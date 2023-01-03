ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Beijing threatens to respond against virus measures

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUOHI_0k1hNMfv00

BEIJING — (AP) — Beijing is blasting testing requirements on passengers from China and threatening countermeasures against countries involved based on reciprocity.

“We believe that the entry restrictions adopted by some countries targeting China lack scientific basis, and some excessive practices are even more unacceptable," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing Tuesday.

“We are firmly opposed to attempts to manipulate the COVID measures for political purposes and will take countermeasures based on the principle of reciprocity.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Pro-Bolsonaro rioters storm Brazil's top government offices

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital on Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Biden faces Israel quandary with new Netanyahu government

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government is little more than a week old but it's already giving the Biden administration headaches. Just days into its mandate, a controversial member of Netanyahu's right-wing Cabinet riled U.S. diplomats with a visit to a Jerusalem holy site that some believe may be harbinger of other contentious moves, including vast expansions of Jewish settlement construction on land claimed by the Palestinians.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Radio

Marches in Europe support Iran protests, assail government

LYON, France — (AP) — Hundreds of people marched Sunday in France to honor an Iranian Kurdish man who took his own life in a desperate act of anguish over the nationwide protests in Iran. French police estimated the size of the crowd that gathered for Mohammad Moradi...
WSB Radio

Amid unrest, Iran's hardliners turn their anger to France

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iranian hardliners on Sunday burned French flags outside the French embassy in Tehran, protesting cartoons published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo that lampoon Iran's ruling clerics. The caricatures were published at a time of persistent anti-government protests in Iran,...
WSB Radio

Aid chief: Taliban decrees against women paralyzing NGO work

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The Taliban’s “internal debates and extreme decrees” are paralyzing humanitarian work in Afghanistan, the head of a major aid agency told The Associated Press on Sunday, after he arrived on a week-long trip to talk to Taliban leaders about reversing a ban on women working for national and international non-governmental groups.
WSB Radio

Mexican capo's arrest a gesture to US, not signal of change

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexico’s capture of a son of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán this week was an isolated nod to a drug war strategy that Mexico’s current administration has abandoned rather than a sign that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s thinking has changed, experts say.
WSB Radio

Chad's government says it foiled 'destabilization' attempt

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — Chad’s government has foiled an attempt to destabilize the country and undermine the constitution, the government spokesman said in a statement. Eleven people conspired in the plot, including soldiers and a human rights activist, said Aziz Mahamat Saleh on Thursday. They were arrested last month and transferred to the high court in the capital, N’Djamena.
WSB Radio

Biden walks stretch of US-Mexico border, amid GOP criticism

EL PASO, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans try to blame him for the record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
EL PASO, TX
WSB Radio

Germany: Iranians held in suspected poison plot after US tip

BERLIN — (AP) — Two Iranian men have been detained in Germany following a tip from U.S. security officials that at least one of them could be planning an attack with deadly chemicals, officials said Sunday. Police and prosecutors said the brothers, aged 32 and 25, were detained...
WSB Radio

Harry’s claim he killed 25 in Afghanistan draws anger, worry

LONDON — (AP) — In a book full of startling revelations, Prince Harry's assertion that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan is one of the most striking — and has drawn criticism from both enemies and allies. In his memoir, “Spare,” Harry says he killed more than...
WSB Radio

2 killed in east Ukraine; Russia claims deadly barracks hit

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Officials said at least two people were killed during fighting in eastern Ukraine, as Russia claimed Sunday that it carried out deadly missile strikes on barracks used by Ukrainian troops in the war. Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said one person was killed in...
WSB Radio

Serbia says KFOR rejected its forces' return to Kosovo

BELGRADE, Serbia — (AP) — NATO-led peacekeepers in Kosovo have rejected a demand from Serbia that its security forces be allowed to return to the breakaway province amid ongoing tensions, Serbia's president said Sunday. The KFOR peacekeepers, who deployed in Kosovo in 1999 after the NATO alliance's bombing...
WSB Radio

Russia claims deadly attack, but Kyiv denies anyone killed

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The Russian military claimed Sunday to have carried out deadly missile strikes on barracks used by Ukrainian troops in retaliation for the deaths of dozens of Russian soldiers in a rocket attack a week ago. Ukrainian officials denied there were any casualties. The...
WSB Radio

Kim Jong Un parades a new generation, releases more images of young daughter, rows of missiles

LONDON — North Korean state media recently released new undated images of Kim Jong Un showcasing the Hermit Kingdom's extensive arsenal. But in those carefully curated photos, there was something else the communist leader was broadcasting to the world: his daughter. Pictures were released, of the pair walking hand in hand alongside armored military vehicles and rocket launchers.
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
115K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy