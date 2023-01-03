Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes notch first conference road win of season 73-57 over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers and Many Tigers Have Strong Showing on Class 2A All-State TeamUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
Many and Winnfield Dominates District 3-2A All-District ListUnder The Radar NWLAWinnfield, LA
The Many Tigers Are The 2022 Division III Nonselect State ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAMany, LA
Related
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NPSB: Notice of Special Elections
Pursuant to the provisions of a resolution adopted by the Parish School Board of the Parish of Natchitoches, State of Louisiana (the “Governing Authority”), acting as the governing authority of (i) Parishwide School District of the Parish of Natchitoches, State of Louisiana, (ii) School District No. 9 of Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana and (iii) Consolidated School District No. 8 of the Parish of Natchitoches, State of Louisiana (the “Districts”), on January 12, 2023, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that special elections will be held within the Districts on SATURDAY, APRIL 29, 2023 and that at the said elections there will be submitted to all registered voters in the Districts qualified and entitled to vote at the said elections under the Constitution and Laws of the State of Louisiana and the Constitution of the United States, the following propositions, to-wit:
NOLA.com
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says
Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
999ktdy.com
Louisiana Gets Wins: Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, and Easy 5
Maybe the reason Louisiana is shaped like an "L" is because we are lucky. We certainly hit the jackpot when it comes to good food and good times. But, apparently when it comes lottery games, Louisiana is among the luckiest states in the union. Our reason for implying that is...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be
Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
Woman accused of posing as Louisiana doctor, used forged diploma
A woman has been arrested after allegedly opening a dermatology practice in Louisiana and posing as a doctor.
Buc-ee’s could open first Louisiana location soon
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The popular Texas-based gas station chain Buc-ee’s could soon have its first location in Louisiana. According to the Shreveport Times, Ruston’s City Council will vote on a tax incentive package and a cooperative endeavor agreement for the project during a meeting on Monday. A vote from Ruston’s City Council will be […]
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022: Mayor Williams- Blackout View of the Riverbank and Cane River Lake
This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on May 9, 2022. Keith Frank called upon the City of Natchitoches as a venue for his latest concert. The Creole Renaissance Foundation presented Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band on the beautiful stage in downtown Natchitoches. The event attracted people from all over including neighboring cities and states. While Keith Frank’s team erected a barrier to block the view of onlookers from Front Street, the melodic zydeco tunes filled the air of downtown and beyond. Our city is poised to attract even more talent. The City of Natchitoches remains poised to attract other talent and spotlight our city for the jewel it is. Given my continuous improvement mindset, the city will be persistent in process overview and implementation regarding future events.
q973radio.com
Meet The Louisiana Contestant on “The Bachelor”
Vanessa Dinh is a LSU grad and restaurant marketer. She’ll be on the 27th season of “The Bachelor” trying to sway the heart of Zach Shallcross. Vanessa is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana native and is excited to make Louisiana proud on the TV screen!. Her bachelorette biography...
q973radio.com
It’s Happening! Buc-ee’s Is Coming to Louisiana
It’s one of the best places on earth BUC-EE’s! I mean you have to stop on every trip to Dallas, right?!. Now, we me finally be getting our own in Louisiana. That’s the good news — the bad news, it won’t be in Shreveport. Buc-ee’s...
NOLA.com
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left
Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
bossierpress.com
Henry Burns goes to Washington, D.C.
Known around town by most everyone as ”The Cookie Man,” BOM Bank Business Development Consultant and Haughton resident Henry Burns is also known for his commitment to local charity organizations. And, Burns is held in high regard throughout our community as a result of his extremely inspiring and powerfully motivating kind heart.
WAFB.com
A check on the latest COVID status in La. after holiday gatherings
Matt Williams delivers your Thursday morning headlines. So what happens next? The House will keep voting until a speaker is elected. It will take place at Brusly High School on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. YOUR HEALTH: Steps to protect your brain power. Updated: 6 hours...
Louisiana Dreams of Winning Big Will Have to Wait
Here’s a list of the top 20 prizes from Powerball and Mega Millions:. $2.04 billion, Powerball was won by one ticket in California on November 8, 2022. $1.586 billion Powerball January 13, 2016. There were 3 winning tickets for this prize. These tickets were purchased in Tennessee, Florida, and California. Each had the option to take a lump sum of $327.8 million.
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
This Louisiana Parish Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the parishes with the longest life expectancy in the state.
Traffic Closures Scheduled for Interstate 10 from Lafayette to Louisiana-Texas Border
There are some daytime and nighttime traffic closures scheduled to happen along I-10 from Lafayette to the Louisiana-Texas border - one set of closures will happen over the weekend and the other set will begin Monday and last through the month of June.
Louisiana Lottery Confirms Location of Mega Millions Winner
Lottery fever is raging across Louisiana and the rest of the nation this morning. The lure of easy money has been slowly building into the nation's consciousness over the past few weeks as both multi-state lottery games, Mega Millions and Powerball, have seen their top cash prizes grow. The Powerball...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Three parish players named to LSWA Class 5A All-State first team
Parkway running back Jaylan White and placekicker Aeron Burrell and Benton wide receiver Pearce Russell have been named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State first team. White, a senior, rushed for 1,529 yards on 167 carries and scored 14 rushing touchdowns in 11 games. He also caught...
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 35-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with violating deer hunting regulations and committing contest fraud in Grant Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on January...
theadvocate.com
Check out the proposed 2023-2024 hunting seasons
Seasons dates for resident game and migratory waterfowl/birds were outlined by the Wildlife Division of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries during Thursday’s Wildlife and Fisheries Commission meeting in Baton Rouge:. RESIDENT GAME. DEER. Either-sex deer take unless there is a bucks-only season in progress. Area 1: Archery,...
Comments / 0