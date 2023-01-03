ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Syracuse.com

House of the Week: Built in 1871, Skaneateles’ former Mottville School can be either home or business

SKANEATELES, N.Y. – The brick building at 4202 Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994.
SKANEATELES, NY
Syracuse.com

C-NS, Baldwinsville, Cazenovia win team titles at John Arcaro Memorial Invitational (52 photos)

Section III indoor track and field squads convened for the morning and afternoon sessions of the John Arcaro Memorial Invitational on Saturday at the SRC Arena. The Cicero-North Syracuse girls and boys’ squads sweep titles at the invite. East Syracuse Minoa placed second in each of the boys and girls’ team standings. The West Genesee boys’ team took third, while the Institute of Technology girls’ grabbed third as well.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Peace is the natural state of our being

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Peace is our natural state, and this state is intrinsic to all beings. We need to realize that peace is not only possible; it is our birthright. When we recognize that our nature is fundamentally good, we find that peace is always possible. To live peacefully you have to begin to understand and recognize what is obscuring your natural goodness. The sun is always shining, even when hidden by clouds. The clouds are temporary; your true nature shines eternally, like the sun. Disturbances are momentary, like clouds moving through the sky. When your true nature shines, you don’t need a method for living peacefully; peace happens naturally.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball at Virginia: What to know

Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse will face a daunting defense as it goes up against Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday. Virginia, as per usual under coach Tony Bennett, boasts one of the nation’s stingiest defenses. The Cavaliers (10-3 overall, 2-2 in the ACC) are allowing opponents an average of just 59.1 points per game.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Former SU trainer helped save Damar Hamlin’s life; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 6)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 33. Winter heat wave is just about over. See 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: FORMER SCHOOLHOUSE HAS BEEN PAINSTAKINGLY RESTORED:The brick building on Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994. Sue Rossi and her son, Eric, have restored the building, which could be used as a home or as a business. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of James Peluso)
SKANEATELES, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

