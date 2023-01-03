ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
evgrieve.com

Bagel Market replacing Bagel Boss on 14th Street

Signage (likely not the final product) is up now for a Bagel Market at 238 E. 14th St. between Second Avenue and Third Avenue. This will be the fifth NYC outpost for the brand that started in the summer of 2020 ... please chime in the comments if you've tried their bagels.
evgrieve.com

The last days of Timbuktu

As we first reported on Dec. 20, Timbuktu, the Moroccan specialty shop at 45 Second Ave. between Second Street and Third Street, was closing in the weeks ahead. The shop is nearly empty now... owner and East Village resident Del Blaoui said that they only have a few days or a week left and he's looking to sell his showcases and tables ...
evgrieve.com

Chipping in for MulchFest

Ahead of the chipping festivities in Tompkins Square Park this weekend, Drew and Thorn were spotted bringing some trees into the 2023 MulchFest site. Drew also showed a textbook-perfect tree-tossing technique ... As we've noted, it's important that when throwing a Christmas tree, the head remains an extension of the...
evgrieve.com

A celebration of Three Kings Day

A coalition of community organizations, faith communities and local residents came together yesterday to celebrate Three Kings Day (Los Reyes Magos). The festivities started with a procession — featuring the Batalá New York percussion ensemble — from the Loisaida Community Center on Ninth Street and Avenue C.
