Can Brazil's Lula save the Amazon?
NPR's Andrew Limbong speaks with environmental researcher Erika Berenguer about Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's ambitions to save the Amazon rainforest from deforestation. ANDREW LIMBONG, HOST:. Our planet's lungs could be on the verge of collapse. The Amazon rainforest is a lush ecosystem larger than half of...
Meet some of the European Elvis impersonators competing to be crowned "King"
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Singing) I had to leave town for a little while. You said you'd be good while I'm gone. A king of rock 'n' roll, that is. The European Elvis Championships are underway as we speak, the biggest competition of the year for the thriving world - who knew? - of European Elvis tribute artists.
What the pull of the foreign box office means for Hollywood
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to Nancy Tartaglione, of Deadline.com, about the pull of international box offices for films like the Avatar sequel "The Way of Water" has made nearly $1 billion overseas. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. The new "Avatar" movie, this one subtitled "The Way Of Water," has made more than...
A new two-year ban prohibits some foreigners from buying property in Canada
NPR's Scott Simon talks to Andy Yan at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, Canada, about a new two-year ban prohibiting some foreigners from buying property in Canada. Buying a home in Canada just got harder for some foreigners. New law came into effect that will prohibit some foreign investors from purchasing residential properties in that country for the next two years. Andy Yan is director of the City Program at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver. Thanks very much for being with us.
Tourist sites around the world are preparing for a surge in Chinese tourists
For nearly three years, China and its 1.4 billion people were cut off from the rest of the world by strict pandemic border restrictions. But China lifted most of those restrictions in December, and some Chinese people are preparing to travel again. NPR's Emily Feng reports. EMILY FENG, BYLINE: Dan...
Deepti Kapoor on her new novel 'Age of Vice'
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Deepti Kapoor about her new novel, "Age of Vice." Set in New Delhi, the book follows a young man, examining the forces that made him. Deepti Kapoor's "Age Of Vice" begins with a crash, and it never lets up. A rich man's car in New Delhi, 3 a.m., 2004, kills five people who live and sleep on the street. The man at the wheel is Ajay. He is 22 and stinks of whiskey. He's sent to jail, where he's attacked. But then, Ajay attacks his attackers. You see, he's a Wadia man. And slowly, we begin to see the life that put him behind the wheel and which steers through so many forces of modern India. "Age Of Vice" is being acclaimed as hypnotic and has already been compared to "The Great Gatsby" and "The Godfather." Deepti Kapoor joins us now. Thank you so much for being with us.
Many in France's Kurdish community don't think killings were a lone-wolf attack
DELILA: (Singing in Kurdish). ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: This week hundreds of Kurdish women led a march through Paris. They carried framed portraits of the six assassinated Kurds, commemorating the tragic anniversary and mourning the new attacks. Forty-four-year-old French Kurd shopkeeper Aria Aranc Kaborani has been in France 20 years. ARIA...
Opinion: UNESCO, consider the bagel
An urbane French friend taunted me recently. "UNESCO has declared the French Baguette on the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage products," he said. "But not the American bagel. This must upset you, n'est-ce pas?" N'est-ce yes. I know the bagel is not American-born. But a lot of the best things...
How the U.K. royals and British tabloids came to rely on each other for relevance
Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," comes out next week. And the British tabloids are all over it. In the Daily Mirror... (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED REPORTER #1: Prince Harry's brutal, one-man mission to destroy the family he left behind sees no one spared. RASCOE: The Sun has this. (SOUNDBITE OF...
