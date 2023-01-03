Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Cause of death for man who fell from Pittsburgh Steelers stadium revealed
The Medical Examiner’s office has revealed the cause of death for a man that fell from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium. Dalton Keane, 27, died from multiple blunt force injuries of head, trunk and extremities due to falling. After an investigation, Keane’s death was ruled accidental. Keane was a father of one.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
This Is What Damar Hamlin’s Father Told The Bills
Damar Hamlin’s father shared some moving and motivational words with his son’s fellow teammates. Thursday afternoon, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center gave an official update on the status of Hamlin, much of which was positive. After suffering cardiac arrest on the field during Monday night’s...
Street Named After Damar Hamlin in East Aurora
The entire country, not just the Buffalo Bills and NFL, were supporting and thinking about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest on the field during the Monday Night Football game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Thankfully, Hamlin has made remarkable progress in his recovery and...
Here’s Who’s Singing The National Anthem on Sunday
If you are going to the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday it is surely going to be a historic game. It will be a highly anticipated game after Monday Night Football's matchup with the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals in which Damar Hamlin was injured. After the injury, the entire...
John Murphy Missed The Buffalo Bills Game Because Of A Stroke
John Murphy has been the "Voice of the Buffalo Bills" since the 2003 season. Last week he missed the game, and here's why. The Buffalo Bills made the announcement today that unfortunately, the longtime announcer missed the game because he had a stroke. Originally the team made the announcement that...
Fan’s Idea To Honor Bills Medical Staff This Weekend
As of right now, it looks as though the Bills are going to see their next action on Sunday. A fan has an incredible idea to honor Monday night's heroes. But what do you know about the people who got us to this point?. The accident that happened on Monday...
Report: Bills-Bengals Game Won’t Be Played
Thursday offered up the best news we have heard all week, as the University of Cincinnati Medical Center held a press conference to update the media on the condition and progress of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during the Bills' Monday Night...
