Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes notch first conference road win of season 73-57 over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers and Many Tigers Have Strong Showing on Class 2A All-State TeamUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
Many and Winnfield Dominates District 3-2A All-District ListUnder The Radar NWLAWinnfield, LA
The Many Tigers Are The 2022 Division III Nonselect State ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
kalb.com
APD investigating traffic fatality on I-49
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Wednesday night on Interstate 49. Around 8:37 p.m. on January 4, APD responded to the southbound lane of I-49 near mile spot 90 in reference to a vehicle hitting another vehicle that was parked on the shoulder. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital.
klax-tv.com
Two Vehicle Crash Results in a Fatality
Alexandria Police are investigating a two vehicle traffic crash, which resulted in a single traffic fatality that occurred last night on Interstate-49. At approximately 08:37 PM, Alexandria Police was dispatched to the Southbound Lane of I-49 near Milepost 90 in reference to a vehicle striking another vehicle while it was parked on the shoulder of the Interstate. Upon Officers and Medical Personnel arrival, both drivers were transported to a local Hospital. The driver of one of the vehicles, 24-year old male Morgan Dugas, from Natchitoches, LA, was later pronounced deceased at the Hospital. The second driver was treated and later released.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in Christmas Day homicide
A suspect has been arrested in the Christmas Day murder of a Ruston man at a local restaurant. Gerkerrio Demon Womack, 28, of Ruston, was taken into custody by Ruston Police Wednesday morning at a residence on West Barnett Springs Avenue on warrants which included a charge of second degree murder.
kalb.com
UPDATE: APD stops search for suspect involved in NYD N. Bolton shots fired incident
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is no longer searching for a suspect involved in the shots fired incident that took place on Jan. 1, 2023, near a trailer park on N. Bolton Avenue. Officers responding to the shots fired report arrived at the Oaks Mobile Home and...
KPLC TV
Leesville man accused of molesting juvenile
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A Leesville man has been arrested after being accused of molesting a juvenile, according to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says Raymond D. Heaton III, 33, was arrested on Jan. 4, 2023. Heaton has been booked into the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Escapee located in Ruston
A man wanted for escape in Richland Parish was arrested at a Ruston residence Monday. Ruston Police responded to a Foxxwood Drive residence Monday evening in an attempt to locate Christopher Scott Smith, 36, of Jonesboro, who was reported to be an escapee from authorities in Richland Parish. Smith was found in a vehicle outside the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
KTBS
Missing Bienville woman may be homicide witness
RINGGOLD, La. -- Bienville sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who may have witnessed a homicide, Sheriff John Ballance said. The family of Kimberly Moore, 43, said she was last seen before midnight Saturday. People interviewed in the investigation told deputies Moore reportedly...
Missing Bienville woman potentially a witness to a homicide, investigators say
RINGGOLD, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kimberly Moore, 43, has been missing since December 31, 2022, when she was last seen by her family around 11:30 PM. Kimberly was wearing the outfit pictured above the evening she went missing. In addition to Kimberly’s family’s concern over her disappearance, the Bienville […]
KSLA
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a woman is missing and authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the homicide. The homicide investigation began when 59-year-old Vernon Parker was found shot dead about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day in the back seat of his idling car on Pleasant Road south of the Bienville Parish town of Ringgold, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance told KSLA News 12.
Texas Woman Killed in Crash Near Mansfield
On Tuesday, just after 9:30PM, Louisiana State Troopers from Troop G responded to a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 513 near Oxford Cutoff Rd. The crash claimed the life of 52 year-old Schanda Roundtree of Nacogdoches, Texas. After investigation, the troopers discovered a 2013 Mack Truck, driven by...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Shoplifting suspect returns to the scene
Ruston police arrested a man on several charges Wednesday after a report of a trespasser at a local convenience store. The Delta Mini Mart at 200 W. California Ave. reported a man had entered the store a few days earlier and stole over $150 worth of alcohol before fleeing. The suspect returned Wednesday and was loitering outside the store. He refused to depart the premises when told to leave.
Rapides traffic stop shooting shines light on window tint enforcement
ALEXANDRIA – James Kittling remembers Nov. 6 starting like many other Sundays during football season. He was going to watch the Saints game with his brother, Derrick. “I was gonna smother some pork chops,” James Kittling said, “make some rice and gravy, string beans, probably put some corn on the side. Before he left, I […] The post Rapides traffic stop shooting shines light on window tint enforcement appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
kalb.com
15-year-old who suffered cardiac arrest twice raises money for more AED’s in school
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - In the wake of Monday night’s scary scene when Buffalo Bills’ Defensive Back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the football field, there has been a growing sense of urgency to provide more life-saving resources to protect those suffering from cardiac arrest. That frightening moment...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man charged with assault with knife
Ruston Police arrested a 34-year-old man last Thursday after he threatened a woman with a knife. Officers responded to an East Line Avenue home about 3:00 p.m. in response to a report of a disturbance between the resident and Christopher Beard. Beard had been previously banned from returning to the home.
La. sheriff deputy who died on vacation to be escorted to Sabine Parish
Anyone who wants to show their support can stand along this route in a safe area to show their support with flags.
kalb.com
Sun Shots Fired Alexandria
As we all celebrate the new year, Rapides Regional Medical Center is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. The Rapides Regional Medical Center has confirmed that a bullet hit the hospital’s tower around 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Pineville police investigating fatal shooting on Wood Street. Updated:...
Texas Convicted Murderer Caught After 338 Days As A Fugitive
After almost a year on the run convicted murderer, Matthew Edgar, has been arrested. The U.S. Marshals Service finally caught him around 8:30 pm on December 29, 2022 according to the Sabine County Sheriff's Office. Once captured he was taken to the Sabine County Jail. A few details about the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – January 5, 2023
Service: Sunday, January 8 at 2 pm at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Natchitoches. Service: Sunday, January 8 at 3 pm at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home in Natchitoches. Clint Durr. October 27, 1971 – January 2, 2023. Service: Friday, January 6 at 10 am at Blanchard-St....
scttx.com
Joaquin Scene of Incident Involving Train, Passenger Car
January 3, 2023 - Joaquin was the scene of an incident involving a passenger car and a freight train Wednesday, December 28, 2022. According to Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) State Trooper Keith Jones, at 11:20am a white 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Jimmy Glenn Coulter, 86, of Joaquin was traveling from East Saddle Street toward Southern Avenue when he crossed the railroad tracks. As he crossed the tracks, the arms from the railroad track crossing gates came down, which forced Coulter to bring the vehicle to a stop.
Jackson Parish hit hard by alleged tornado
JACKSON PARISH, La (KTVE/KARD)- The central area of Jackson Parish was hit hard by an alleged tornado. The Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Department told us about the damage, and we also spoke to a resident who was affected. Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown spoke about the damage in the area. “We had a severe storm come […]
