Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
A new vaccine will protect honeybees from a bacterial disease affecting their larvae
The Department of Agriculture has conditionally approved a new vaccine meant to protect honeybees from a bacterial disease that can affect the bee's larvae. There will be a new vaccine on the market, but not for humans. Last week, the Department of Agriculture conditionally approved the first vaccine for honeybees. It fights against a bacterial infection called American foulbrood.
NPR
Teen pregnancy rates have declined significantly
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Child Trends researcher Jennifer Manlove about the significant decline in teenage pregnancies in the United States. Teen pregnancies are on the decline across the country. A new analysis by the research group Child Trends shows that among female teens, birth rates have gone down 77% in the past 30 years. Jennifer Manlove is a researcher with Child Trends and a co-author of the analysis. She joins us now. Welcome to the program.
NPR
RSV recedes and flu peaks as a new COVID variant shoots 'up like a rocket'
As the new year begins and the depths of winter approach, U.S. infectious disease experts monitoring the "tripledemic" stew of viruses that have been plaguing the country say there's good news — and bad. The good news is the worst appears to be over from the RSV surge that...
NPR
Why COVID-19 causes hair loss — and how to cope
Dr. Paradi Mirmirani tells us about COVID-19 and hair loss, and NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to hair stylist Rebecca Haehnle about what people can do to style thinning hair. People with COVID-19 have suffered a number of symptoms, like fatigue and loss of smell. One alarming side effect is losing your hair. Studies show that up to 30% of those who had a severe case of COVID-19 experienced temporary hair loss. Some people have shared their experiences on social media.
NPR
New research finds why humans walk with a 'double bounce'
Audio will be available later today. A new study out of the Technical University of Munich sheds new light on the "double bounce" in the human gait. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to mechanical engineer Daniel Renjewski who led the study.
NPR
The fifth annual NPR Student Podcast Challenge is open for entries!
Hey teachers, parents, students: NPR's Student Podcast Challenge is back – for a fifth year! Beginning in January and running through April, we'll once again be hearing from thousands of student podcasters, all competing for our grand prizes and a chance to hear their stories on NPR. When we...
NPR
Opinion: UNESCO, consider the bagel
An urbane French friend taunted me recently. "UNESCO has declared the French Baguette on the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage products," he said. "But not the American bagel. This must upset you, n'est-ce pas?" N'est-ce yes. I know the bagel is not American-born. But a lot of the best things...
NPR
Give the new year a clean start with these decluttering tactics
The junk drawer, that overstuffed closet, a messy garage - is household clutter getting in the way of your fresh start this new year? Star Hansen, a professional organizer and self-titled clutter whisperer, says everyone's clutter tells a personal story and that if you want to declutter effectively, you got to start by understanding the message of your mess. Life Kit's Andee Tagle has more.
NPR
Why we can — and cannot — collect rainwater in places like California
A bomb cyclone hit California this week, knocking out power, downing trees, dumping massive amounts of water. Now, that last one, massive amounts of water - it's interesting because all that rain is hitting in a state that has been stricken with drought. Some California residents are watching this precious resource wash away and wondering, why can't we save the water for later, for times when we desperately need it? Well, Andrew Fisher, hydrogeologist and professor at UC Santa Cruz, attempted to answer that question in an op-ed for The LA Times. And we have brought him here to try to answer it for us. Professor Fisher, welcome.
NPR
Esteban Castillo's 'Chicano Bakes' is a panadería in a book
And finally today, if you have a sweet tooth, then we've got a cookbook for you. It's called "Chicano Bakes" by Esteban Castillo. He's a food blogger who started cooking in college when he'd get homesick for Mexican food. But he had just one problem - following his mother's instructions.
NPR
Encore: QAnon's toehold in the wellness world
Since the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol two years ago, we've learned a lot about the influence of QAnon. The baseless conspiracy theory claims a cabal of evil, Satan worshipping and blood-drinking elites control politics and media. And that thinking has slowly made its way into yoga and wellness circles. Emily Guerin from member station KPCC and LAist has the story of one Los Angeles yoga teacher's journey down the conspiracy theory rabbit hole.
NPR
Deena Mohamed on her graphic novel 'Shubeik Lubeik'
When wishes are regulated as commodities, Egyptians wrestle with their morals and their deepest desires. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Deena Mohamed about her graphic novel, "Shubeik Lubeik." AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. The third-class wishes are the ones to watch out for. They backfire. That's part of the reason why wishes...
NPR
NPR National Correspondent John Burnett retires after 36 years at the network
NPR National Correspondent John Burnett is retiring after 36 years at the network. During that time, he's covered wars, hurricanes, religion and most recently a divided America. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Gosh darn it. John Burnett's fixing to hang up his hat - retire, that is - leaving NPR after 36...
Comments / 0