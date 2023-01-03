Read full article on original website
Related
wzdm.com
Patoka Lake Eagle Watch Today
Patoka Lake hosts its 35th annual eagle watch event today from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event includes both indoor and outdoor activities. There will be children’s activities from 12:40 to 2:30 p.m. You can also join a wildlife specialist on a driving tour of sites bald eagles...
wzdm.com
Local Election Filings Starting to Come In
The first filings have come in for various municipal offices in Knox County. All but three are filings for various offices in Vincennes. Among the list is Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters; the Republican has filed for a run for Mayor. Vincennes City Council incumbents who have filed include Marc McNeece for Vincennes City Council At-Large, Ed Gornall in District Two, John Stangle in District Three, and Ryan Lough (LAUE) in District Five. Clerk’s officials also report District One incumbent Brian Grove has picked up paperwork, but has not filed. Also, Jack Boger has also picked up candidate paperwork for a run for Vincennes Mayor, but has not turned it in at this time.
wzdm.com
ISP Arrest Vincennes Man on OWI Charge
Indiana State Police arrested a Vincennes man overnight following a traffic stop in Knox County. Troopers stopped the vehicle driven by 33 year-old Antonio King. During the stop, police found King driving with a blood alcohol level above the legal driving limit. A related search also turned up marijuana in his possession. King was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
wzdm.com
KC Health Department Making Move to Bierhaus Building
The Knox County Health Department is about done with its long-awaited move to the Bierhaus Building on Second Street. The department is closed through Monday to make the move from their previous location on South Fifth Street. The department will re-open to the public at the new location on Monday....
wzdm.com
Saturday Sports (1/7)
For the first time in 6 years, the Vincennes Lincoln Alices knocked off the Jasper Wildcats 45-43. For the Alices, Gus McCrary led the way with 6 3 point field goals and 20 points. South Knox is now 7-4 after a 45-37 win over Northeast Dubois at Dubois. Sam Singleton...
wzdm.com
Three Arrested in Washington on Meth Related Charges
Washington Police are providing details of a drug bust Wednesday in which three Washington residents were arrested. Washington Police and members of the DEA Task Force were conducting investigations related to the distribution of narcotics in the Washington area. Police say those investigations lead officers to Longfellow Park and Greenwood...
wzdm.com
All Four Knox County Teams in Action Tonight
Two traditional rivals face off tonight, as Vincennes Lincoln hosts Jasper. Tipoff is at 7:30; you can hear the game on 92.1 WZDM. The North Knox Warriors hit the road tonight as they face Washington at the Hatchet House. Tip time is at 8 pm; that game is on 97.7 and 97.3, WAOV.
Comments / 0