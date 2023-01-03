ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Arrogant’ thug who knocked blind man’s glasses off his face is jailed

By Ashley Pemberton
 5 days ago

An ‘arrogant’ thug who assaulted a blind man and harassed his blind girlfriend in a ‘frightening encounter’ has been jailed for eight weeks.

Jake Boothman, 29, attacked the couple as they were waiting for a taxi outside Preston train station at around 1.15am on Tuesday, December 13.

Preston Magistrates’ Court heard how Boothman made lewd comments towards his victim’s partner.

The blind man repeatedly asked Boothman to leave them alone, pointing out that he was blind and had a white stick and was feeling uncomfortable by his approaches.

But Boothman became abusive and made several attempts to get closer to the victim’s partner.

The man managed to block Boothman and at one point reached out to push him away, with Boothman responding by pushing him and knocking his glasses from his face.

He pleaded guilty to assault and two counts of threatening behaviour and was jailed by Preston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 21 December.

Speaking after the sentencing, PC Andy Webb from British Transport Police said: “This was a truly frightening encounter for the victim and his partner made all the worse by the fact they were targeted because of their disability.

“Boothman’s arrogance in refusing to leave the couple alone as they asked, demonstrates his wilful intent to upset their evening and attempt to intimidate them.

“Boothman should be deeply ashamed of his behaviour - hopefully his sentence will give him the opportunity to reflect on his actions.”

Pam Morrow
5d ago

8 weeks is clearly NOT long enough sentence for someone with type of mentality. 8 weeks will not stop him from repeating his actions or escalating them. Coward, picking on blind people

Blue eye brat
5d ago

oh my No one has any Respect for they're Elders anymore heck they dont have any respect period i dont think this generation even knows wat that word even means SMH😪😪

Ruadh
5d ago

cruel cowardly bully. sentence not sufficient should have been given a lot more timea lot more.

