One of the Tennessee players who entered the NCAA transfer portal this week quickly has found the program where he will continue his career, and it features some familiar faces. Offensive lineman RJ Perry, who went into the portal on Wednesday, announced his transfer commitment to South Florida on Saturday during his visit to Tampa. USF hired Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh as its new head coach in December, and the new offensive line coach for the Bulls is Tyler Hudanick, a graduate assistant with the Vols the past two seasons.

TAMPA, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO