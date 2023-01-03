MONTPELIER Vt. (WCAX) - The Scott administration Friday unveiled a mid-year spending plan to funnel more resources to Vermont’s small communities. The Budget Adjustment Act allows state leaders to make tweaks to last year’s budget. And once again, the state is seeing extra cash from federal stimulus. In his inaugural address on Thursday, the governor stressed the need to bring infrastructure to rural areas. Every town is receiving thousands in federal stimulus but many are short-staffed and can’t fill out applications or see infrastructure projects through. State leaders want to spend three million dollars to help towns hire staff.

