natchitochesparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022: Mayor Williams- Blackout View of the Riverbank and Cane River Lake
This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on May 9, 2022. Keith Frank called upon the City of Natchitoches as a venue for his latest concert. The Creole Renaissance Foundation presented Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band on the beautiful stage in downtown Natchitoches. The event attracted people from all over including neighboring cities and states. While Keith Frank’s team erected a barrier to block the view of onlookers from Front Street, the melodic zydeco tunes filled the air of downtown and beyond. Our city is poised to attract even more talent. The City of Natchitoches remains poised to attract other talent and spotlight our city for the jewel it is. Given my continuous improvement mindset, the city will be persistent in process overview and implementation regarding future events.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches’ Krewe d’ Poet Celebrates Twelfth Night in Style!
The Krewe d’ Poet, a local group of poets and poetry lovers, celebrated Twelfth Night, traditionally the end of the Christmas season. The inaugural event began with a walk through many of the places associated with scenes from the iconic Natchitoches movie, Steel Magnolias. The event then moved to the Storybrew Café on Front St for an evening of poetry, king cake and coffee. Attendees were invited to come dressed as their favorite poet, resulting in an eclectic Krewe that ranged from Sylvia Plath to Edward DeVere, the 17th Duke of Oxford, Audrey Lord and Anne Sexton.
Buc-ee’s could open first Louisiana location soon
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The popular Texas-based gas station chain Buc-ee’s could soon have its first location in Louisiana. According to the Shreveport Times, Ruston’s City Council will vote on a tax incentive package and a cooperative endeavor agreement for the project during a meeting on Monday. A vote from Ruston’s City Council will be […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Shoppers can win up to $250 off a purchase during Big Lots Grand Opening Weekend
Big Lots, Inc. will hold a Grand Opening Weekend for its newest store at 339 South Drive in Natchitoches starting on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8:45 am. Doorbuster offers will be available each day during the grand opening weekend, and scratch-off cards with the potential of up to $250 off a purchase will be given to the first 100 customers each day.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Fairview Alpha Elementary School Closure
Due to major plumbing issues, Fairview Alpha Elementary School will be closed TODAY, Friday, Jan. 6. All Fairview Alpha students will return to campus on Monday, Jan. 9. All other Natchitoches Parish Schools will remain open tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 6. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – January 5, 2023
Service: Sunday, January 8 at 2 pm at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Natchitoches. Service: Sunday, January 8 at 3 pm at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home in Natchitoches. Clint Durr. October 27, 1971 – January 2, 2023. Service: Friday, January 6 at 10 am at Blanchard-St....
q973radio.com
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
kalb.com
APD investigating traffic fatality on I-49
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed one person Wednesday night on Interstate 49. Around 8:37 p.m. on January 4, APD responded to the southbound lane of I-49 near mile spot 90 in reference to a vehicle hitting another vehicle that was parked on the shoulder. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSB: Notice of Special Elections
Pursuant to the provisions of a resolution adopted by the Parish School Board of the Parish of Natchitoches, State of Louisiana (the “Governing Authority”), acting as the governing authority of (i) Parishwide School District of the Parish of Natchitoches, State of Louisiana, (ii) School District No. 9 of Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana and (iii) Consolidated School District No. 8 of the Parish of Natchitoches, State of Louisiana (the “Districts”), on January 12, 2023, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that special elections will be held within the Districts on SATURDAY, APRIL 29, 2023 and that at the said elections there will be submitted to all registered voters in the Districts qualified and entitled to vote at the said elections under the Constitution and Laws of the State of Louisiana and the Constitution of the United States, the following propositions, to-wit:
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU calendar for Jan. 8-14
Jan. 9 – Spring 2023 semester begins. Jan. 9 – 18 – Late registration for spring semester. Jan. 12 – Women’s basketball vs. McNeese, Prather Coliseum, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12 – Talk by educator and civil rights advocate John Winston on the history of and lessons from Reconstruction, Friedman Student Union Ballroom, 6 p.m.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Escapee located in Ruston
A man wanted for escape in Richland Parish was arrested at a Ruston residence Monday. Ruston Police responded to a Foxxwood Drive residence Monday evening in an attempt to locate Christopher Scott Smith, 36, of Jonesboro, who was reported to be an escapee from authorities in Richland Parish. Smith was found in a vehicle outside the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Mayor’s Youth Council accepting applications
The City of Natchitoches Mayor’s Youth Council is accepting applications. The Mayor’s Youth Council promotes civic engagement and inspires the next generation by fostering participation in city government and volunteerism. It is a semester-long program for students in the Natchitoches area that allows them to advocate for causes relevant to area youth. Meetings are held on the third Monday of the month at 5:30 pm in the City Council Chambers.
La. sheriff deputy who died on vacation to be escorted to Sabine Parish
Anyone who wants to show their support can stand along this route in a safe area to show their support with flags.
kalb.com
Sun Shots Fired Alexandria
As we all celebrate the new year, Rapides Regional Medical Center is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. The Rapides Regional Medical Center has confirmed that a bullet hit the hospital’s tower around 9:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Pineville police investigating fatal shooting on Wood Street. Updated:...
kalb.com
15-year-old who suffered cardiac arrest twice raises money for more AED’s in school
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - In the wake of Monday night’s scary scene when Buffalo Bills’ Defensive Back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the football field, there has been a growing sense of urgency to provide more life-saving resources to protect those suffering from cardiac arrest. That frightening moment...
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 35-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with violating deer hunting regulations and committing contest fraud in Grant Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on January...
Missing Bienville Parish Woman Believed to be in Danger
A missing Ringgold woman is believed to be in danger. 43 year old Kimberly Moore was last seen on 12-31-22 at around 11:30 PM. According to the family of the missing woman and the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office Moore was wearing the same outfit as the picture above. After Moore...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Rosie Shultz honored as LSMSA Student of the Year
Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) senior Rosie Shultz (’23) of Ruston has been selected as the school’s Student of the Year and will represent LSMSA in the state’s regional competition this spring. Having served as president of both her sophomore and junior classes,...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NCHS landing Many’s Curtis as football coach creates statewide buzz
Early Thursday morning, Natchitoches mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. was checking his social media when a Shreveport-Bossier Journal headline on Facebook jumped out at him. “Many’s Curtis is new Natchitoches Central football coach.”. The mayor, a proud 2004 NCHS graduate and an avid sports fan, knew all about Jess Curtis...
