ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Akron Beacon Journal

Emilia Sykes: 'I am honored and humbled by your confidence in me...'

Growing up on the west side of Akron, I always knew Northeast Ohio was a special and unique place — a place where people work hard and truly care for one another. Both of my parents served this community, so I learned from a young age the importance of service. Even though public service has always been in my heart, I never intended to run for office. But when an opportunity to serve my neighbors in the state legislature arose, I took it, because I knew I could make a difference and give back to the people and community that raised me.
AKRON, OH
The Hill

Biden’s campaign brain trust: Here are the key people to know

President Biden is expected to announce he will run for reelection in the coming weeks after spending some time consulting with his family and his closest advisers over the holidays.   Many of those advisers have been by Biden’s side for years — if not decades — making up his all-important brain trust.   Who is…
Government Technology

New Jersey Law to Require K-12 Digital Literacy Courses

(TNS) — New Jersey has become the first state in the country to require public schools to teach media literacy to K-12 students as a way to combat misinformation, under a bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Phil Murphy. Advocates say the measure will help students who are bombarded with...
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy