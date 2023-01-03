Read full article on original website
My heartfelt condolences to the Gentry-Peck family. This is what happens when you have unsecured borders, and a moronic President.
welcome to the U.S maybe that black market that is going through Hawaii to Mexico can do something. if everyone wasn't on there pay roll all ready.
A Dwindling Kalaupapa Population Honors 1st Exiles With Tributes And Tears
Gathered in the corrosive salt air at the Kalaupapa pier, a dozen people listened to a moving Hawaiian language reading of the royal government edict that criminalized Hansen’s disease and outcast those afflicted by it to Hawaii’s leprosy colony. Former Hansen’s disease patient Meli Watanuki, 88, wiped her...
Waikiki shooting an example of ‘unacceptable’ crime
Hawaii has yet to close out the first week of 2023 and there has already been a shooting in Waikiki.
Fugitive CEO accused of securities fraud attempts to flee Hawaii by boat
Curtiss E. Jackson, of Honolulu, was arrested last year on suspicion that he and business partner Jamey Denise Jackson, defrauded investors of Semisub, Inc. of nearly $30 million.
China Uemura, longtime Waikiki beachboy and surf contest organizer, dies at 68
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Longtime Waikiki beachboy and surf organizer China Uemura died Friday afternoon at the age of 68. The news of his passing was posted to the China Uemura Surfing Foundation Instagram page on Saturday morning. “It was one hell of a ride pops. All the stories of you...
Health Department: ‘Forever chemicals’ detected in Leeward Oahu water system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Low levels of PFAS “forever chemicals” have been detected in a Leeward Oahu water system that serves about 217,000 individuals, the state Department of Health announced. Perfluorohexanoic acid was found in water samples collected at the Waipahu Wells II Granular Activated Carbon Treatment Facility, which...
Fugitive Hawaiʻi CEO attempts to flee islands via boat
Curtiss E. Jackson, 71, of Honolulu, Hawai’i was arrested last year on suspicion that he and business partner Jamey Denise Jackson, 59, defrauded investors of the Semisub, Inc. business of $30 million.
Counties should not profit from Hawaii’s housing crisis
Hawaii property taxes are going up, and that’s not cool. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Dec. 14, 2022, that the latest property value assessments of all real property on Oahu went up by 12.4% compared with the previous year. And that’s just the average. On the North Shore, residential...
Hawaii music industry mourns death of award-winning engineer Milan Bertosa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawai’i music industry is mourning the shocking death of icon Milan Bertosa. He died on New Years Day of a heart attack. He was 61. Bertosa was a four-time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award winner in Engineering and contributed to the recordings of many famous local artists.
73rd Narcissus Queen appears on Good Morning Hawaii
HONOLULU - HI (KITV4) The Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii announces Laura Ho as the 73rd Narcissus Queen. She was among 9 contestants in the Narcissus Queen pageant held at New Hope Oahu on January 6, 2023. The newly crowned Narcissus Queen appeared on Good Morning Hawaii - Saturday.
Oahu hotel becomes first in state to have drone light show
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Kahala Hotel & Resort became the first business in Hawaii to put on a drone light show. It's paving the way here for a trend that's gaining momentum across the US. Hundreds of hotel guests at The Kahala greeted 2023 with a gorgeous light show in...
Hawaii retailers say shoplifters are a growing threat to their bottom lines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A spike in thefts is just the latest headache for many local retailers already struggling from inflation and the impacts of the pandemic. James Gieschen, owner of Sugar Sugar Hawaii, said shoplifting is one of the top things eating into her bottom line. Across all four of...
Jan. 9 is Climate Action Day in Hawai‘i
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Climate change is on the minds of most people on the planet. The State of Hawai’i has made dealing with the destruction of our environment at the top of its concerns through the next decade. The Department of Land and Natural Resources announced that Hawai’i...
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
City: Oahu’s digital parking meters will be free for at least 6 months
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 2,200 digital parking meters on Oahu will be free of charge for at least the next six months. The city says that’s how long it’ll take to replace its wireless credit card readers to match a technology upgrade by Verizon. The city said half...
Marlin beaches itself in Waikiki: ‘Gnarly to see’
Some Waikiki beachgoers were in for a surprise when a marlin beached itself right in front of a growing crowd of spectators on Thursday
Cheap and Free Parking Waikiki Turmoil
First, the good news. Yes, free parking Waikiki is still possible, and at least for now, it can even come with the exquisite view pictured here. Tracking where to find it, along with cheap parking Waikiki, has been a passion at Beat of Hawaii for years. Last week we scoured...
More "No turn on red" signs coming to Oahu
KALIHI, HAWAII (KITV4) - To increase pedestrian safety, the state Department of Transportation has added more “no right turn at red” signs at intersections on Oahu. The department reports Hawaii has an above average number of accidents involving a pedestrian and/or bicyclist. Nearby resident believe this will make a big difference in the area.
Laura Ho wins 73rd Narcissus Queen
The year of the rabbit is fast approaching, and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawai'i has a new queen to reign.
Hawaii Life Flight returns to service
According to Hawaii Life Flight, they took a pause in their search for the mental well-being of their crew members and to perform precautionary maintenance checks.
What's Trending: Renner's first video since accident, butter sculptures
Howard looks at Big Island home sale numbers for 2022. Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki. Comedian Che Durena is performing at the Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki on Saturday night. He joined us live to talk about his show. Oahu drivers urged to pay...
