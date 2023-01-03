Read full article on original website
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NCHS landing Many’s Curtis as football coach creates statewide buzz
Early Thursday morning, Natchitoches mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. was checking his social media when a Shreveport-Bossier Journal headline on Facebook jumped out at him. “Many’s Curtis is new Natchitoches Central football coach.”. The mayor, a proud 2004 NCHS graduate and an avid sports fan, knew all about Jess Curtis...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSB: Notice of Special Elections
Pursuant to the provisions of a resolution adopted by the Parish School Board of the Parish of Natchitoches, State of Louisiana (the “Governing Authority”), acting as the governing authority of (i) Parishwide School District of the Parish of Natchitoches, State of Louisiana, (ii) School District No. 9 of Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana and (iii) Consolidated School District No. 8 of the Parish of Natchitoches, State of Louisiana (the “Districts”), on January 12, 2023, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that special elections will be held within the Districts on SATURDAY, APRIL 29, 2023 and that at the said elections there will be submitted to all registered voters in the Districts qualified and entitled to vote at the said elections under the Constitution and Laws of the State of Louisiana and the Constitution of the United States, the following propositions, to-wit:
The Weather Channel
High School Hit In Arkansas, Damage Reported In Louisiana As Severe Weather Strikes South
A high school was damaged in the central Arkansas community of Jessieville. Large trees were knocked down in Louisiana. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The year's first round of severe weather took aim at the South...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – January 5, 2023
Service: Sunday, January 8 at 2 pm at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Natchitoches. Service: Sunday, January 8 at 3 pm at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home in Natchitoches. Clint Durr. October 27, 1971 – January 2, 2023. Service: Friday, January 6 at 10 am at Blanchard-St....
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022: Mayor Williams- Blackout View of the Riverbank and Cane River Lake
This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on May 9, 2022. Keith Frank called upon the City of Natchitoches as a venue for his latest concert. The Creole Renaissance Foundation presented Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band on the beautiful stage in downtown Natchitoches. The event attracted people from all over including neighboring cities and states. While Keith Frank’s team erected a barrier to block the view of onlookers from Front Street, the melodic zydeco tunes filled the air of downtown and beyond. Our city is poised to attract even more talent. The City of Natchitoches remains poised to attract other talent and spotlight our city for the jewel it is. Given my continuous improvement mindset, the city will be persistent in process overview and implementation regarding future events.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Fairview Alpha Elementary School Closure
Due to major plumbing issues, Fairview Alpha Elementary School will be closed TODAY, Friday, Jan. 6. All Fairview Alpha students will return to campus on Monday, Jan. 9. All other Natchitoches Parish Schools will remain open tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches’ Krewe d’ Poet Celebrates Twelfth Night in Style!
The Krewe d’ Poet, a local group of poets and poetry lovers, celebrated Twelfth Night, traditionally the end of the Christmas season. The inaugural event began with a walk through many of the places associated with scenes from the iconic Natchitoches movie, Steel Magnolias. The event then moved to the Storybrew Café on Front St for an evening of poetry, king cake and coffee. Attendees were invited to come dressed as their favorite poet, resulting in an eclectic Krewe that ranged from Sylvia Plath to Edward DeVere, the 17th Duke of Oxford, Audrey Lord and Anne Sexton.
