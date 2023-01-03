Read full article on original website
Kimberly Heckler Dunnigan
5d ago
More corruption, more control over Ohioans, taking more money from hard working taxpayers and put in his pocket, just like he did with Covid and his mask mandates. He made millions off of the mask! He is an awful person! Anyone that voted for him needs head examined! No, I did not vote for the other either.
Reply(1)
9
Sam Halman
5d ago
He and his minions will continue to throughout laws and do what the hell they want ! To hell with courts , if they don’t enforce laws , what good are they ?
Reply
4
Say what....
5d ago
Try to fix all the gambling addictions tax payer $$ will be footing the bill for.
Reply
6
