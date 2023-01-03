Perth man facing DWI, drug charges after stop

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Perth man was accused of driving drunk and possessing cocaine after a New Year’s morning traffic stop, according to a press release from New York State Police. Troopers said Eric J. Oliver, 24, was charged Sunday with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, along with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Oliver was stopped shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Golf Course Road in Amsterdam. According to police, he had broken several traffic laws and seemed drunk.

When officers cuffed him, they found enough cocaine on him for the felony possession charge, police claim. He was taken to the State Police barracks in Fonda for processing, where he allegedly recorded a 0.08% blood alcohol content.

Oliver was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Amsterdam Town Court. His court date is slated for January 26.

