California State

msn.com

Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
GEORGIA STATE
brytfmonline.com

The war in Ukraine – almost empty

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
NPR

The Republican-controlled House will try again to elect a speaker

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives face another historic day without a speaker — while constituents in districts back home share their frustration with the stalemate. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. What do voters think of a long-running fight over who serves as House speaker?. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The...
COLORADO STATE
NPR

Rep. McCarthy was elected House speaker. At what cost?

After a chaotic week and 15 rounds of voting, California Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally elected speaker of the house just after midnight today. In the end, six of his remaining far-right detractors voted present to allow him to win with 216 votes. McCarthy then addressed the House - and the drama of it all.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NPR

Meet Cheryl Johnson, the House clerk managing the speaker votes

The speaker is usually the person running things in the House of Representatives. But in the absence of a speaker, that job has fallen to House Clerk Cheryl Johnson. Related Story: These 21 House members didn't vote for Kevin McCarthy. Here's what they want. Johnson has calmly guided proceedings, including...
IOWA STATE
NPR

Congress and the history of disfunction

Four days into the 118th Congress, House Republicans still haven't elected a speaker, and no governing, none at all can happen until they do. You've likely heard lots this week about how unprecedented this all is, or at least that it hasn't happened in about a century. But is this a new level of dysfunction for Congress? That's one of the questions we're going to put to John Farrell. He's an author and historian who's covered Congress as a journalist but also written biographies of former House Speaker Tip O'Neill and Senator Ted Kennedy. John, thanks for joining me.
NPR

Biden gives a dozen medals to people who helped protect democracy during Jan. 6 riot

President Biden is marking the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by awarding medals to a dozen people who he said helped protect democracy that day. It's the second anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol. To mark it, President Biden honored 14 Americans with a medal for what they did to defend democracy on that day and in the lead-up to it. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith was at the ceremony and has this report.
NPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

(SOUNDBITE OF THE BIG TOP ORCHESTRA'S "TEETER BOARD: FOLIES BERGERE (MARCH AND TWO-STEP)") Hey there. And happy Saturday. It's the NPR POLITICS PODCAST. I'm Susan Davis. I cover politics. DEIRDRE WALSH, BYLINE: I'm Deirdre Walsh. I cover Congress. DOMENICO MONTANARO, BYLINE: And I'm Domenico Montanaro, senior political editor and correspondent.
FLORIDA STATE
NPR

A California city seeing an influx of migrants reacts to Biden's border control plan

President Biden announced new border control measures yesterday and urged migrants not to show up at the southern U.S. border. Those who do cross without documentation, he said, will be quickly expelled to Mexico. The new restrictions come as the number of people seeking asylum in recent months has grown and as a number of U.S. cities have declared states of emergency, cities including the border city of Calexico in California. That is where NPR's Jasmine Garsd was recently. She has this report.
CALEXICO, CA

