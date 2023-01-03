Read full article on original website
Related
An Alabama Woman Notices a Teddy Bear in a Garbage Pile, so She Snags it for Her Dog. Inside of it She Finds Human Ashes
One woman from Lauderdale County was driving through Muscle Shoals with her daughter and happened to see a stuffed teddy bear in a garbage pile. She thought it might make a good chew toy for her dog, so she stopped and grabbed it. Inside the bear, they discovered a secret pouch containing human ashes.
80-year-old inspires as he completes 30th Disney Marathon
"I just gradually worked my way up. (I) started with 5ks, then went to 10ks, then eventually did a half-marathon. And then in 1988, I did my first marathon in New York City," said 80-year-old Rudy Smith.
Comments / 0