Kaneohe, HI

Fluffy Butt
5d ago

It’s very frustrating. Many of us who hit the real jackpot and have healthy children mentally and physically do not understand. I sure hope we can get the care needed for these families. I have seen the struggle my dear friend went through and is still going through. Countless (yes, countless) trips and visits to the mainland. Moving him here; moving him there his entire life and he’s approximately 25. He still needs 24 hour care.

hawaiinewsnow.com

Health Department: 'Forever chemicals' detected in Leeward Oahu water system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Low levels of PFAS “forever chemicals” have been detected in a Leeward Oahu water system that serves about 217,000 individuals, the state Department of Health announced. Perfluorohexanoic acid was found in water samples collected at the Waipahu Wells II Granular Activated Carbon Treatment Facility, which...
WAIPAHU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Battlefields And Ballrooms: A Whirlwind Global Tour Set Up Prince Kuhio For A Life In Politics

Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Air Ambulance Crash Exposes Vulnerability In Neighbor Island Health Care

The deadly crash of a medical air transport plane off Maui last month has focused attention on the adequacy of Hawaii’s health care system on the remote neighbor islands. The Dec. 15 accident, involving a Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance, killed pilot Brian Treptow, flight nurse Courtney Parry and flight paramedic Gabriel Camacho as they headed from Maui to the Big Island on a night mission to transport a patient to Honolulu, according to Hawaii Life Flight.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiireporter.com

High cost of living continues to drive away Hawaii residents

The Grassroot Institute of Hawaii urges lawmakers to cut taxes and ease homebuilding regulations to stem the state’s population decline. HONOLULU, Dec. 29, 2022 >> Hawaii recently experienced the fifth-highest population decline in the nation, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau reported...
HAWAII STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Eternal flame for Hawaii's veterans and fallen snuffed out

Since at least Dec. 23 the Hawaii State Eternal Flame War Memorial, which burns to honor all Hawaii residents who have served in the armed forces, has not been burning. In 2022, local Vietnam War veterans revived a long-standing tradition of gathering at Korean and Vietnam war memorials. The pandemic had stopped the gathering for two years. As part of the tradition, they would go to the flame, situated opposite the state Capitol on the mauka side of Beretania Street, to light candles to usher in Christmas Eve and remember lost comrades.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the country (among many other things)

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We all know that living in paradise isn’t always cheap, but did you know Hawaii has the most expensive pizza in the entire country?. There are over 75,000 pizza restaurants in the U.S., including more than 6,000 Pizza Huts and 6,500 Domino’s. But the price in some locations is as much as 50% more than in other states.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Social security benefits to increase 9% this year, risking SNAP eligibility for some

Residents receiving social security, or supplemental security income, are getting a nearly 9% increase for this year. However, that increase could also impact a household's eligibility for food assistance under the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Social Security and SSI beneficiaries were mailed notifications last month, according to...
HAWAII STATE
