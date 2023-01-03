Read full article on original website
Starbucks CEO Issues Return to Office Guidelines for Corporate Employees: Three Days a Week
Starbucks Corporation SBUX has asked its corporate employees to be in the office at least three days a week. "Effective Jan. 30, Starbucks employees within commuting distance would be required to come in to work on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and a third day of the week that the immediate leader and team would mutually decide. They would be free to work from anywhere the remaining two days."
Qlik Intends to Acquire California-Based Software Company Talend
Qlik has announced its intention to acquire Talend, which would bring together two Thoma Bravo-backed industry leaders with a shared focus on adding value to data to deliver business outcomes for customers. Qlik and Talend provide comprehensive and complementary capabilities with industry-leading solutions across real-time data and application integration, data...
Malvern-Based Fin-Tech Named as Startup to Watch in Philly Business Journal
Thirteen Philadelphia area start-ups are making headlines. Among the thirteen is Malvern-based fin-tech Savana that is making a name for itself. Founded in 2009, Savana had a successful year, raising $45 million in funds, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
