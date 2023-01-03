Read full article on original website
Man dead, juvenile injured after shooting in East Nashville
A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting left a man dead and a juvenile injured early Sunday morning in East Nashville.
Driver dies after head-on crash along Murfreesboro Pike
A La Vergne woman lost her life Saturday morning following a two-car crash on Murfreesboro Pike, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
WKRN
Suspect accused of shooting Nashville man inside rental vehicle surrenders to police
A suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in a rental vehicle in December surrendered to police on Friday night. Suspect accused of shooting Nashville man inside …. A suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in a rental vehicle in December surrendered to police on Friday night.
Police: Suspect surrenders after shooting on County Hospital Road
A suspect in a deadly shooting that took place the day after Christmas has surrendered. Metro Police report that Gregory Q. Wilson turned himself into the Downtown Detention Center Friday.
fox17.com
Friends of man killed in officer-involved shooting in Hermitage 'shocked'
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Friends of the man who Metro Nashville police officers killed in Hermitage Thursday are sharing their thoughts with FOX 17 News. This comes after officers shot and killed 54-year-old Mark Capps who they say had a gun on him after he was wanted on assault and kidnapping warrants.
1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike
An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a shooting that occurred overnight in South Nashville.
WSMV
One in critical condition following overnight shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -An overnight shooting near Nashville on Saturday has left one victim critically injured. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting took place just after midnight on Harding Place and Nolensville Road. One adult victim was confirmed to be critically injured following the incident. The shooting...
WKRN
La Vergne police officers fired
There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a...
Autistic 19-year-old found safe after leaving Hendersonville home with unknown man
The Hendersonville Police Department announced Saturday that Claire Sanford, an autistic 19-year-old who was reported missing, has been found safe.
Suspect identified in County Hospital Rd. shooting sought by Metro police
Metro police are searching for Gregory Q. Wilson, 31, a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man who was inside a car on County Hospital Road the day after Christmas.
WKRN
Metro police on scene of deadly officer-involved shooting in Hermitage
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting took place in Hermitage Thursday afternoon. Metro police on scene of deadly officer-involved …. The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting took place in Hermitage Thursday afternoon. Engineer killed by SWAT officer in...
WSMV
Driver dies in single-vehicle crash on I-24
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-24 died Saturday. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the crash took place at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on I-24 East between Briley Parkway and the I-65 split. Investigations show that the driver,...
Suspect, victim in Nashville convenience store shooting both wanted by Metro police
The man who was shot Wednesday night at a Nashville convenience store had been a fugitive for months prior to the incident, and now police are also searching for the suspect in that shooting.
Teen accused of vehicular homicide critically injured in shooting
Metro police have identified the suspect of a shooting on 25th Avenue North Wednesday night who critically injured a teen male outside Resha's Market.
davidsonlocal.com
Fatal crash leads to 3 deaths, 1 in critical condition
{An image circulating on social media to show community support}. Although names have not officially been released, family, friends and classmates mourn the deaths of three victims killed in a wreck on NC 109 in Davidson County. The crash occurred on Friday, Jan 6, 1.5 miles south of Cid Road....
Kevion Davis Wanted on Attempted Murder Charge in Nashville
January 5, 2023 – Teams of detectives are working to locate Kevion Larquez Davis, 18, who is wanted on a number of charges, including attempted murder, for Wednesday night’s shooting of another teen who was walking out of Resha’s Market at 717 25th Avenue North. The victim,...
Metro police release photo of vehicle involved in Bell Road shooting
Metro police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects in a shooting that left one person critically injured.
Victim injured during robbery, kidnapping in Nashville
The victim met with detectives at Vanderbilt Medical Center just after midnight while being treated for minor injuries.
Man charged with breaking into gas station multiple times
A 29-year-old man was charged with breaking into the Twice Daily Gas Station, twice.
fox17.com
Man, 19, killed in Madison shooting near public park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One man is dead after a Madison shooting on Wednesday night, police confirm. A homicide detective with Metro Police confirmed that the victim, later identified as 19-year-old Eric D. Baker, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Police say Baker was found in...
