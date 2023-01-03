Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
In The Garden: Bird feeders
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Fish and Wildlife says putting a bird feeder is a great way to support our wildlife during winter months. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer show us some ways to bolster our birds on this week’s In The Garden.
WCAX
Vt. Agricultural Agency works with Governor’s office to outline priorities
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With the new legislative session officially kicked off, it’s time to take a new look at agricultural priorities at the state level. Vermont’s Agency of Agricultural is working with the Governor’s office to outline some priorities they hope to hit, starting with aid for dairy farmers through the Dairy Margin Coverage Program, which includes a reimbursement to farmers for various costs.
WCAX
Simple fraud avoidance resolutions for the new year
Vermont health officials Friday said a new analysis of data has resulted in the reporting of 86 additional COVID-associated deaths not previously reported. Figure skating and hockey aren’t the only sports played on ice. Curling is a fun pick, too. And one group of Vermont curlers is hoping to rally more players.
WCAX
Vt. ag officials gear up for Farm Bill renewal
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With the new year comes the renewal of the federal Farm Bill, a critical piece of legislation that funds a number of agricultural and food programs in our region. Vermont agriculture officials say top priorities for the bill include water quality and climate initiatives to keep...
WCAX
Vt. students can now participate in National Fish Art Contest
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Calling all Vermont students! Vermont is now host to a national wildlife contest. Vermont Fish and Wildlife teamed up with Wildlife Forever to become a state host for the National Fish Art Contest. Nationwide, the contest has had over 55,000 submissions from students in kindergarten through...
WCAX
Vt. health officials release previously unidentified COVID deaths
Figure skating and hockey aren’t the only sports played on ice. Curling is a fun pick, too. And one group of Vermont curlers is hoping to rally more players. The Saranac Police Department has a new website along with what they are calling a digital crime-fighting tool for the public.
WCAX
Vt. program provides support for women behind bars
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence runs a program called DIVAS that provides support and resources to women incarcerated in Vermont prisons. DIVAS stands for Discussing Intimate Violence and Accessing Support, and they run weekly meetings at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility and at...
WCAX
What’s in a name? Taking a look at Vermont dialect and pronunciation
Officials say municipal and nonprofit utilities alone accounted for upwards of $2 million in damage. That does not take into account privately-owned Green Mountain Power, the largest utility in the state,. Lebanon officials consider turning former dealership into charitable casino. Updated: 4 hours ago. A proposal is in the works...
WCAX
Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - While some of Vermont’s ski areas are owned by big corporations like Vail, POWDR, or Alterra, others stay in the family. Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond still operates as a family-owned non-profit ski area. Other non-profit ski hills in the state include Northeast Slopes...
WCAX
Vt. officials seek FEMA disaster assessment for Christmas storm
Vermont health officials Friday said a new analysis of data has resulted in the reporting of 86 additional COVID-associated deaths not previously reported. Simple fraud avoidance resolutions for the new year. Rutland curling club reaches out for new members. Updated: 31 minutes ago. Figure skating and hockey aren’t the only...
WCAX
Rep. Balint officially sworn in as first woman and member of LGBTQ to serve Vt.
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Representative Becca Balint was just officially sworn in, making history as the first woman and first member of the LGBTQ+ community to represent Vermont in Congress. Balint says, “I am so very honored to represent the people of Vermont in Congress. I wouldn’t be here without...
WCAX
Vt. Historical Society reaps benefits from federal funding
Region marks anniversary of epic ice storm of ‘98. Twenty-five years ago, a major storm system moved into our region wreaking havoc on the Champlain Valley, Saint Lawrence Valley, and southern Quebec by leaving the area coated in ice. Lake Placid venue upgrades ready for World University Games and...
WCAX
Distracted driving among top causes for fatal crashes in 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Earlier this week, we told you about the slight increase in fatalities on Vermont roads in 2022. Among the causes were driving impaired or not wearing a seatbelt, but VTrans says distraction is also playing a role. In 2022, VTrans reported 73 fatal crashes, resulting in...
newscentermaine.com
Maine coon cats happy in Maine
Our two Maine Coons -Biggy Iggy and Bitty Itty a.k.a Big and Little- love living here and each other! Credit: Barbi Dickison.
WCAX
Farmers could earn money by cutting down phosphorus run-off
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers proficient at reducing phosphorus can receive funding for their green practices. Applications are now open for the Vermont Pay for Performance Program. Farmers that are reducing the phosphorus losses from the fields will be paid based on performance. So in theory the better they do...
WCAX
Report: Vermont wage growth up 8.1% in ‘22
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters saw higher wages in 2022, according to the payroll processing firm ADP. The state’s year-over-year change in annual pay was 8.1%. Wages grew over 14% for young workers and over 10% percent for workers in leisure and hospitality. The report says workers who switched...
WCAX
SUNUNUINAUGURATION5
Region marks anniversary of epic ice storm of ‘98. Twenty-five years ago, a major storm system moved into our region wreaking havoc on the Champlain Valley, Saint Lawrence Valley, and southern Quebec by leaving the area coated in ice. Lake Placid venue upgrades ready for World University Games and...
WCAX
The data behind another deadly year on Vt. roadways
Perhaps it’s not too far of a stretch to say life is like a jigsaw puzzle for Ada Alger -- trying to find the perfect match. Region marks anniversary of epic ice storm of ‘98. Updated: 5 hours ago. Twenty-five years ago, a major storm system moved into...
WCAX
5 Vt. utilities ask state regulators for rate hikes
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Keeping the lights on in Stowe is going to get more expensive starting next month as the town’s utility raises its rates for the second time in less than six months. But they’re not alone -- five other electric companies have requested rate increases from Vermont regulators.
WCAX
Scott administration presents budget adjustment
MONTPELIER Vt. (WCAX) - The Scott administration Friday unveiled a mid-year spending plan to funnel more resources to Vermont’s small communities. The Budget Adjustment Act allows state leaders to make tweaks to last year’s budget. And once again, the state is seeing extra cash from federal stimulus. In his inaugural address on Thursday, the governor stressed the need to bring infrastructure to rural areas. Every town is receiving thousands in federal stimulus but many are short-staffed and can’t fill out applications or see infrastructure projects through. State leaders want to spend three million dollars to help towns hire staff.
Comments / 0