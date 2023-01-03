Read full article on original website
Winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the ticket was sold
VERMILION, Ohio — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The winning ticket, which matched 5/5 numbers, was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.
LIFE_HACKS
“Most Haunted Place In Ohio”- 7 Places You Shouldn’t Visit When You’re Alone Or At Night
Ohio is a state with a rich history and, as with any state with a deep past, it is home to a number of haunted places. From abandoned mental hospitals to old mansions with a history of murder, Ohio has its fair share of spooky locations that are said to be haunted by the ghosts of the past.
Mega Millions jackpot nears $1 billion; Thursday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $940 million for the drawing on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and the sixth-largest overall. With the $325 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing on Saturday, Jan. 6, the total of both jackpots...
NBC4 Columbus
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway
Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete …. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers...
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Woman Wins 20,000 on 2 Dollar Scratch Off Ticket
CARROLL – Cynthia Huhn of Pickerington has claimed a $20,000 top prize in the Ohio Lottery’s $2 Winter Winnings scratch-off. She purchased her winning ticket at Speedway #9226, located at 6005 Winchester Road in Carroll. As of Jan. 4, the Ohio Lottery has six prizes of $20,000 remaining...
4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're craving ribs, you should check out this restaurant in northeast Ohio, which has been serving award-winning ribs with their delicious BBQ sauce since 1985. In addition to slabs of ribs, customers recommend their barbecue chicken and brisket. The restaurant also offers seafood such as king crab, grilled salmon, and shrimp skewers. Other customer recommendations include the onion ring loaf, corn on the cob, and baked beans.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
WKYC
One of nation's largest Burger King franchisees declares bankruptcy in Akron
TOMS King has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The company operates 90 Burger King restaurants in Ohio and three other states.
Ohio gas prices rise: What it looks like in the Miami Valley
In Ohio, gas prices rose an average of almost 20 cents in two days, the AAA website said.
“Most Haunted Road In Ohio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass Alone Or At Night
Ohio is known for its haunted houses, cemeteries, and other spooky locations, but did you know that the Buckeye State is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the country? Here are five of the most infamous haunted roads in Ohio:
Ironton Tribune
‘Our voice just got louder’
COLUMBUS — Ohio has a new speaker of the House and it’s a name well known to Lawrence County. State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, of Kitts Hill, was elected to the leadership position on Tuesday, winning over Derrick Merrin, R-42, of Monclova Township, who had been chosen in an unofficial vote by the Republican caucus in November 2022.
cleveland19.com
‘FK KOVID’ and other rejected Ohio vanity plates in 2022 (graphic)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some Ohio drivers wanted to put some very colorful and creative messages on their vanity plates in 2022. But because the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has rules, hundreds of plates were rejected. A committee of BMV workers meets daily to look over request and...
WKYC
Ohio Casino Control Commission seeks to fine DraftKings, other companies for illegal advertising
The state claims DraftKings, Caesars and BetMGM have run ads that violate state law. Gov. DeWine said Tuesday some have "crossed the line."
WKYC
Mike Polk Jr. looks at Ohio's new distracted driving laws
CLEVELAND — In an attempt to stop distracted driving, Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288 into law yesterday. Among other provisions, the law allows police to stop drivers solely for “using, holding, or physically supporting” a cell phone while driving. That’s right. That thing you see...
10-year-old brain cancer survivor starts basketball program for kids
Ryan Rasul and his dad Harold started a youth basketball program in Ohio called "Little Hands" to help kids learn about coordination, teamwork and trust. For 10-year-old Ryan, it's all about sharing his love of the game and giving back after he survived three surgeries for a rare type of brain cancer.Jan. 8, 2023.
This Ohio County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
ideastream.org
New COVID-19 variant likely to become dominant in Northeast Ohio in coming weeks, infectious disease doctors say
A new COVID-19 variant is getting a lot of attention after it became dominant in the Northeastern United States. But XBB.1.5, as it’s known, is not yet the dominant strain in Northeast Ohio or the Midwest. Local physicians agree, however, the new variant is likely to become the dominant...
WKYC
