ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway

Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete …. Pennsylvania man dead after crashing into concrete wall off Ohio highway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CvMJsc. Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Woman Wins 20,000 on 2 Dollar Scratch Off Ticket

CARROLL – Cynthia Huhn of Pickerington has claimed a $20,000 top prize in the Ohio Lottery’s $2 Winter Winnings scratch-off. She purchased her winning ticket at Speedway #9226, located at 6005 Winchester Road in Carroll. As of Jan. 4, the Ohio Lottery has six prizes of $20,000 remaining...
CARROLL, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're craving ribs, you should check out this restaurant in northeast Ohio, which has been serving award-winning ribs with their delicious BBQ sauce since 1985. In addition to slabs of ribs, customers recommend their barbecue chicken and brisket. The restaurant also offers seafood such as king crab, grilled salmon, and shrimp skewers. Other customer recommendations include the onion ring loaf, corn on the cob, and baked beans.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

‘Our voice just got louder’

COLUMBUS — Ohio has a new speaker of the House and it’s a name well known to Lawrence County. State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-93, of Kitts Hill, was elected to the leadership position on Tuesday, winning over Derrick Merrin, R-42, of Monclova Township, who had been chosen in an unofficial vote by the Republican caucus in November 2022.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

‘FK KOVID’ and other rejected Ohio vanity plates in 2022 (graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some Ohio drivers wanted to put some very colorful and creative messages on their vanity plates in 2022. But because the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has rules, hundreds of plates were rejected. A committee of BMV workers meets daily to look over request and...
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Mike Polk Jr. looks at Ohio's new distracted driving laws

CLEVELAND — In an attempt to stop distracted driving, Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 288 into law yesterday. Among other provisions, the law allows police to stop drivers solely for “using, holding, or physically supporting” a cell phone while driving. That’s right. That thing you see...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy