Hawaii State

Chad Blair: What’s Next For Kai Kahele?

The old proverb that “a week is a long time in politics” has never been truer than in this past week. Just ask Donald Trump, whose chance of reelection in 2024 seems far slimmer today than it did before the $99 NFT rollout, the Jan. 6 committee’s criminal referrals and the public release of his taxes.
The Unlikely Odyssey Of Prince Jonah Kuhio

He was an unusual child and he lived a most unusual life. He is the only person in American history to have had two essentially conflicting titles — royal prince and democratically elected congressman. Even in Washington, D.C., in the halls of the nation’s capital, in a country known for its uneasy relationship with monarchy, he was known as The Prince.
Battlefields And Ballrooms: A Whirlwind Global Tour Set Up Prince Kuhio For A Life In Politics

Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
Chad Blair: The Republicans Are Melting Down

One of the jokes making its way around social media this week was that Kevin McCarthy should place a call to Georgia’s secretary of state in hopes of scrounging up a few votes. McCarthy, of course, received fewer votes than Hakeem Jeffries in the first ballot for U.S. House...
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

