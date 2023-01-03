Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Browns Myles Garrett reacts to Jadeveon Clowney's comments: "We just want volunteers, not hostages"
BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns sent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney home on Friday after telling Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he was "95 percent sure" he would not be back in Cleveland next season amongst other things. "I did (send him home)," Kevin Stefanski said after Friday's practice....
Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard
Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
College basketball rankings: ESPN updates CBI top 25 for 2023
College basketball nears its midseason point with several clear-cut favorites nationally in the title hunt entering the heart of conference play. Among the notables are Kelvin Sampson's Houston Cougars, several strong teams from the SEC and UCLA, who hasn't lost since November. The latest top 25 college basketball rankings are...
Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU
LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
Outgoing Tennessee O-lineman announces transfer commitment
One of the Tennessee players who entered the NCAA transfer portal this week quickly has found the program where he will continue his career, and it features some familiar faces. Offensive lineman RJ Perry, who went into the portal on Wednesday, announced his transfer commitment to South Florida on Saturday during his visit to Tampa. USF hired Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh as its new head coach in December, and the new offensive line coach for the Bulls is Tyler Hudanick, a graduate assistant with the Vols the past two seasons.
Penn State defensive tackle announces he’s entering NCAA Transfer Portal
Penn State defensive tackle Fatorma Mulbah announced Thursday that he’s entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining. “Thank you Penn State,” Mulbah wrote on Twitter. “I am forever grateful.”. Mulbah is the first Penn State player to publicly announce his intentions...
PODCAST: Things heat up for Penn State in transfer portal; recruiting notes
Penn State wrapped up its season with an impressive Rose Bowl victory over No. 8 Utah, a matchup we broke down on our last episode of the Lions247 Podcast. After looking back at the No. 11 Nittany Lions' 11th win, we're back with forward focus on a fresh edition of the show.
Deion Sanders, Colorado excites former College GameDay host, alumnus Chris Fowler
ESPN college football analyst Chris Fowler is eager to see Deion Sanders and Colorado in next season's opener against TCU. "As an alum, I’m excited. The program has needed energy and swag for years," Fowler said this week during a Reddit AMA. "Deion brings that, as well as (hopefully), plenty of fresh talent from the portal and recruiting class. It will be the most unique looking roster in CFB history. There is nowhere to go but up after 1-11."
Former 4-Star QB Butterfield transferring from Oregon to SJSU
The San Jose State Spartans have the Mountain West’s top projected returning quarterback for the 2023 season. Now they have added a former 4-Star QB to the room with three years of eligibility. Former 4-Star quarterback and Oregon Ducks transfer Jay Butterfield announced his commitment to the Spartans on Saturday.
UCLA QB Signee Dante Moore Puts on Show at AA Bowl, Wins MVP
UCLA five-star quarterback signee Dante Moore lived up to his billing in the All-American Bowl Saturday. He put on a show on his way to winning MVP, going 14 for 19 for 156 yards and throwing 4 touchdowns. He threw his first two touchdown passes after just 3 1/2 minutes had transpired in the game.
Wake Forest QB Transfer Sam Hartman On Campus at Notre Dame
According to sources, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports have learned that Notre Dame is currently hosting Wake Forest quarterback transfer Sam Hartman. He arrived on campus Wednesday and will leave later today. Based on everything we've been reporting, we expect good news for Notre Dame and for him to be the next quarterback to land in South Bend with the Fighting Irish.
FSU LB signee Blake Nichelson finishes with most overall tackles in All-American Bowl on Saturday
The All-American Bowl took place today inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and Florida State had a few signees playing in the prestigious game. FSU class of 2023 signees Manteca (Calif.) four-star linebacker Blake Nichelson and Fleming Island (Fla.) four-star running back Samuel Singleton both participated in a week of practices and activities leading up to Saturday's All-Star game. Singleton's final statistics were unavailable on a stat sheet given to 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.
Transfer Portal Targets that make sense for Oregon
The Oregon Ducks are still looking to add players to its 2023 roster and with needs to fill the Ducks should be active in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Here are some names that.
NFL ‘Noles Week 18 Saturday Results
There were a pair of Saturday NFL games for Week 18. Below is a rundown of the action for former Florida State standouts, as well as a note on the playoff implications of each game’s outcome:. Kansas City Chiefs 31, Las Vegas Raiders 13. Chiefs: Defensive end Joshua Kaindoh...
College Football Playoff: Ex-Auburn coach Bryan Harsin praises 'preparation' quote by Georgia's Kenny McIntosh
Bryan Harsin's Auburn head coaching tenure ended just more than two months ago, as the Tigers fired Harsin on Oct. 31 less than two years into his run on The Plains. And as SEC foe Georgia now gets ready to face TCU in Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game, the ex-Tigers coach seems to be throwing his support behind Auburn's historic conference rival.
WATCH: Greg Gard, Sharif Chambliss check out four-star wing Davion Hannah
WHITEFISH BAY -- 2025 wing Davion Hannah and Nicolet bested Dominican 65-64 on Wednesday. Hannah scored a game-high 21 points and scored the game-winning free throw with 3.4 seconds left. Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard and assistant coach Sharif Chambliss were on hand. Marquette had an assistant coach present as...
War Eagle Wakeup: Key transfers flock to Auburn
Welcome to War Eagle Wakeup, a new video series at Auburn Undercover where, as often as possible, we'll look to recap the previous day's most pertinent news with a short video breakdown. Friday morning, Christian Clemente and Nathan King break down the eight transfers that have visited Auburn so far this week, including the Tigers' newest commitment on the offensive line.
Excerpt: Cronin on USC Playing Small, UCLA's Inability to Guard
Check out this portion of UCLA head coach Mick Cronin's postgame presser after the narrow win over USC about the Trojans playing smaller, giving the Bruins trouble in the second half, and his team's in ability to guard players. For the full video, GO HERE.
