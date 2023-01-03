Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes notch first conference road win of season 73-57 over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers and Many Tigers Have Strong Showing on Class 2A All-State TeamUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
Many and Winnfield Dominates District 3-2A All-District ListUnder The Radar NWLAWinnfield, LA
The Many Tigers Are The 2022 Division III Nonselect State ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022: Mayor Williams- Blackout View of the Riverbank and Cane River Lake
This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on May 9, 2022. Keith Frank called upon the City of Natchitoches as a venue for his latest concert. The Creole Renaissance Foundation presented Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band on the beautiful stage in downtown Natchitoches. The event attracted people from all over including neighboring cities and states. While Keith Frank’s team erected a barrier to block the view of onlookers from Front Street, the melodic zydeco tunes filled the air of downtown and beyond. Our city is poised to attract even more talent. The City of Natchitoches remains poised to attract other talent and spotlight our city for the jewel it is. Given my continuous improvement mindset, the city will be persistent in process overview and implementation regarding future events.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches’ Krewe d’ Poet Celebrates Twelfth Night in Style!
The Krewe d’ Poet, a local group of poets and poetry lovers, celebrated Twelfth Night, traditionally the end of the Christmas season. The inaugural event began with a walk through many of the places associated with scenes from the iconic Natchitoches movie, Steel Magnolias. The event then moved to the Storybrew Café on Front St for an evening of poetry, king cake and coffee. Attendees were invited to come dressed as their favorite poet, resulting in an eclectic Krewe that ranged from Sylvia Plath to Edward DeVere, the 17th Duke of Oxford, Audrey Lord and Anne Sexton.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Fairview Alpha Elementary School Closure
Due to major plumbing issues, Fairview Alpha Elementary School will be closed TODAY, Friday, Jan. 6. All Fairview Alpha students will return to campus on Monday, Jan. 9. All other Natchitoches Parish Schools will remain open tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSB: Notice of Special Elections
Pursuant to the provisions of a resolution adopted by the Parish School Board of the Parish of Natchitoches, State of Louisiana (the “Governing Authority”), acting as the governing authority of (i) Parishwide School District of the Parish of Natchitoches, State of Louisiana, (ii) School District No. 9 of Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana and (iii) Consolidated School District No. 8 of the Parish of Natchitoches, State of Louisiana (the “Districts”), on January 12, 2023, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that special elections will be held within the Districts on SATURDAY, APRIL 29, 2023 and that at the said elections there will be submitted to all registered voters in the Districts qualified and entitled to vote at the said elections under the Constitution and Laws of the State of Louisiana and the Constitution of the United States, the following propositions, to-wit:
NOLA.com
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left
Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU calendar for Jan. 8-14
Jan. 9 – Spring 2023 semester begins. Jan. 9 – 18 – Late registration for spring semester. Jan. 12 – Women’s basketball vs. McNeese, Prather Coliseum, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12 – Talk by educator and civil rights advocate John Winston on the history of and lessons from Reconstruction, Friedman Student Union Ballroom, 6 p.m.
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches Central introduces Jess Curtis as head football coach
Natchitoches Central introduces Jess Curtis as head football coach. Capitol View: Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders will take the oath on Tuesday, and she took time to lay out her...
KEDM
Dixie Theatre set for big music weekend
Ruston's Dixie Center for the Arts is bringing major music to North Louisiana. The world's greatest guitarist Tommy Emmanuel and longtime Louisiana favorite Louisiana's Le Roux will be performing at the Dixie. Louisiana's Le Roux will be in concert on Saturday, January 14 at 7 p.m. The Louisiana legends make...
La. sheriff deputy who died on vacation to be escorted to Sabine Parish
Anyone who wants to show their support can stand along this route in a safe area to show their support with flags.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Mayor’s Youth Council accepting applications
The City of Natchitoches Mayor’s Youth Council is accepting applications. The Mayor’s Youth Council promotes civic engagement and inspires the next generation by fostering participation in city government and volunteerism. It is a semester-long program for students in the Natchitoches area that allows them to advocate for causes relevant to area youth. Meetings are held on the third Monday of the month at 5:30 pm in the City Council Chambers.
Missing Bienville Parish Woman Believed to be in Danger
A missing Ringgold woman is believed to be in danger. 43 year old Kimberly Moore was last seen on 12-31-22 at around 11:30 PM. According to the family of the missing woman and the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office Moore was wearing the same outfit as the picture above. After Moore...
KPLC TV
Leesville man accused of molesting juvenile
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man has been arrested after being accused of molesting a juvenile, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Raymond D. Heaton III, 33, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2023. Heaton has been booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Escapee located in Ruston
A man wanted for escape in Richland Parish was arrested at a Ruston residence Monday. Ruston Police responded to a Foxxwood Drive residence Monday evening in an attempt to locate Christopher Scott Smith, 36, of Jonesboro, who was reported to be an escapee from authorities in Richland Parish. Smith was found in a vehicle outside the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
Video of Raging Fire That Destroys Historical Dixie Inn Landmark
A part of history is gone! Fire has completely destroyed so many memories of the patrons of Dorcheat Seafood and Grill on the banks of Bayou Dorcheat in Dixie Inn, Louisiana. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 6, fire consumed the location and from all observations of this landmark, it is total loss.
KSLA
Infant burned; 2 accused of failing to seek medical attention for the child
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) — A Memphis, Tenn., man is mourning the death of the infant son he never met. Memphis, Tenn., resident Kenneth Davis got a call about his son Nateo Crenshaw, who lived with his mother in Natchitoches. “I received a call from the detective saying that I...
kalb.com
APD investigating traffic fatality on I-49
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Wednesday night on Interstate 49. Around 8:37 p.m. on January 4, APD responded to the southbound lane of I-49 near mile spot 90 in reference to a vehicle hitting another vehicle that was parked on the shoulder. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NCHS landing Many’s Curtis as football coach creates statewide buzz
Early Thursday morning, Natchitoches mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. was checking his social media when a Shreveport-Bossier Journal headline on Facebook jumped out at him. “Many’s Curtis is new Natchitoches Central football coach.”. The mayor, a proud 2004 NCHS graduate and an avid sports fan, knew all about Jess Curtis...
KTBS
Gator found on Natchitoches roadway
CLOUTIERVILLE, La. - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputies discovered an alligator in the road on La. Hwy 1 Monday afternoon just north of Cloutierville. The alligator was safely removed with the help of a motorist who stopped to lend a hand. It then proceeded to slowly walk towards a nearby pond.
Texas Woman Killed in Crash Near Mansfield
On Tuesday, just after 9:30PM, Louisiana State Troopers from Troop G responded to a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 513 near Oxford Cutoff Rd. The crash claimed the life of 52 year-old Schanda Roundtree of Nacogdoches, Texas. After investigation, the troopers discovered a 2013 Mack Truck, driven by...
q973radio.com
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
