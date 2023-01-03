Read full article on original website
Tom Hall, father of Fayetteville-Manlius lacrosse program, dies at 82: ‘He was a true leader’
Tom Hall was a pioneer for boys lacrosse at Fayetteville-Manlius and in Central New York. He built the foundation for a program that has stood for nearly six decades. The longtime Fayetteville-Manlius coach and educator died Friday morning, his son, Geoff Hall, said Saturday afternoon. He was 82. “It’s still...
Syracuse lost, but freshman Maliq Brown played well in homecoming game at Virginia: ‘It felt good’
Charlottesville, Va. ― With starting forward Benny Williams out with a stomach bug, Jim Boeheim had a decision to make prior to Syracuse’s game at Virginia on Saturday. Give the starting nod to Maliq Brown, a 6-foot-9 freshman, or John Bol Ajak, a 6-10 redshirt junior. It would be the first career start for either one.
House of the Week: Built in 1871, Skaneateles’ former Mottville School can be either home or business
SKANEATELES, N.Y. – The brick building at 4202 Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994.
Wahoo Winner: Syracuse basketball loses to Virginia 73-66 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Syracuse basketball’s 73-66 loss to Virginia is what you make of it. The result? Well, that was what most expected as the Cavaliers won its fourth-straight game against the Orange with its famed pack-line defense, a passing clinic (more on that below) and being the latest team to expose SU’s zone defense at the 3-point line.
C-NS, Baldwinsville, Cazenovia win team titles at John Arcaro Memorial Invitational (52 photos)
Section III indoor track and field squads convened for the morning and afternoon sessions of the John Arcaro Memorial Invitational on Saturday at the SRC Arena. The Cicero-North Syracuse girls and boys’ squads sweep titles at the invite. East Syracuse Minoa placed second in each of the boys and girls’ team standings. The West Genesee boys’ team took third, while the Institute of Technology girls’ grabbed third as well.
CNY Inspirations: Peace is the natural state of our being
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Peace is our natural state, and this state is intrinsic to all beings. We need to realize that peace is not only possible; it is our birthright. When we recognize that our nature is fundamentally good, we find that peace is always possible. To live peacefully you have to begin to understand and recognize what is obscuring your natural goodness. The sun is always shining, even when hidden by clouds. The clouds are temporary; your true nature shines eternally, like the sun. Disturbances are momentary, like clouds moving through the sky. When your true nature shines, you don’t need a method for living peacefully; peace happens naturally.
Reliving 2003: With Carmelo Anthony in foul trouble, Syracuse rallies to beat Seton Hall in Big East opener
Editor’s note: In a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Syracuse basketball’s 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse.com will relive the journey by republishing the game stories that ran in The Post-Standard through the title game victory vs. Kansas in New Orleans. AN UNLIKELY RALLY.
Baldwinsville boys hockey blanks Skaneateles, defends Duke Schneider Memorial crown
Baldwinsville took on Skaneateles in the championship game of the Lakers’ annual Duke Schneider Memorial Tournament on Saturday. The Bees grabbed their second-straight title following a 2-0 victory over Skaneateles. Last season, Baldwinsville topped Section I’s Pelham to capture the tournament trophy.
Skaneateles boys hockey junior nets game-winner in Duke Schneider Memorial Tournament opener
Andrew Gaglione netted the game-winning goal with about four minutes left in overtime to propel Skaneateles to a 4-3 victory over Section I’s Pelham on Friday in the opening round of the 16th annual Duke Schneider Memorial Tournament. The Pelicans, defending New York State Division II champions, reached the...
All-CNY boys basketball player breaks 2 school records; one had stood for 25 years
An All-CNY boys basketball player took down two school records Thursday night, and one had stood for 25 years. Waterville senior Tyson Maxam scored 35 points in a blowout win over Sherburne-Earlville in a Center State Conference matchup.
Syracuse forward Benny Williams out for Orange’s game at Virginia today
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse forward Benny Williams will not play in the Orange’s game against Virginia today, according to SU officials. Williams, a 6-foot-8 sophomore, is out with a non-Covid illness. He is at the John Paul Jones Arena, but did not warm up with the rest of the Syracuse players.
Early mistakes doom Syracuse in gutsy near-comeback at Virginia (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Virginia loomed Saturday as a ripe opportunity. Syracuse traveled to the John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday with a chance to notch an impressive win in a difficult place to play. The Cavaliers were No. 18 in college basketball’s NET coming into the game. They were ranked No. 11 in the AP poll.
Syracuse basketball at Virginia: What to know
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse will face a daunting defense as it goes up against Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday. Virginia, as per usual under coach Tony Bennett, boasts one of the nation’s stingiest defenses. The Cavaliers (10-3 overall, 2-2 in the ACC) are allowing opponents an average of just 59.1 points per game.
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 6)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5.
Syracuse basketball fights back from 23 down but falls at No. 11 Virginia, 73-66 (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers at 5 p.m. Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game at Virginia...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance at Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 73-66 loss at No. 11 Virginia on Saturday evening at John Paul Jones Arena? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls...
Baldwinsville girls basketball erases 19-point second-half deficit to beat Henninger in OT
Baldwinsville trailed Henninger by as many as 19 points in the third quarter of Friday night’s Salt City Athletic Conference matchup.
Solid fourth quarter lifts West Genesee boys basketball over Nottingham
Class AA opponents West Genesee and Nottingham went toe-to-toe in a Salt City Athletic Conference Metro Division contest on Friday. The Wildcats, ranked 22nd in the state, used a solid run in the fourth quarter to down the Bulldogs by a score of 79-55.
Former SU trainer helped save Damar Hamlin’s life; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 40; Low: 33. Winter heat wave is just about over. See 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: FORMER SCHOOLHOUSE HAS BEEN PAINSTAKINGLY RESTORED:The brick building on Jordan Road near Skaneateles has seen a lot in its over 150 years. Built in 1871, it began as a replacement for the small wooden structure, the Mottville School, which was the first public school in the hamlet designated by the Commissioner of Education, according to a history written by Skaneateles town historian Helen Ionta in 1994. Sue Rossi and her son, Eric, have restored the building, which could be used as a home or as a business. Take a look inside. (Photo courtesy of James Peluso)
Today’s obituary: Julie Maliwesky, 101, ‘Queen of Tipperary Hill’
Julie Hnotko Maliwesky, 101, died peacefully at Elderwood Nursing home on Monday. Maliwesky was born in Syracuse and spent the majority of her life in the Tipperary Hill neighborhood. During World War II, she was employed at Brown-Lipe Chapin, a division of General Motors, during World War II. The company...
