Drug Overdoses Are On The Rise On Kauai. Meth Is Still The Main Reason
On Kauai, drug overdose deaths have more than quadrupled in 10 years from fewer than five in 2012 to 18 last year, contributing to an alarming rise in fatal drug use statewide. Drug overdoses were the second-most common cause of fatal injury on the Garden Isle in 2021 — after...
Endangered Bird Poised To Get Hundreds Of Thousands Of Protected Acres In Hawaii
Federal wildlife officials have proposed that more than 275,000 acres of forest across Hawaii be designated critical habitat for the ‘i‘iwi bird, one of about a dozen native honeycreeper species currently headed toward extinction. Conservationists with the Center for Biological Diversity heralded the long-awaited move by the U.S....
Danny De Gracia: The US Should Fire Navy Red Hill Commanders Until It Finds A Responsible Leader
The late First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt once observed, “Some people are going to leave a mark on this world, while others will leave a stain.”. As the U.S. Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility continues to leak, drain, spill, release chemicals, or whatever way you want to euphemize the latest incident, it is now becoming a stain on both Hawaii’s environment and our country’s national honor.
Battlefields And Ballrooms: A Whirlwind Global Tour Set Up Prince Kuhio For A Life In Politics
Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
The Unlikely Odyssey Of Prince Jonah Kuhio
He was an unusual child and he lived a most unusual life. He is the only person in American history to have had two essentially conflicting titles — royal prince and democratically elected congressman. Even in Washington, D.C., in the halls of the nation’s capital, in a country known for its uneasy relationship with monarchy, he was known as The Prince.
Removing Red Hill Tanks Poses ‘High Risk,’ Navy Report Says
