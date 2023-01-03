Growing up on the west side of Akron, I always knew Northeast Ohio was a special and unique place — a place where people work hard and truly care for one another. Both of my parents served this community, so I learned from a young age the importance of service. Even though public service has always been in my heart, I never intended to run for office. But when an opportunity to serve my neighbors in the state legislature arose, I took it, because I knew I could make a difference and give back to the people and community that raised me.

AKRON, OH ・ 30 MINUTES AGO