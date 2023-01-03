ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danny De Gracia: The US Should Fire Navy Red Hill Commanders Until It Finds A Responsible Leader

The late First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt once observed, “Some people are going to leave a mark on this world, while others will leave a stain.”. As the U.S. Navy’s Red Hill fuel facility continues to leak, drain, spill, release chemicals, or whatever way you want to euphemize the latest incident, it is now becoming a stain on both Hawaii’s environment and our country’s national honor.
Battlefields And Ballrooms: A Whirlwind Global Tour Set Up Prince Kuhio For A Life In Politics

Editor’s Note: The articles in this series are the result of months of research in state and national archives, on Kauai, on the Big Island and in Honolulu, and within the Washingtoniana collection at Martin Luther King Jr. Library and the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Key resources include congressional testimony, hearings and historical newspaper collections.
The Unlikely Odyssey Of Prince Jonah Kuhio

He was an unusual child and he lived a most unusual life. He is the only person in American history to have had two essentially conflicting titles — royal prince and democratically elected congressman. Even in Washington, D.C., in the halls of the nation’s capital, in a country known for its uneasy relationship with monarchy, he was known as The Prince.
HAWAII STATE
ABOUT

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

