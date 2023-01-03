ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retired Lancaster teacher thrives after liver transplant

By Aaron Burd, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 5 days ago
LANCASTER − A retired Lancaster math teacher, basketball coach and baseball umpire has found a new lease on life after receiving a liver transplant at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Comprehensive Transplant Center.

Before his surgery, Tim Shumaker was feeling weak and sluggish. Now, two years after his liver transplant, he is working as a broadcaster for Lancaster-area sports, spending time gardening, and enjoying other activities with his family.

Not typically one for the spotlight, Shumaker said that the important thing about his story is how it can help others. He encouraged that people with health difficulties stay hopeful and seek help.

"I think when things become difficult health wise, a lot of times there is hope if you just take the right steps and get the help," said Shumaker.

Much of the credit for Shumaker's recovery goes to Dr. Sean Kelly, Transplant Hepatologist and Medical Director of Liver Transplant at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Kelly worked alongside a team, serving as Shumaker's liver specialist throughout the process of the transplant.

Kelly said that Shumaker is an example of the impact that transplants can have on a patient.

"Transplant is a very special process and it's an honor to work with patients in that way and he's a great example of that," said Kelly.

After the two connected, Shumaker was found to have primary sclerosing cholangitis, a disease that effects a person's bile ducts. Kelly described this as a very difficult disease for patients to deal with.

"They have no control over it, and it causes bile duct scarring over time," said Kelly. "They are prone to infections of the bile ducts; it can be serious and land them in the intensive care unit in some cases. Besides that, it can cause pain, itching, and there is always a cancer risk. Bile duct cancer is a devastating cancer."

Kelly said that one of the most prominent people to ever suffer from bile duct cancer was former-NFL star Walter Payton, who died as a result.

A couple of years after Shumaker's disease was discovered, it started to pose challenges to his health. Eventually, it became clear that he needed a liver transplant.

"It became very clear that he would not survive for very long unless we got him a liver transplant and got him to a safe place," said Kelly.

Then began the wait for a compatible liver to become available for Shumaker's transplant. Once the right liver was ready, Shumaker was able to get his transplant and begin his recovery.

Two years after the surgery, Shumaker is in good health. He said he is beyond grateful for his new lease on life.

"I've got five grandchildren, a wife of 41 years, family, friends," said Shumaker. "I still love to go out and watch sports or go to a concert or do different things. These are things that I never would have gotten to do."

Shumaker may not have had the chance to do those things if not for his organ donor. Kelly implored those who may be hesitant to sign up to be an organ donor.

"Out of tragedy, good things can occur, and organ transplantation is one example of that," said Kelly. "I encourage everyone to, it should be a rare thing that someone is not an organ and tissue donor. I can attest that this is done in a very respectful fashion."

Shumaker said that having to push forward through his health struggles, procedure, and recovery, reflected a value that he has taught to students and basketball players throughout the years.

"I had always taught young people, whether in a classroom or on a basketball floor, that you have to move forward," said Shumaker. "You have to move ahead."

Finally, Shumaker offered words of encouragement to people going through similar struggles.

"What I would tell people is, you can do it," said Shumaker.

