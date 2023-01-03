Read full article on original website
Related
WBUR
Healey celebrate inauguration at TD Garden
Maura Healey celebrated her inauguration last night, hours after she was sworn in as the 73rd Governor of Massachusetts. The former state Attorney General made history, becoming the Commonwealth's first elected female governor and one of the country's first openly gay governors. At the State House, Healey delivered an optimistic...
WBUR
A look at the specific goals Gov. Healey laid out in her inauguration speech
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. If you’re a Bay Stater (yes, really), you have a new governor. Maura Healey took the oath of office just past noon on Thursday to officially begin her tenure as the first woman elected governor in the state. (ICYMI: We ran through Healey and new Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll’s list of firsts in yesterday’s newsletter.)
WBUR
Healey becomes the 72rd governor of Massachusetts
Maura Healey is officially the 73rd governor of Massachusetts. Healey was sworn in Thursday afternoon in a packed House chamber at the State House. Kim Driscoll, the former mayor of Salem, took the oath as Lieutenant Governor. Seniot State House Reporter Steve Brown was there and joined WBUR's All Things...
WBUR
Remembering the Jan. 6 Insurrection and how it impacted Massachusetts
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 6. Tiziana Dearing is our host. It's been two years since the U.S. Capitol was attacked by rioters. We reflect on the events of that day, the subsequent fallout and its impact on the Commonwealth. A new graphic novel explores what might...
WBUR
Mass. declares April 24 as Right Whale Day to raise awareness about the endangered species
Massachusetts has declared April 24 as Right Whale Day in an effort to raise awareness about the endangered species. North Atlantic right whales number fewer than 350, according to federal fisheries estimates. The New England Aquarium says it hopes Right Whale Day will encourage Massachusetts residents to learn more about the mammals and threats posed to them by entanglements in fixed fishing gear and ship strikes.
Comments / 0