Chad Blair: What’s Next For Kai Kahele?
The old proverb that “a week is a long time in politics” has never been truer than in this past week. Just ask Donald Trump, whose chance of reelection in 2024 seems far slimmer today than it did before the $99 NFT rollout, the Jan. 6 committee’s criminal referrals and the public release of his taxes.
GOP Infighting Puts Jill Tokuda’s Swearing-In Ceremony On Hold
WASHINGTON — Jill Tokuda — and the rest of Congress for that matter — will just have to wait. Tokuda was elected to represent Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District in November to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele. She was supposed to be sworn in Tuesday, but GOP infighting over who should be speaker derailed the celebration.
Chad Blair: Gov. Green Wants You To Know He's A Doctor — Still
It’s the kind of thing that probably only journalists who cover the State Capitol would notice: “Governor Josh Green, M.D. submits the Executive Budget for Fiscal Biennium to the Legislature and announces the release of nearly $50 million in grants to non-profit communities.”. That’s from a Dec. 19...
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Drug Overdoses Are On The Rise On Kauai. Meth Is Still The Main Reason
On Kauai, drug overdose deaths have more than quadrupled in 10 years from fewer than five in 2012 to 18 last year, contributing to an alarming rise in fatal drug use statewide. Drug overdoses were the second-most common cause of fatal injury on the Garden Isle in 2021 — after...
Maui’s New County Council Struggles To Get Moving Amid 4-4 Split
On Monday evening, in his first address as mayor, retired judge Richard Bissen pledged to an audience of more than a thousand people that he would work to overcome political divides and collaborate to solve Maui County’s most complicated social problems. “It will take a collective willingness and a...
The Unlikely Odyssey Of Prince Jonah Kuhio
He was an unusual child and he lived a most unusual life. He is the only person in American history to have had two essentially conflicting titles — royal prince and democratically elected congressman. Even in Washington, D.C., in the halls of the nation’s capital, in a country known for its uneasy relationship with monarchy, he was known as The Prince.
Chad Blair: Hawaii GOP To Decide Whether To Show Cynthia Thielen The Door
She served in the Hawaii House of Representatives for 30 years. She was the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate in 2006. And she remains widely admired by many regardless of political leanings because of her willingness to speak out, her accomplishments and her passion. And yet, sometime in the...
Battlefields And Ballrooms: A Whirlwind Global Tour Set Up Prince Kuhio For A Life In Politics
Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
Endangered Bird Poised To Get Hundreds Of Thousands Of Protected Acres In Hawaii
Federal wildlife officials have proposed that more than 275,000 acres of forest across Hawaii be designated critical habitat for the ‘i‘iwi bird, one of about a dozen native honeycreeper species currently headed toward extinction. Conservationists with the Center for Biological Diversity heralded the long-awaited move by the U.S....
Chad Blair: The Republicans Are Melting Down
One of the jokes making its way around social media this week was that Kevin McCarthy should place a call to Georgia’s secretary of state in hopes of scrounging up a few votes. McCarthy, of course, received fewer votes than Hakeem Jeffries in the first ballot for U.S. House...
Data Shows Hawaii Shippers Are Regularly Breaking Speed Limits In Sensitive Whale Zones
In recent years, some of the world’s biggest maritime companies have made an effort to slow down in the crowded shipping lanes off the California coast as their vessels access busy ports in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay. Those speed reductions are crucial, federal wildlife officials and...
Investigative Reporter May Have To Testify Despite Journalist Privilege
Despite laws generally protecting journalists under the U.S. Constitution’s First Amendment, a Honolulu investigative reporter may have to provide deposition testimony and documents related to a story she reported about a Maui police officer accused of sexual misconduct in a civil lawsuit, a federal judge said. The scope of...
