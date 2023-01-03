Champion for St. Louis community remembered

"We are here to celebrate the life of a great giant."

The public memorial for Demetrious Johnson was held at Chaifetz Arena Monday afternoon. Devin Pulley summed up what the former NFL player and community leader meant to St. Louis. "DJ is the one person that could bring our entire community together."

He played football for Mizzou and for five seasons in the NFL before returning to his hometown and creating a foundation which has boosted countless youth and families.

He passed away Christmas Eve, of an aortic dissection. The rare heart condition involves a tear in the wall of the major artery carrying blood out of the heart. He had reportedly been hospitalized in the week prior. It was described as "sudden."

"His family and friends are saddened by this loss. His big heart and love for his community will never be forgotten," their statement said.

A long line of notables stepped up to tell their stories about DJ, including radio personality Boogie D. He called him a man of his word. "When he spoke it, he meant it. If he was going to do it, it was going to get done."

The St. Louis native played defensive back at the University of Missouri-Columbia and was drafted by the Detroit Lions. He played there from 1983 to 1986 and then for a year with the Miami Dolphins.

After retiring from football, he returned to his hometown and founded the Demetrious Johnson Foundation, which provides St. Louis youth with mentoring, job training, and after-school tutoring, and, for 32 years running, sponsors a Thanksgiving canned food drive.

Johnson was also a longtime and beloved host with St. Louis radio stations WHHL-FM (Hot 104.1) and WFUN-FM (96.3 R&B for the Lou).

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Listen on the free Audacy app .

Tell your smart speaker to play K M O X

@2022 Audacy (KMOX). All rights reserved.