ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Lauren Boebert Issues Warning After GOP's Speaker Battle

Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, tweeted a warning on Saturday morning telling people to "wait" and see what Republicans have planned after the five-day battle for House speaker concluded on Friday night. Boebert took to Twitter and wrote, "If y'all thought that was good, just wait till we take...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House GOP select panel will target DOJ and FBI and their 'ongoing criminal investigations'

House Republicans are gearing up to investigate the Department of Justice and the FBI, including their "ongoing criminal investigations," setting up a showdown with the Biden administration and law enforcement agencies over their criminal probes, particularly those into former President Donald Trump. The new House GOP majority has proposed that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kevin McCarthy, the view from home

The young man smiling in the last Bakersfield High School student newspaper for the 1983 school year was captioned -- "Most Likely to Succeed." That graduating student wasn't then-senior Kevin McCarthy, the California Republican who on Saturday became the House speaker for the 118th US Congress, a powerful position that puts him second in line to the American presidency.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

House Dems to Buttigieg: 'Much more needs to be done' following Southwest meltdown

House Democrats overseeing airlines are telling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to come down harder on Southwest Airlines for stranding millions of passengers over the holidays. "We believe much more needs to be done," more than two dozen Democrat members of what will be the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Venezuelan embassy run by opposition in US closes after Guaido ouster

The Venezuelan embassy in Washington, DC, that was run by the opposition has suspended its operations, it announced in a press release Friday, following Juan Guaidó's ouster as opposition leader. "We inform the Venezuelan community in the United States, and the public in general, that the Venezuelan Embassy in...
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

DNC officials recommend giving New Hampshire and Georgia extra time to meet requirements under proposed 2024 calendar

The co-chairs of the Democratic Party's rule-making arm are recommending that New Hampshire and Georgia be given extra time to take steps toward changing their presidential primary dates. Last month, the Rules and Bylaws Committee of the Democratic National Committee approved a proposed calendar that would make South Carolina the...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy