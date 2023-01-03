This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Peace is our natural state, and this state is intrinsic to all beings. We need to realize that peace is not only possible; it is our birthright. When we recognize that our nature is fundamentally good, we find that peace is always possible. To live peacefully you have to begin to understand and recognize what is obscuring your natural goodness. The sun is always shining, even when hidden by clouds. The clouds are temporary; your true nature shines eternally, like the sun. Disturbances are momentary, like clouds moving through the sky. When your true nature shines, you don’t need a method for living peacefully; peace happens naturally.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO