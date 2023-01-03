ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Last-minute change, not starting

Thompson won't start Saturday's game against the Magic, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports. It's unclear what happened with Thompson, as he was announced among the starters. Donte DiVincenzo ended up taking his place in the backcourt next to Jordan Poole to begin the contest. It remains to be seen if Thompson will be available off the bench throughout the game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Suns' Dario Saric: Back to bench Friday

Saric isn't starting Friday's game against the Heat. Saric drew the start over Torrey Craig on Wednesday, but the two forwards will revert to their usual roles Friday. Across 17 games as a reserve, Saric has averaged 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 8.8 minutes.
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Set for individual workout

Davis is scheduled to take a significant step forward in his recovery from a stress injury to his right foot by taking the court for an individual workout within the next few days, Chris Haynes of BleacherReport.com reports. Davis has been sidelined for the Lakers' last 11 games with the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
49ers' Ambry Thomas: Out for finale

Thomas (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Thomas has been nursing an ankle injury since Dec. 15. He has suited up the last two games, but the 49ers will ultimately err on the side of caution in their final game ahead of the playoffs. He is primarily a special teams contributor for San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eagles' Miles Sanders speaks with Bills' Damar Hamlin, calls best friend's turnaround 'a miracle'

The NFL world was able to exhale a bit this week in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest after collapsing on the field during the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Bengals. Hamlin required CPR and was transported via ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The safety has made remarkable progress over the last few days and is now awake, breathing on his own and was even able to FaceTime with the Bills on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
After close call, No. 9 Gonzaga visits Santa Clara

No. 9 Gonzaga, which had to put together a late comeback to win at San Francisco on Thursday, will try to keep alive a dominating streak against West Coast Conference opponents Saturday when the Bulldogs visit Santa Clara. Gonzaga (13-3, 2-0 WCC) has not lost to a school in the...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Cardinals' Corey Clement: Should help fill in for Conner

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Clement and Keaontay Ingram will be in store for increased roles in Sunday's game against the 49ers with top back James Conner (shin/knee) ruled out for the contest, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Before exiting in the fourth quarter of last week's...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Omaha defeats Western Illinois 78-74

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) Frankie Fidler had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead Omaha to a 78-74 victory over Western Illinois on Thursday night. Marquel Sutton was 5-of-8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points for the Mavericks (6-10). JJ White was 4-of-8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.
MACOMB, IL
Capitals' John Carlson: Shifts to LTIR

Carlson (face) was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson, who has been out since Dec. 23, is expected to be unavailable for months, so the shift from regular IR to LTIR won't change his timetable. The 32-year-old blueliner has eight goals, 21 points, 101 shots on net, 70 blocks and 34 hits in 30 games this season. The Capitals moved Carlson to LTIR because Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Tom Wilson (knee) are slated to return to the lineup Sunday versus Columbus.
WASHINGTON, DC
Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday

Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Lions' DeShon Elliott: Expected to play Sunday

Elliott (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay, but he's expected to play, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Elliott has missed back-to-back games due to a shoulder injury, but it appears he'll return to action for a pivotal Week 18 matchup against the Packers. Across 13 appearances with Detroit, the fourth-year safety has totaled a career-high 91 tackles to go along with three pass defenses, one interception and one forced fumble.
DETROIT, MI
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable vs. Jazz

Adams is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Adams hasn't missed a game since Dec. 12. Since then, he's averaged 8.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 27.1 minutes. If he sits out, more minutes could be in store for Xavier Tillman, especially since Brandon Clarke (hip) is out.
MEMPHIS, TN
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Will not play Friday

Kane (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Arizona on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Kane said that his injury is not serious and that he likely could play, but he feels some pain in certain situations. He has seven goals and 27 points in 37 games this season after racking up 92 points in 2021-22.
CHICAGO, IL
Georgia vs. TCU odds, prediction: 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game picks by top expert

TCU coach Sonny Dykes can become just the fourth head coach in the poll era to win college football's national championship in his first full season with a team when he leads the TCU Horned Frogs into the CFP championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. With a win on Monday the 53-year-old Dykes would join Bennie Oosterbaan (Michigan, 1948), Dennis Erickson (Miami, 1989) and Larry Coker (Miami, 2001) as the only coaches to win the national title in his first full season at a program. On Monday Dykes squares off against Georgia's Kirby Smart, who is trying to win back-to-back national championships at his alma mater.
FORT WORTH, TX

