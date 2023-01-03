Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Sheriff's Office identifies body found in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have identified the body of a man found in Hutchinson. The Reno County Sheriff's Office say they body found on the western edge of Hutchinson has been identified as 67-year-old missing person Leonard Anthony Williams. He had been missing since October 9 at around 9 p.m.
Newton man hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash
HARVEY COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 11 a.m. Saturday in Harvey County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Hino Truck driven by Kendall Damaricus Talley, 24, Wichita, was stopped, facing eastbound, at the stop sign on 125th Street at Broadway. The truck crossed Broadway...
Moundridge man involved in fatal SW Kansas crash
GRAY COUNTY —One person died in an accident just before 9 a.m. Friday in Gray County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Ford F150 driven by Roxie Jean Tucker, 70, Copeland, Kansas, was stopped southbound at the stop sign on Kansas 144 and U.S. 56. A westbound 1999...
ksal.com
Death Investigated as Homicide
The death of an Ogden man is being investigated as a homicide. According to the Junction City Police Department, Friday afternoon at 1:17 officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Fort Avenue in Junction City in reference to a possible death. Upon arrival, officers located 18-year-0lod Carson Simon of Ogden deceased.
Homicide: Police ID teen victim after body found in Junction City
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a teen whose body was found in Junction City. Just before 1:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Forte Avenue in Junction City reference to a possible deceased individual, according to a media release. Upon arrival,...
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 7
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Barr, Nathan Wayne; 18; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body. Poss...
ksal.com
VIDEO: Firefighters Free Men Trapped in Trench
Salina Firefighters Friday evening rescued two workers from a private plumbing company who became trapped when a trench they were working in collapsed around them. The incident happened at around 4:45 on Edwards Street near the entrance of the Salina South High School east parking lot. Salina Fire Chief Tony...
KWCH.com
2 rescued from trench collapse in Salina
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Two people are safe following a trench collapse in Salina Friday evening. Batallion Chief John Goertzen with the Salina Fire Department said two workers for a private contractor were working on a water line at Salina South High School when a hole they were in collapsed. One worker was trapped up to his knees. It took about 20 minutes to get him out. The second man was trapped a little more extensively, but he was freed in nearly two hours.
ksal.com
Expanded Most Wanted Online
A new larger list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The first list of 2023 is online now. The January list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been doubled to a list of 48.
ksal.com
No One Injured In Attempted Robbery
No one was injured and no loss was reported after what officials are calling an attempted robbery on Wednesday night. Salina Police Lieutenant James Fieldman told KSAL News this morning officers were called to the 100 block of North 7th St. yesterday afternoon. A man reported that at around 4:25 PM he was getting into his vehicle when an individual approached him. The individual asked the man if he had any cigarettes to spare, then pulled a knife from his waist band and pointed it at the man. He informed the individual he didn’t have any cigarettes and asked not to be hurt. The individual then left. When officers arrived they searched the area for who the reporting party had described as a black man in his fifties, bald, wearing dark clothing and carrying a blue duffel bag. The search was unsuccessful.
'All aboard!': Model train show coming to McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. — Fantastic model train exhibits will be the sight to see on Jan. 14 and 15 at the Model Train Convention and Expo presented by the McPherson County MakerSpace in McPherson. Train enthusiasts can stock up on model railroad supplies offered by a number of local vendors,...
Police ask for help finding missing Manhattan teen
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking for help from local residents to find a missing teenager on Friday. The RCPD said it is looking for Joshua Davis who was last seen on the morning of Dec. 30, 2022 while leaving his home in northeast Manhattan. Davis is described by police as […]
ksal.com
Tips Sought in Storage Burglaries
Police are seeking tips in a case involving thefts from multiple storage units at multiple facilities. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. Police say between December 15th and December 31st officers took several reports of storage unit burglaries throughout town. Five separate storage unit facilities.
WIBW
Officials release photos of mother believed to have taken JC children
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Missing and Unsolved and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation have updated a recent missing flier for three children and their mother to include photographs of the mother. The three children, Genevieve, 3, Camden, 4, and Rosie Peterson, 6, were all reported missing on Dec....
ksal.com
Arrest in Animal Cruelty Case
A man being sought in connection with an animal cruelty case has been arrested. Saline County Jail records indicate 56-year-old Scott Marler was booked into the Saline County Jail this week. Charges were requested against Marler last January in a case involving a dog that was badly injured. Back on...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Salina, Kansas
If you are visiting the Salina, Kansas, area, there are many things you can do while you are there. There are several parks to visit, museums to see, and activities to participate in. Some popular attractions include the Rolling Hills Zoo, Indian Rock Park, and the Smoky Hill Museum. Salina,...
adastraradio.com
McPherson Welcomes First Baby of 2023
MCPHERSON, Kan. – When most people were spending New Year’s Eve enjoying time with friends and family ringing in the new year, Maria Cecenas and Larry Hall were side-by-side working to deliver their first baby, and the first for McPherson Center for Health in 2023. Alaia Marie Cecenas-Hall...
You can own the very last building remaining in this Kansas ghost town. Take a look
Be warned — it’s really in the middle of nowhere.
Strataca Underground Salt Museum in Hutchinson Kansas
KANSAS - Kansas' Strataca Museum is located just 4.4 miles from downtown Hutchinson, Kansas. The museum is open from 9 AM to 5 PM, six days a week. In addition to its many amenities, it also hosts year-round events. For instance, there is an annual 5K race/walk in February.
