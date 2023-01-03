Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best Meghan Markle movies and TV shows, ranked
It’s been a long time since Meghan Markle starred in a movie or TV show, due to the fact that she decided to tie the knot with a member of the royal family. Meghan married none other than Prince Harry, son of the late Princess Diana. When Megan first married Harry, she was also told that she needed to get rid of all of her social media profiles—including her Instagram.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 3rd entry in a tedious saga that boasts Dwayne Johnson and Dave Bautista as alumni slices it up on streaming
The bad blood between Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson intensified after the Guardians of the Galaxy star fired another shot in the direction of his former WWE rival, which was just the latest in a long line of digs dating back years. It’s obvious that they’re never going to star in the same movie, but the inexplicably lengthy Scorpion King saga does at least give them a shared franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations
An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
wegotthiscovered.com
A dismal serial killer thriller that introduced a polarizing power couple becomes a #1 streaming success
Love them or hate them, and a cursory glance at the internet on any given day highlights that both sides of the divide are just as vocal, the headline-grabbing power couple of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly would likely have never ended up together were it not for the diabolical serial killer thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Fantasy News: A ‘Game of Thrones’ star finally comes clean about the finale as fans wonder how ‘The Witcher’ will explain away its impending recast
It’s been several years since Game of Thrones polished off its final season with a divisive and enduringly polarizing finale, but discourse surrounding the fantasy show has yet to entirely die down. The intense furor that initially surrounded the finale has certainly ebbed, but longtime fans of Game of...
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
TMZ.com
'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich Dead at 54
Adam Rich, who starred in the enormous hit, "Eight Is Enough" has died ... TMZ has learned. A family member tells TMZ ... Adam died Saturday at his L.A. area home. The family member would not reveal the cause of death, but a law enforcement source tells TMZ someone came to his home and found him lifeless. The law enforcement source adds ... this was not foul play.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine looks to be more violent than ever in ‘Deadpool 3’ as Dave Bautista indicates Drax’s MCU fate
Today in the Marvel universe, Hugh Jackman is up to his old tricks as he potentially spoils another major Deadpool 3 detail while dunking on Ryan Reynolds for the umpteenth time. Meanwhile, Dave Bautista’s devastatingly dismissive comments about the MCU suggest things aren’t going to end well for Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Last but not least, Quantumania isn’t spreading as fast as Kevin Feige might be hoping. Let’s begin…
wegotthiscovered.com
Here are 8 Dwayne Johnson movies that would have been better with Dave Bautista
The two actors have a surprising amount in common, but that doesn’t mean they get along. Both got their start in wrestling, before pivoting to acting, and tend to lean on comedic or action roles, but that’s where their similarities end. Johnson’s career is inarguably more robust than Bautista’s—with more than 60 film and television roles under his belt—but many of his performances are lackluster, at best.
wegotthiscovered.com
Move over Dwayne Johnson, a vastly superior team has come forward to remake ‘Big Trouble in Little China’
Some movies should never be sequelized, rebooted, or remade – and Big Trouble in Little China is definitely one of them – but that doesn’t mean we haven’t resigned ourselves to the fact it’s destined to happen eventually. Based on the overwhelming negativity to the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’ instantly becomes the most-anticipated DC movie of the James Gunn era
James Gunn has become well-known for quickly debunking rumors and clearing the air on social media, and he’s had to work overtime since becoming co-CEO of DC Studios. With that in mind, his silence speaks volumes when it comes to the single hottest project on the docket for the resurgent superhero franchise, and we are of course talking about Justice League: Power of Bagel.
wegotthiscovered.com
More than a decade into his MCU run, Don Cheadle says ‘Armor Wars’ will finally figure out who Rhodey is
James Rhodes has been a part of the MCU since day one. The character made his debut in Iron Man as played by Terrence Howard, though Don Cheadle has made the role his own ever since 2010’s Iron Man 2. In that time, he’s appeared in a dizzying array of MCU projects and played a key role in most major plot events.
wegotthiscovered.com
A resurgent ‘Harry Potter’ star admits he had a much easier time dealing with fame than the central trio
Ever since its release in 2001, the Harry Potter saga is still changing the lives of millions of people who weren’t as lucky to grow up with the world’s most famous wizards. Led by some of the largest names in Hollywood, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, the eight-movie franchise introduced the beloved trio to the big screen, and into everyone’s hearts.
wegotthiscovered.com
When does ‘Goblin Slayer’ season 2 come out?
A popular manga adapted for the small screen in 2018 is finally getting a second season. Goblin Slayer — based on the manga of the same name by Kōsuke Kurose — revolves around a character known only as Goblin Slayer. After being rescued by Goblin Slayer, a young Priestess decides to join him on his quest to rid the world of the nasty killers.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are apparently working on a secret ‘Star Wars’ project as DCU fans get excited about ‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’
Given the circumstances and with all of Disney’s misfires in the past decade, Star Wars is currently doing… as well as could be expected. The sequels may have buried any chance of redemption for the Skywalker Saga, but thanks to Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the story of the galaxy far, far away remains a relevant topic. Now, according to a new report, the two tried and tested creatives are working on a secret project that could be a total game changer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Against all odds, some fans can’t wait for the MCU’s most hated villain to return in Phase 5
Everyone has their own opinion, of course, but there seem to be certain absolute truths about the MCU‘s Phase Four that virtually every Marvel fan out there agrees with: Spider-Man: No Way Home was amazing, Thor: Love and Thunder was terrible, and the way Black Widow handled its main villain was the worst waste of a classic comic book antagonist since Iron Man 3‘s Mandarin.
wegotthiscovered.com
2022’s most beloved superhero movie is finally dethroned as DC fans rank every version of an iconic ‘Batman’ villain
Many of DC’s most recognizable villains have been done to absolute death, over decades of films, shows, and animated projects. The Joker has appeared in a staggering number of projects over the years—more than 250, according to The Joker: A Serious Study of the Clown Prince of Crime—and the Riddler isn’t far behind. The iconic Batman villain has seen an uptick in popularity in recent years, alongside the Dark Knight himself, and several stellar performances have aided in immortalizing the Gotham outlaw.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel’s most forgotten-about show is finally getting some much-needed attention
The Marvel Cinematic Universe and nearly everything it touches seems to be successful, but there’s been several projects which quietly fell by the wayside. Chief among them was Cloak & Dagger, based on two cult favorite Marvel characters. Yet, you’d struggle to find anyone who has seen it, let alone heard of it. Never before has Marvel’s brand resulted in such a forgotten product. Given it was released at the peak of the universe in 2018, its lack of success feels bizarre.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel casting director thinks the MCU’s Young Avengers could become the next Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt
It’s difficult to imagine a time when Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt weren’t world-renowned mega-superstars and A-list actors. Before Thor (2011) and Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), however, both were relatively unknown. Thanks in part to Marvel’s casting director Sarah Finn, that completely changed, and thanks to her, we may be on our way to discovering the next of their kind with the MCU’s Young Avengers.
Comments / 0