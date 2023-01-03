Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
Showbiz411
Box Office Blues: “Avatar 2” and “Black Panther Wakanda Forever” Suck Up All the Air, Whitney Houston Beats Brad Pitt
It was two nights before Christmas and not many people went to the movies. Of course, really, the weather is terrible. A lot of people are snowed in, or too cold to go outside. But still…. Last night, the only two movies that drew audiences were the equivalent of carnival...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Angela Bassett Reveals How Grueling It Was To Film Her Big Stunt Sequence
Angela Bassett reveals how difficult it was to film her big stunt in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine looks to be more violent than ever in ‘Deadpool 3’ as Dave Bautista indicates Drax’s MCU fate
Today in the Marvel universe, Hugh Jackman is up to his old tricks as he potentially spoils another major Deadpool 3 detail while dunking on Ryan Reynolds for the umpteenth time. Meanwhile, Dave Bautista’s devastatingly dismissive comments about the MCU suggest things aren’t going to end well for Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Last but not least, Quantumania isn’t spreading as fast as Kevin Feige might be hoping. Let’s begin…
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s’ Angela Bassett cracks the Oscar top 5 as a ‘Women Talking’ hopeful falls out
A new year means a new face in the projected Best Supporting Actress Oscar lineup. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star Angela Bassett has entered the top five in fifth place. The former nominee bumped out Claire Foy, who has slid from third place to sixth in the past three weeks after getting blanked by the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards. It’s a far cry from earlier in the season when Foy and co-star Jessie Buckley were 1-2 in the standings. Now, only Buckley, who made Critics Choice, remains in the top five, in second place behind Kerry Condon (“The Banshees...
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
wegotthiscovered.com
Move over Dwayne Johnson, a vastly superior team has come forward to remake ‘Big Trouble in Little China’
Some movies should never be sequelized, rebooted, or remade – and Big Trouble in Little China is definitely one of them – but that doesn’t mean we haven’t resigned ourselves to the fact it’s destined to happen eventually. Based on the overwhelming negativity to the...
IGN
Black Panther Wakanda Forever Had Two Black Panthers Originally; Ryan Coogler Might Work on a Third Instalment
It's fair to say that fans have been quite receptive of the recent major change in the MCU involving the mantle of the Black Panther. Following the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, a big question lingered about the future of Black Panther. Instead of recasting the character, the MCU transferred the mantle to Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’ instantly becomes the most-anticipated DC movie of the James Gunn era
James Gunn has become well-known for quickly debunking rumors and clearing the air on social media, and he’s had to work overtime since becoming co-CEO of DC Studios. With that in mind, his silence speaks volumes when it comes to the single hottest project on the docket for the resurgent superhero franchise, and we are of course talking about Justice League: Power of Bagel.
wegotthiscovered.com
More than a decade into his MCU run, Don Cheadle says ‘Armor Wars’ will finally figure out who Rhodey is
James Rhodes has been a part of the MCU since day one. The character made his debut in Iron Man as played by Terrence Howard, though Don Cheadle has made the role his own ever since 2010’s Iron Man 2. In that time, he’s appeared in a dizzying array of MCU projects and played a key role in most major plot events.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Ryan Reynolds could be Dwayne Johnson’s ticket into the MCU as ‘Doctor Who’ dabbles in its own Marvel crossover
As further proof that Marvel is dominating everything in the entertainment world these days, the biggest sci-fi news of the day has a superhero flavor to it. For starters, one of last year’s most popular genre movies that we can almost guarantee you haven’t thought about since it came out may hold the key to getting Dwayne Johnson into the MCU. Meanwhile, Doctor Who is already starting to tease Marvel tie-ins of its own ahead of its Disney takeover that’s on the horizon.
Marconews.com
10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'
Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are apparently working on a secret ‘Star Wars’ project as DCU fans get excited about ‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’
Given the circumstances and with all of Disney’s misfires in the past decade, Star Wars is currently doing… as well as could be expected. The sequels may have buried any chance of redemption for the Skywalker Saga, but thanks to Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, the story of the galaxy far, far away remains a relevant topic. Now, according to a new report, the two tried and tested creatives are working on a secret project that could be a total game changer.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best Meghan Markle movies and TV shows, ranked
It’s been a long time since Meghan Markle starred in a movie or TV show, due to the fact that she decided to tie the knot with a member of the royal family. Meghan married none other than Prince Harry, son of the late Princess Diana. When Megan first married Harry, she was also told that she needed to get rid of all of her social media profiles—including her Instagram.
Collider
Disney+ Announces 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Date
UPDATE 01/03: New reporting suggests that the release date may be set for February, but official confirmation will arrive soon. Marvel fans can rejoice as an official release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Disney+ has been announced. With the film is continuing to see worldwide success at the box office, fans won't have to wait too long to revisit some of their favorite moments when it officially debuts on Disney's streaming platform on January 20, according to a recent report from CBR.
wegotthiscovered.com
Here are 8 Dwayne Johnson movies that would have been better with Dave Bautista
The two actors have a surprising amount in common, but that doesn’t mean they get along. Both got their start in wrestling, before pivoting to acting, and tend to lean on comedic or action roles, but that’s where their similarities end. Johnson’s career is inarguably more robust than Bautista’s—with more than 60 film and television roles under his belt—but many of his performances are lackluster, at best.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans thrilled to discover ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is coming to Disney Plus in a matter of weeks
Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, rejoice! Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will finally be available to stream sooner than you think. Although the film is still pulling audiences into theaters around the world, Disney Plus has finally announced its streaming debut on the platform. The second installment has delivered yet another huge...
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson’s other big comic book movie finds a new home on Netflix
Brie Larson is now synonymous with the role of Captain Marvel and the seemingly never-ending Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the 2019 film wasn’t her first outing in comic book silliness. Her first was none other than cult favorite Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, released nearly a decade earlier. The...
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Kicking So Much Ass at Box Office, They Added EVEN MORE Screens in Fourth Week at Movie Theaters
While Avatar: The Way of Water continues to rack up money at the worldwide box office, including breaking records and outpacing the original film from 2009, the blockbuster is about to do something that's unheard of...get played on more theaters. As noticed by Exhibitor Relations, The Walt Disney Company has confirmed that Avatar: The Way of Water will add 138 screens to its total this weekend, giving it a total of 4,340 domestic screens for its upcoming fourth weekend at the box office. Since the sequel has already cleared $460 million in the US, the path to half a billion just opened up even wider.
Comments / 0