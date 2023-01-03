Read full article on original website
Related
Will Hitting a Deer in New York Raise Car Insurance?
My husband was on a windy back road driving home from work late one night last week when a deer ran out in front of his car, clipped the front bumper, and then ran smack into the back bumper as it was making its escape back into the woods. My...
Is It Legal To Display A New York State License Plate In Your Windshield?
It's been a long time since I took my driver's test. I wonder if I had to complete the written test and go through a road test, how would I fare? I consider myself a safe and cautious driver. Although there are times my inner road rage would love to...
In New York State, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Vehicle While Intoxicated?
During the holiday season, some of us may indulge in some sort of intoxicating drink. Okay, all it what it is - alcohol. You don't need a lecture from me about responsible drinking, but I will just throw it out there, be careful if you do drink over the holiday season (or anytime for that matter), and don't get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle.
Traffic to Be Detoured for Removal of IBM Country Club Walkway
A busy route between Endwell and Johnson City will be closed to traffic for a short time to allow demolition crews to take down an IBM Country Club pedestrian bridge. The walkway over Watson Boulevard in the town of Union was used by people to safely cross the street between the main country club complex and athletic facilities next to the Route 17 expressway.
Endicott Awarded $6 Million for Demolition of Old IBM Buildings
The long-planned project to tear down five large buildings once used by IBM Endicott has received a big boost with a multi-million dollar grant from New York state. The village of Endicott is to receive $6 million to help pay for the cost of demolition of 550,000-square-feet of vacant industrial space along North Street.
Where Do New Yorkers Wish To Relocate To The Most?
This is the time of the year when some of us Northern U.S. residents wish we lived somewhere else. Winter is not our favorite time of year. We could do without the snow, ice, cold, etc. But there are many reasons why we stay, including our job, this is where...
Pet Food Shortage in New York Leads to Frustration
On a recent trip to the grocery store to buy cat food, David discovered the shelves completely bare of the food his cat prefers. A subsequent trip to another store revealed the same situation - gaping holes in the pet food aisle. Debbie stopped in at her local Dollar store...
Take a Tour of These 12 Fabled Mansions in Upstate New York
These homes are absolutely gorgeous. But, have you been to any of them?. The 12 beautiful mansions described in this gallery have two things in common. One, almost all of them are not on the regular radar of tourists and those seeking adventures in Upstate New York. And two, these fascinating places all offer tours to the public, making them fantastic destinations for a creative day trip.
Seven Better Ways to Melt That Winter Snow & Ice Than Salt
Ah, winter has arrived. The Almanac website states that "The first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere is marked by the winter solstice, which occurs on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 4:48 P.M. EST." I'm so excited. Well, not really. Of the four seasons, this is the one I...
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0