ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

Perth man facing DWI, drug charges after stop

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vygtL_0k1hLkjf00

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Perth man was accused of driving drunk and possessing cocaine after a New Year’s morning traffic stop, according to a press release from New York State Police. Troopers said Eric J. Oliver, 24, was charged Sunday with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, along with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Oliver was stopped shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Golf Course Road in Amsterdam. According to police, he had broken several traffic laws and seemed drunk.

When officers cuffed him, they found enough cocaine on him for the felony possession charge, police claim. He was taken to the State Police barracks in Fonda for processing, where he allegedly recorded a 0.08% blood alcohol content.

Troy PD investigating Stewart’s robbery

Oliver was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Amsterdam Town Court. His court date is slated for January 26.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Local drivers react to violent taxi robbery

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The violent robbery of a taxi driver in Albany Wednesday night continues to send ripples through the community. Fellow drivers expressing concern over the incident, but say these types of incidents don’t happen very often. The scene took place near St. Peter’s Hospital, when a man allegedly struck a cab driver […]
ALBANY, NY
WKTV

Mohawk stabbing victim dies

MOHAWK, N.Y. – The victim from the Mohawk incident that occurred on Wednesday passed away Friday evening, according to State Police. LaPlante ,26, was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center just after emergency responders arrived at the apartment complex at 30 East Main Street around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, she was stabbed multiple times in the chest.
MOHAWK, NY
Daily Voice

Gunman Admits To Killing 51-Year-Old Found Inside Car In Albany

Nearly two years after a 51-year-old man was found shot to death inside a car in the region, his accused killer has confessed to the crime. Damien McCaskey, age 28, of Troy, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in Albany County Court on Friday, Jan. 6, in connection to the shooting death of Danny Pearson, Jr.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Amsterdam woman arrested after multi-county police chase with infant

An Amsterdam woman was arrested, after a multi-county police chase with a baby in the car. It happened while deputies were investigating a complaint in Clifton Park, say investigators. Jessica Jordan, 32, was eventually stopped in Troy. When officers approached, she put her car in reverse, and hit a patrol...
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

46K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy