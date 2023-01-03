ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 3

Jeff
5d ago

The war on drugs was lost before it began. Stop wasting time and resources.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Corrie Writing

Legalization Brings Changes for Unlicensed Marijuana Sellers in New York

The recent opening of the Housing Works Cannabis Co. store in New York City, the first legal recreational marijuana market in the city, has brought attention to the issue of unlicensed weed sellers. These sellers, who have been operating in various neighbourhoods in the city, may face challenges as the city enforces a set of strict regulations for licensed marijuana retailers. These regulations, which are overseen by the New York Office of Cannabis Management, cover a wide range of issues including location, security, and aesthetics.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Viral Video Shows Insane Grocery Prices in New York City

A video on TikTok is going viral because it is reportedly showing how ridiculous the price of groceries have gotten in New York City. This is New York and if you live in The Empire State then you know by now that it's expensive to live here. Just how expensive is it compared to other states? According to Rent Cafe, in 2022 New York State's cost of living was 55% higher than the rest of the country. They report that rent is 148% higher, healthcare is 3% higher, public transportation is 9% higher and good and services are about 16% higher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

Inside New York City’s first legal pot shop

The first legal cannabis dispensary in the state of New York opened in Manhattan last week. Run by the nonprofit Housing Works, the store, located near Astor Place at 750 Broadway, currently offers products from six New York-based companies, including pre-rolled joints, edibles, vape pens, and flower. When sales officially launched last Thursday, the line to get into the dispensary wrapped around the corner, with eager customers waiting for hours to shop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
evgrieve.com

Bagel Market replacing Bagel Boss on 14th Street

Signage (likely not the final product) is up now for a Bagel Market at 238 E. 14th St. between Second Avenue and Third Avenue. This will be the fifth NYC outpost for the brand that started in the summer of 2020 ... please chime in the comments if you've tried their bagels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

Bronx Man Scammed IRS, State Out of Covid Relief $

NEW YORK - A Bronx man ran an elaborate scam to bill the government out of half a million dollars in Covid relief money, federal prosecutors say. Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that Juan Carlos Castro Gonzalez was sentenced yesterday to 40 months in prison in connection with his participation in COVID-19-related tax fraud and unemployment benefits fraud schemes that resulted in actual losses totaling over $570,000 and intended losses of over $3.3 million.
BRONX, NY
fallriverreporter.com

Dominican man admits to delivering several kilos of heroin, elephant tranquilizer to New York, Rhode Island and Massachusetts

BOSTON – A Dominican man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court in Boston to conspiring to traffic multiple kilograms of heroin and fentanyl from the Dominican Republic to states on the East Coast. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 42-year-old Kelvin Regalado pleaded guilty to one count of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
governing.com

New York City Considers Controversial Medicare Plan

(TNS) — New York City's City Council leaders announced late Tuesday, Jan. 3, that they will consider legislation to roll back a local law that stands in the way of Mayor Adams’ long-sought push to make a controversial Medicare plan the only cost-free health insurance option available for the municipal government’s retired workforce.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Taxicab drivers rush to help fellow driver being attacked

Police say it is not unusual for cab drivers to get swindled by non-paying patrons, but Albany Police Public Information Officer Steve Smith says one rider went even further by deciding to forcibly take the wheel. Taxicab drivers rush to help fellow driver being …. Police say it is not...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

East Village hotspot Pinky’s Space sues NYC for $615K for tearing down outdoor dining shed

An East Village hotspot is suing the city for tearing down its $90,000 artsy outdoor dining shed “without any warning” — driving it into financial ruin, new court papers allege. Pinky’s Space — through its parent company Cherry Velvet Inc. — says the city Department of Transportation on Oct. 27, without notice, demolished the 30-foot outdoor dining shed built during the pandemic under the city’s Open Restaurant Program, a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed Thursday charged.The suit is seeking $615,000. Pinky’s — a self-described “food art-space” on East First Street and First Avenue that opened in 2017 — says it invested...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Haven Independent

Downtown Developer Demolishes Harold’s

A New York City-based developer has knocked down the vacant former Harold’s Bridal Shop building — as it moves ahead with a long-delayed plan to build up 96 new apartments at the downtown commercial site. That’s the latest with the half-acre property at 19 Elm St. between Orange...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings

Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy