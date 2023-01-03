The Knoxville Police Department has released the preliminary 2022 high-priority crime data. Based on the unofficial data, which will be audited by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as is standard for all Tennessee law enforcement agencies, murders dropped from 41 in 2021 to 35 in 2022, a 15 percent reduction. The total for 2022 includes one case that has not officially been ruled a murder but is likely to pending the completion of the Medical Examiner report.

