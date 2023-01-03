Read full article on original website
Jeff
5d ago
The war on drugs was lost before it began. Stop wasting time and resources.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brooklyn, A 60-year-old woman has been slaughtered, Boyfriend's in CustodyNewsing the StatesBrooklyn, NY
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $BronxVoiceBronx, NY
First-Degree Arrest, Over 5oz Fentanyl in Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
New York City Uber drivers denied planned pay raise by judge
The judge says faulty methods were used to calculate the scheduled increase for drivers.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Marijuana Use Spills Into NYC Classrooms as Educators Grapple With New Cannabis Landscape
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization covering public education. Sign up for their newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters. The Manhattan 16-year-old started smoking weed to get over a bad breakup, initially keeping the habit outside school hours. Soon, though, he was using marijuana to address other mental...
Corrie Writing
Legalization Brings Changes for Unlicensed Marijuana Sellers in New York
The recent opening of the Housing Works Cannabis Co. store in New York City, the first legal recreational marijuana market in the city, has brought attention to the issue of unlicensed weed sellers. These sellers, who have been operating in various neighbourhoods in the city, may face challenges as the city enforces a set of strict regulations for licensed marijuana retailers. These regulations, which are overseen by the New York Office of Cannabis Management, cover a wide range of issues including location, security, and aesthetics.
Mayor Adams, Gov. Hochul undertake effort to replace elevators for 34,000 NYCHA residents
Officials say 335 elevators will be replaced across 20 developments, including at the Marcy Houses in Brooklyn where 70 elevators will be replaced, the most for any single development.
Commercial Observer
Mayor Eric Adams Takes Landlords to Court Over Alleged Dangerous Living Conditions
The developers who tried to build the massive Astoria Cove project are in a legal tangle with New York City. Mayor Eric Adams launched a lawsuit against Alma Realty for alleged code violations that lead to unsafe living conditions in 13 buildings the landlord owns, the mayor’s office announced Friday.
Viral Video Shows Insane Grocery Prices in New York City
A video on TikTok is going viral because it is reportedly showing how ridiculous the price of groceries have gotten in New York City. This is New York and if you live in The Empire State then you know by now that it's expensive to live here. Just how expensive is it compared to other states? According to Rent Cafe, in 2022 New York State's cost of living was 55% higher than the rest of the country. They report that rent is 148% higher, healthcare is 3% higher, public transportation is 9% higher and good and services are about 16% higher.
stupiddope.com
Discover the Best Cannabis Strains from Uncle Bud NYC: Fish Scale, Grease Monkey, White Runtz, White Cherry Gelato, and Black Runtz
Are you looking for the best cannabis strains in New York City? Look no further than Uncle Budd NYC, a Harlem-based legacy cannabis brand and delivery company. Uncle Budd serves all of NYC, including the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens, and offers a wide range of top-quality strains for your enjoyment.
Why Ubers are striking all day long in NYC today
Uber drivers in New York City are striking until 11:59pm tonight to protest the Taxi and Limousine Commission's (TLC) decision to block a scheduled pay raise and fare hike that was officially approved a few months ago. Protestors have also asked users to turn off the app in solidarity with...
6sqft
Inside New York City’s first legal pot shop
The first legal cannabis dispensary in the state of New York opened in Manhattan last week. Run by the nonprofit Housing Works, the store, located near Astor Place at 750 Broadway, currently offers products from six New York-based companies, including pre-rolled joints, edibles, vape pens, and flower. When sales officially launched last Thursday, the line to get into the dispensary wrapped around the corner, with eager customers waiting for hours to shop.
evgrieve.com
Bagel Market replacing Bagel Boss on 14th Street
Signage (likely not the final product) is up now for a Bagel Market at 238 E. 14th St. between Second Avenue and Third Avenue. This will be the fifth NYC outpost for the brand that started in the summer of 2020 ... please chime in the comments if you've tried their bagels.
Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $
NEW YORK - A Bronx man ran an elaborate scam to bill the government out of half a million dollars in Covid relief money, federal prosecutors say. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that Juan Carlos Castro Gonzalez was sentenced yesterday to 40 months in prison in connection with his participation in COVID-19-related tax fraud and unemployment benefits fraud schemes that resulted in actual losses totaling over $570,000 and intended losses of over $3.3 million.
fallriverreporter.com
Dominican man admits to delivering several kilos of heroin, elephant tranquilizer to New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts
BOSTON – A Dominican man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Boston to conspiring to traffic multiple kilograms of heroin and fentanyl from the Dominican Republic to states on the East Coast. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Kelvin Regalado pleaded guilty to one count of...
governing.com
New York City Considers Controversial Medicare Plan
(TNS) — New York City's City Council leaders announced late Tuesday, Jan. 3, that they will consider legislation to roll back a local law that stands in the way of Mayor Adams’ long-sought push to make a controversial Medicare plan the only cost-free health insurance option available for the municipal government’s retired workforce.
pix11.com
Taxicab drivers rush to help fellow driver being attacked
Police say it is not unusual for cab drivers to get swindled by non-paying patrons, but Albany Police Public Information Officer Steve Smith says one rider went even further by deciding to forcibly take the wheel. Taxicab drivers rush to help fellow driver being …. Police say it is not...
East Village hotspot Pinky’s Space sues NYC for $615K for tearing down outdoor dining shed
An East Village hotspot is suing the city for tearing down its $90,000 artsy outdoor dining shed “without any warning” — driving it into financial ruin, new court papers allege. Pinky’s Space — through its parent company Cherry Velvet Inc. — says the city Department of Transportation on Oct. 27, without notice, demolished the 30-foot outdoor dining shed built during the pandemic under the city’s Open Restaurant Program, a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed Thursday charged.The suit is seeking $615,000. Pinky’s — a self-described “food art-space” on East First Street and First Avenue that opened in 2017 — says it invested...
The ‘No Pants Subway Ride’ is BACK & It’s This Sunday
Back in 2002, a New York City-based improvisational troupe, Improv Everywhere, created the No Pants Subway Ride (NPSR). The mission started as a small prank with seven friends who rode the NYC subway one day, without any pants. Yep, they rode the subway with their lower halves just in their underwear.
Downtown Developer Demolishes Harold’s
A New York City-based developer has knocked down the vacant former Harold’s Bridal Shop building — as it moves ahead with a long-delayed plan to build up 96 new apartments at the downtown commercial site. That’s the latest with the half-acre property at 19 Elm St. between Orange...
police1.com
Nearly 1K NYC government vehicles becoming all-electric — including NYPD patrol cars
NEW YORK — New York City’s municipal car fleet is about to go greener. More than 900 gas guzzlers in the fleet — including some police cars — will soon be replaced with zero-emissions electric vehicles, Mayor Adams announced Wednesday. The purchase of the 925 new...
Eater
Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings
Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
Toll hike breakdown for New York-New Jersey bridges, tunnels: This is what it will cost after Sunday
Drivers traveling between New York and New Jersey can expect to see higher E-ZPass charges starting Sunday, Jan. 8. Last month, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey voted to approve toll increases on the agency’s six interstate crossings as part of the agency’s $8.3 billion 2023 budget.
