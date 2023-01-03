ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VISTA.Today

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Starbucks CEO Issues Return to Office Guidelines for Corporate Employees: Three Days a Week

Starbucks Corporation SBUX has asked its corporate employees to be in the office at least three days a week. "Effective Jan. 30, Starbucks employees within commuting distance would be required to come in to work on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and a third day of the week that the immediate leader and team would mutually decide. They would be free to work from anywhere the remaining two days."
VISTA.Today

Qlik Intends to Acquire California-Based Software Company Talend

Qlik has announced its intention to acquire Talend, which would bring together two Thoma Bravo-backed industry leaders with a shared focus on adding value to data to deliver business outcomes for customers. Qlik and Talend provide comprehensive and complementary capabilities with industry-leading solutions across real-time data and application integration, data...
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy