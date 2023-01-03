ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

natchitochesparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022: Mayor Williams- Blackout View of the Riverbank and Cane River Lake

This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on May 9, 2022. Keith Frank called upon the City of Natchitoches as a venue for his latest concert. The Creole Renaissance Foundation presented Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band on the beautiful stage in downtown Natchitoches. The event attracted people from all over including neighboring cities and states. While Keith Frank’s team erected a barrier to block the view of onlookers from Front Street, the melodic zydeco tunes filled the air of downtown and beyond. Our city is poised to attract even more talent. The City of Natchitoches remains poised to attract other talent and spotlight our city for the jewel it is. Given my continuous improvement mindset, the city will be persistent in process overview and implementation regarding future events.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches’ Krewe d’ Poet Celebrates Twelfth Night in Style!

The Krewe d’ Poet, a local group of poets and poetry lovers, celebrated Twelfth Night, traditionally the end of the Christmas season. The inaugural event began with a walk through many of the places associated with scenes from the iconic Natchitoches movie, Steel Magnolias. The event then moved to the Storybrew Café on Front St for an evening of poetry, king cake and coffee. Attendees were invited to come dressed as their favorite poet, resulting in an eclectic Krewe that ranged from Sylvia Plath to Edward DeVere, the 17th Duke of Oxford, Audrey Lord and Anne Sexton.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Fairview Alpha Elementary School Closure

Due to major plumbing issues, Fairview Alpha Elementary School will be closed TODAY, Friday, Jan. 6. All Fairview Alpha students will return to campus on Monday, Jan. 9. All other Natchitoches Parish Schools will remain open tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NPSB: Notice of Special Elections

Pursuant to the provisions of a resolution adopted by the Parish School Board of the Parish of Natchitoches, State of Louisiana (the “Governing Authority”), acting as the governing authority of (i) Parishwide School District of the Parish of Natchitoches, State of Louisiana, (ii) School District No. 9 of Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana and (iii) Consolidated School District No. 8 of the Parish of Natchitoches, State of Louisiana (the “Districts”), on January 12, 2023, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that special elections will be held within the Districts on SATURDAY, APRIL 29, 2023 and that at the said elections there will be submitted to all registered voters in the Districts qualified and entitled to vote at the said elections under the Constitution and Laws of the State of Louisiana and the Constitution of the United States, the following propositions, to-wit:
NATCHITOCHES, LA
NOLA.com

Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left

Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
DERIDDER, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NSU calendar for Jan. 8-14

Jan. 9 – Spring 2023 semester begins. Jan. 9 – 18 – Late registration for spring semester. Jan. 12 – Women’s basketball vs. McNeese, Prather Coliseum, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12 – Talk by educator and civil rights advocate John Winston on the history of and lessons from Reconstruction, Friedman Student Union Ballroom, 6 p.m.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ktalnews.com

Natchitoches Central introduces Jess Curtis as head football coach

Natchitoches Central introduces Jess Curtis as head football coach. Natchitoches Central introduces Jess Curtis as head …. Natchitoches Central introduces Jess Curtis as head football coach. Capitol View: Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders will take the oath on Tuesday, and she took time to lay out her...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KEDM

Dixie Theatre set for big music weekend

Ruston's Dixie Center for the Arts is bringing major music to North Louisiana. The world's greatest guitarist Tommy Emmanuel and longtime Louisiana favorite Louisiana's Le Roux will be performing at the Dixie. Louisiana's Le Roux will be in concert on Saturday, January 14 at 7 p.m. The Louisiana legends make...
RUSTON, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Mayor’s Youth Council accepting applications

The City of Natchitoches Mayor’s Youth Council is accepting applications. The Mayor’s Youth Council promotes civic engagement and inspires the next generation by fostering participation in city government and volunteerism. It is a semester-long program for students in the Natchitoches area that allows them to advocate for causes relevant to area youth. Meetings are held on the third Monday of the month at 5:30 pm in the City Council Chambers.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KPLC TV

Leesville man accused of molesting juvenile

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man has been arrested after being accused of molesting a juvenile, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Raymond D. Heaton III, 33, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2023. Heaton has been booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s...
LEESVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Escapee located in Ruston

A man wanted for escape in Richland Parish was arrested at a Ruston residence Monday. Ruston Police responded to a Foxxwood Drive residence Monday evening in an attempt to locate Christopher Scott Smith, 36, of Jonesboro, who was reported to be an escapee from authorities in Richland Parish. Smith was found in a vehicle outside the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
RUSTON, LA
K945

Video of Raging Fire That Destroys Historical Dixie Inn Landmark

A part of history is gone! Fire has completely destroyed so many memories of the patrons of Dorcheat Seafood and Grill on the banks of Bayou Dorcheat in Dixie Inn, Louisiana. In the early morning hours of Friday, January 6, fire consumed the location and from all observations of this landmark, it is total loss.
DIXIE INN, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating traffic fatality on I-49

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Wednesday night on Interstate 49. Around 8:37 p.m. on January 4, APD responded to the southbound lane of I-49 near mile spot 90 in reference to a vehicle hitting another vehicle that was parked on the shoulder. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NCHS landing Many’s Curtis as football coach creates statewide buzz

Early Thursday morning, Natchitoches mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. was checking his social media when a Shreveport-Bossier Journal headline on Facebook jumped out at him. “Many’s Curtis is new Natchitoches Central football coach.”. The mayor, a proud 2004 NCHS graduate and an avid sports fan, knew all about Jess Curtis...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Gator found on Natchitoches roadway

CLOUTIERVILLE, La. - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's deputies discovered an alligator in the road on La. Hwy 1 Monday afternoon just north of Cloutierville. The alligator was safely removed with the help of a motorist who stopped to lend a hand. It then proceeded to slowly walk towards a nearby pond.
CLOUTIERVILLE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Texas Woman Killed in Crash Near Mansfield

On Tuesday, just after 9:30PM, Louisiana State Troopers from Troop G responded to a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 513 near Oxford Cutoff Rd. The crash claimed the life of 52 year-old Schanda Roundtree of Nacogdoches, Texas. After investigation, the troopers discovered a 2013 Mack Truck, driven by...
MANSFIELD, LA
q973radio.com

It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana

It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
RUSTON, LA

