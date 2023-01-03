Forecast: Mild weather continues overnight

Temperatures will continue to stay warmer than average for early January tonight as after midnight our numbers only fall into the mid and upper 60s.

Though it’s possible there could be some fog toward sunrise tomorrow morning, most morning commutes early on Wednesday should have fair visibility.

Tomorrow, partly sunny sky conditions will highlight the afternoon forecast as temperatures peak near 84 degrees. That’s closer to the record high for tomorrow’s date of 87 degrees set in 1971 than the average high of 75 for early January.

On Thursday, a cold front will move over Southwest Florida. Though this front could bring the area an isolated shower, most areas won’t see much in the way of rain from it. We will though be able to see a drop in temperature and humidity behind the front, with highs on Friday in the low 70s and nighttime temperatures on Friday night in the low 50s.