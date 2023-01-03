Read full article on original website
Related
KLFY.com
Best gel eye mask
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Part therapeutic device and part beauty tool, gel eye masks can relieve a nagging headache or simply help you unwind. These squishable, flexible masks are filled with liquid or soft beads, able to be frozen, chilled, or even microwaved. Once they reach your preferred temperature, apply the mask to your face and let it work its magic.
KLFY.com
Best wrist weight
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you want to add extra resistance to your workouts, or if you want to build strength and muscle, then wrist weights are a great option for you. Intended to improve heart rate and endurance, wearable wrist and ankle weights are an excellent way to complement any workout routine. Wrist weights like the ACETOP Wrist Weights also make strength training and certain cardio exercises easier and more effective.
KLFY.com
Best touchless thermometer
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. From monitoring fever in a squirming child to screening temperature in a high-traffic area, a touchless thermometer is a handy tool to keep tabs on the health of a person. With many options on the market, one way to find...
KLFY.com
Traveling this winter? You need these 13 smart gadgets in your carry-on
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many use winter travel to avoid cold temperatures or take time to visit their families. Others have to travel for work during the winter months. Regardless of why you’re traveling this winter, there are various gadgets that can make your trip more comfortable.
KLFY.com
Best medication reminder
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Staying on top of your medication is important, but it can be easy to forget to take it from time to time. That’s why a medication reminder can be handy, as it alerts you several times a day to ensure you don’t miss your next dose .
KLFY.com
Theragun Elite vs. Pro: Which massage gun should I get?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For athletes and fitness enthusiasts, finding better ways to warm up muscles and help them recover is a major priority. Massage guns have become a trendy way to do so, with several brands offering multiple high-quality options. Theragun is one...
KLFY.com
Best hair conditioner
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Your shampoo can help remove pollutants, flakes and oil from your hair, but you need conditioner to help make your hair look its best. Hair conditioner moisturizes and nourishes locks to leave them smooth, shiny and soft. There are so...
KLFY.com
Best turmeric skin care products
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People have been using turmeric for thousands of years for culinary, medicinal and beauty purposes. The main ingredient in turmeric, curcumin, has anti-inflammatory properties that have many health benefits. When used as a skin care product, especially when combined with other natural ingredients, turmeric has many health and beauty benefits.
Comments / 0