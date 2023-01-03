Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Warriors owner Joe Lacob wants to be clear: Drafting James Wiseman wasn't just his decision
The Golden State Warriors are nearing the three-year mark of their James Wiseman project, and it's not going well. The 2020 second-overall pick is yet to earn a regular place in the rotation, let alone the starting lineup, and was relegated to the G League for a period earlier this season.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Last-minute change, not starting
Thompson won't start Saturday's game against the Magic, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports. It's unclear what happened with Thompson, as he was announced among the starters. Donte DiVincenzo ended up taking his place in the backcourt next to Jordan Poole to begin the contest. It remains to be seen if Thompson will be available off the bench throughout the game.
CBS Sports
Suns' Dario Saric: Back to bench Friday
Saric isn't starting Friday's game against the Heat. Saric drew the start over Torrey Craig on Wednesday, but the two forwards will revert to their usual roles Friday. Across 17 games as a reserve, Saric has averaged 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 8.8 minutes.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Set for individual workout
Davis is scheduled to take a significant step forward in his recovery from a stress injury to his right foot by taking the court for an individual workout within the next few days, Chris Haynes of BleacherReport.com reports. Davis has been sidelined for the Lakers' last 11 games with the...
CBS Sports
49ers' Ambry Thomas: Out for finale
Thomas (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Thomas has been nursing an ankle injury since Dec. 15. He has suited up the last two games, but the 49ers will ultimately err on the side of caution in their final game ahead of the playoffs. He is primarily a special teams contributor for San Francisco.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana plummets in latest Top 25 And 1 following loss to Iowa
I've remained higher than most on Indiana over the first two months of this season largely thanks to a combination of preseason expectations and a résumé that, as of Thursday morning, featured zero losses to teams ranked outside the top 15 at KenPom.com. But IU now has a...
CBS Sports
Texas coaching candidates: John Calipari, Rodney Terry among leading options to replace Chris Beard
Texas made it official Thursday and fired coach Chris Beard nearly a month after he was arrested on a third-degree felony assault charge for allegedly strangling, biting and assaulting his fiancée inside their home. Rodney Terry is the Longhorns' interim coach. He'll finish the season. If you were handicapping...
CBS Sports
Illinois guard Skyy Clark, highest-ranked recruit in Illini's 2022 class, steps away from team
Illinois guard Skyy Clark is stepping away for personal reasons after appearing in 13 games this season, the freshman announced Friday. Clark entered this season as the highest-ranked prospect in Illinois' 2022 recruiting class, which ranked No. 7 nationally, according to 247Sports. "I want to start by saying that I...
CBS Sports
Eagles' Miles Sanders speaks with Bills' Damar Hamlin, calls best friend's turnaround 'a miracle'
The NFL world was able to exhale a bit this week in the aftermath of Bills safety Damar Hamlin going into cardiac arrest after collapsing on the field during the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup with the Bengals. Hamlin required CPR and was transported via ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The safety has made remarkable progress over the last few days and is now awake, breathing on his own and was even able to FaceTime with the Bills on Friday.
CBS Sports
After close call, No. 9 Gonzaga visits Santa Clara
No. 9 Gonzaga, which had to put together a late comeback to win at San Francisco on Thursday, will try to keep alive a dominating streak against West Coast Conference opponents Saturday when the Bulldogs visit Santa Clara. Gonzaga (13-3, 2-0 WCC) has not lost to a school in the...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Corey Clement: Should help fill in for Conner
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Clement and Keaontay Ingram will be in store for increased roles in Sunday's game against the 49ers with top back James Conner (shin/knee) ruled out for the contest, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Before exiting in the fourth quarter of last week's...
CBS Sports
Omaha defeats Western Illinois 78-74
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) Frankie Fidler had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead Omaha to a 78-74 victory over Western Illinois on Thursday night. Marquel Sutton was 5-of-8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points for the Mavericks (6-10). JJ White was 4-of-8 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Shifts to LTIR
Carlson (face) was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson, who has been out since Dec. 23, is expected to be unavailable for months, so the shift from regular IR to LTIR won't change his timetable. The 32-year-old blueliner has eight goals, 21 points, 101 shots on net, 70 blocks and 34 hits in 30 games this season. The Capitals moved Carlson to LTIR because Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Tom Wilson (knee) are slated to return to the lineup Sunday versus Columbus.
CBS Sports
Packers' Christian Watson: Remains limited Thursday
Watson (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday. Watson, who hurt his hip Week 16 at Miami, now has logged more work than a week ago, when he managed just one capped session before the Packers made him questionable ahead of this past Sunday's game against the Vikings. He ended up playing 60 percent of the snaps in that contest but hauled in just one of five targets for 11 yards. In the end, Friday's injury report will unveil if Watson has a designation for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Lions.
CBS Sports
Lions' DeShon Elliott: Expected to play Sunday
Elliott (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay, but he's expected to play, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Elliott has missed back-to-back games due to a shoulder injury, but it appears he'll return to action for a pivotal Week 18 matchup against the Packers. Across 13 appearances with Detroit, the fourth-year safety has totaled a career-high 91 tackles to go along with three pass defenses, one interception and one forced fumble.
CBS Sports
Watch Baylor vs. Kansas State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
The Kansas State Wildcats haven't won a game against the #19 Baylor Bears since March 2 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Wildcats and Baylor will face off in a Big 12 battle at 6 p.m. ET at Ferrell Center. K-State will be strutting in after a victory while Baylor will be stumbling in from a defeat.
CBS Sports
How to watch Santa Clara vs. Gonzaga: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Santa Clara Broncos lost both of their matches to the #9 Gonzaga Bulldogs last season on scores of 83-115 and 69-81, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Santa Clara and the Bulldogs will face off in a West Coast battle at 10 p.m. ET Saturday at Leavey Center.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable vs. Jazz
Adams is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Adams hasn't missed a game since Dec. 12. Since then, he's averaged 8.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 27.1 minutes. If he sits out, more minutes could be in store for Xavier Tillman, especially since Brandon Clarke (hip) is out.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Will not play Friday
Kane (lower body) will not be in the lineup against Arizona on Friday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Kane said that his injury is not serious and that he likely could play, but he feels some pain in certain situations. He has seven goals and 27 points in 37 games this season after racking up 92 points in 2021-22.
CBS Sports
Georgia vs. TCU odds, prediction: 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game picks by top expert
TCU coach Sonny Dykes can become just the fourth head coach in the poll era to win college football's national championship in his first full season with a team when he leads the TCU Horned Frogs into the CFP championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. With a win on Monday the 53-year-old Dykes would join Bennie Oosterbaan (Michigan, 1948), Dennis Erickson (Miami, 1989) and Larry Coker (Miami, 2001) as the only coaches to win the national title in his first full season at a program. On Monday Dykes squares off against Georgia's Kirby Smart, who is trying to win back-to-back national championships at his alma mater.
