Honokaʻa Man Dies After Vehicle Veers Off Road
HONOKAʻA, Hawaiʻi - A 77-year-old driver lost consciousness and veered off Kalaniai Road on Friday afternoon, before being pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center. (BIVN) – A Honokaʻa man died after he reportedly lost consciousness while driving, and his vehicle veered off Kalaniai Road on Friday afternoon.
Hawai‘i police identify man who jumped off downtown Hilo bridge
Hawai‘i police have identified the man who jumped off the Pu‘uʻeo Bridge in downtown Hilo, on Wednesday, as 71-year-old David P. Crowley of Hilo. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
Police Identify Man In Fatal Jump Off Puʻueo Bridge
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The 71-year-old Hilo man died from blunt force injures to the neck, and police determined the incident to be suicide. (BIVN) – The man involved in a fatal jump off a Hilo bridge has been identified by police. Detectives say 71-year-old David P. Crowley of...
Update: Missing 66-year-old woman located in good health
Update: Police say 66-year-old Mary Raye, who was previously reported as missing, was located Jan. 7 in good health in Pāhoa. Original story: Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Mary Raye of Pāhoa, who was reported missing. She is considered endangered because she requires medication for a medical condition.
Who is Benjamin Moszkowicz, an outsider about to become Hawaiʻi County police chief?
Benjamin T. Moszkowicz sat in his new office in Hilo on Thursday. A year-long calendar was on the wall, with nothing written on it. The top of his big brown desk was empty, except for a box to hold papers. This is the cleanest this desk will ever be, he...
Man reportedly jumps to his death off Pu‘u‘eo Bridge in Hilo
Big Island police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped to his death off a bridge in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the incident that took place the evening of Jan. 4. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
Big Island police investigate suspicious death of 5-month-old baby
Police are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward.
Man Charged with Commercial Burglary & Auto Theft
Hawai‘i Island police have arrested and charged 42-year-old Nathan Kalani Niihau with various property and drug-related offenses after he was located sleeping within a stolen truck in Hilo. On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Nowelo Street,...
Charred human remains found in banyan tree fire in Hilo
The Hawai'i Police Department reported an unidentified body was discovered in a fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo across from the Reed’s Bay Beach Park.
Hawaiʻi Island Police arrest five after large affray in downtown Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police have arrested two adults and three juveniles after a report of a large affray in downtown Hilo on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4, 2023. At 4:21 p.m. on Wednesday, Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a large affray in the area of the 100 block of Kino‘ole Street in which it was reported people were yelling, throwing rocks, and brandishing weapons, including a knife and possibly a rifle.
3 teens, 2 adults arrested after brawl in Hilo
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Three teenagers and two men were arrested in Hilo on Wednesday after a large brawl. Bystanders reported people were yelling, throwing rocks, and brandishing weapons near Kino'ole Street, in the parking lot of a residential building.
O’ahu man charged with assault for New Year’s Day incident in Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police have arrested and charged K-One Howard, of Eva Beach, O’ahu, with assault following a New Year’s Day incident in Hilo. On Jan. 1, shortly after 2:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to the area of Lokahi Street in Hilo after receiving numerous reports of an unconscious male on the ground who had been assaulted.
Waimea man released on bail for one day back in jail for threatening a police officer
Only one day after being released on bail for fireworks and drug offenses, a 31-year-old Waimea man was arrested and charged for threatening a Hawai‘i Police Department officer. Following a month-long investigation, Hawai‘i Island police arrested Kendall Artuyo and his 31-year-old wife, Lexa Artuyo on Dec. 30, 2022, after...
Hawaii County opening waiting list for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance Program
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii County is opening the waiting list for its Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) Program. The TBRA program provides rental assistance subsidies to individuals and families that live on the Big Island. The program can provide housing assistance for a maximum of 24 months, depending on available funding.
Transmitter issue impacting HNN reception on some islands
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A power outage at Hawaii News Now’s transmitter site is impacting reception for viewers on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island. HNN’s Engineering team said the generator is up and running at the Oahu site, but KGMB failed to come back on. This affects antenna viewers...
Southwest flight diverts to Hilo following suspected mechanical issue
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Southwest Airlines plane en route to Lihue was forced to divert to Hilo on Sunday after encountering a “potential mechanical issue,” the airline confirmed. Officials said Flight 981 took off from San Jose, California. The aircraft landed safety about 1 p.m. in Hilo and...
Special Electronics Recycling Events in January
The County of Hawai‘i Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division announces special electronics recycling collection events at Mr. K’s Recycle & Redemption (815 Kino‘ole St., Hilo) on Saturday, Jan. 14, and at the Kona Crossroads Shopping Center parking lot (75-1027 Henry St.) on Saturday, Jan. 21, both events are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. These free events are open to households, businesses, government agencies and non-profits.
33-year-old woman from Waimea reported missing by family
Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea. She was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on Dec. 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. She is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has tattoos on the right side of her face and neck.
