Chester County Library Introduces New Maker-in-Residence Program
Chester County Library has announced its new Maker-in-Residence program, and is calling for Makers to apply to the program at Chester County Library and Henrietta Hankin Branch. What is a Maker? A maker can be an artist, musician, songwriter, crafter, techno-wizard, dancer, and lots more. A maker is a creative...
Deadline Nears to Submit Nominations for VISTA Millennial Superstars
The deadline to submit nominations for the 2023 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars is rapidly approaching. Nominations must be submitted by midnight, Jan. 6. In 2019, VISTA Today launched VISTA Millennial Superstars to identify and honor Chester County’s most dynamic business and professional leaders, under the age of 40, who are shaping the county’s bright future.
Café in Phoenixville Provides Safe Place for Adults with Disabilities to Learn Life Skills
Soltane Café in Phoenixville, a local initiative of the global nonprofit Camphill Soltane, gives adults with disabilities a safe place where they can learn life skills and engage in a work environment in their community, reports 6ABC.
New Pottery Studio in Kennett Square Ideal Place to Explore Joy of Creating
Debby Wyatt recently opened Centered Clay Studio in a beautiful space in Kennett Square where everybody can discover the joy of creating with clay, writes Tara Smith for The Daily Local News. “When you’re at the wheel, you breathe,” said Debby Wyatt. “There’s nothing like it, and it’s so exciting...
VISTA Careers: CCRES
You can make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults...
VISTA Today Launches Search for Fourth Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars; Submit Your Nominations Now
In 2019, VISTA Today created VISTA Millennial Superstars to identify and honor Chester County’s most dynamic business and professional leaders, under the age of 40, who are shaping the county’s bright future. After three highly successful installments of VISTA Millennial Superstars, it’s now time to launch, with the...
YMCA of Greater Brandywine President and CEO Denise Day Announces Retirement Date of June 2023
YMCA Greater Brandywine CEO Denise Day.Photo byYMCA Greater Brandywine. If you’ve had the pleasure of meeting Denise Day, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine, you’ve sensed the passion that she pours into all that she does. From leading a team of more than 2,000 staff to serving more than 50,000 members across eight locations, Day operates from the heart. Now, a nationwide search is underway to find Day’s successor as YGBW announces her retirement.
Habitat for Humanity’s Coatesville Revitalization Project Helps Homeowners Fall in Love with Their Homes Again
Habitat for Humanity of Chester County has received funding from the Lowes Neighborhood Revitalization Grant for Home Preservation. These allocated funds are dedicated to neighborhood revitalization projects in Coatesville. At Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, they recognize having a safe and comfortable place to live as a fundamental human...
‘Love of the Land’: Landenberg Property — Owned by Renowned Artist’s Descendants — Permanently Preserved
A 15-acre farm in Landenberg owned by the family of Sophie Rodney Pyle Homsey, a descendant of artist Howard Pyle, has been permanently preserved by Natural Lands, writes Michael Rellahan for the Daily Local News. In addition to preserving forests and meadows, the conservation easement also makes sure that more...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Striking ‘Gaffney House’ and Accompanying Painting Studio in Romansville
Peter Bohlin’s “Gaffney House,” a gorgeous contemporary home with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, is available for sale in Romansville. This gorgeous 9.8-acre property is also home to Deborah Remington’s former Chester County Painting Studio Retreat & Gallery. . . The home has received numerous...
Three New Restaurants Planning to Open in Chester County in 2023
There are more than sixty new restaurants planning to open in the Philadelphia area this year, and three of them are in Chester County, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Joey Chops is preparing to have its grand opening in Malvern for February. The new eatery will open at...
Chester County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
Chester County Hospital Receives 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award
Chester County Hospital has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. The global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services recognized Chester County Hospital specifically for their Inpatient Patient Experience. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.
Technical Education Centers — Like Chesco’s TCHS — to Receive $1.2 Million for New Equipment
Career and technical education centers in the area, including Chester County Technical College High School, will receive $1.2 million from the state this year for new equipment, writes Aubri Juhasz for the WHYY.
George Washington High School Faculty Members Chris Wiley and Phyllis Procopio Bond as Friends
Friends and colleagues Phyllis Procopio and Chris Wiley.Photo byPhyllis Procopio and Chris Wiley at The Philadelphia Inquirer. For 47-year-old Chris Wiley, a Huntingdon Valley teacher, his longstanding friendship with colleague Phyllis Procopio feels more like family. Kellie Patrick Gates chronicled the deep connection for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
15 Years In the Making, Coatesville Velodrome GroundBreaking Set for This Year
Groundbreaking for the National Sports and Events Center in Coatesville is set for this year and is expected to generate more than 240 jobs for the area, reports The Daily Local News. The nearly $80 million project has already been 15 years in the making, and officials hope to complete...
Two Parks in Chester County Awarded $4.67 Million in Grants
Photo byChester County Parks + Preservation. Gov. Tom Wolf announced that two projects in Chester County that will provide scenic recreation parks have been awarded grants totaling $4.67 million, writes Holly Herman for Patch.
West Chester-Born Painter Known As a Harlem Renaissance Icon
Although Horace Pippin spent most of his time in upstate New York, the West Chester-born painter has had quite a cultural impact in Chester County. One of his most notable admirers was Albert C. Barnes, the Barnes Collection founder, writes Stephan Nartey for Face2Face Africa. Pippin has 140 finished canvases...
Local Billionaire Michael Rubin Says ‘No’ to NFTs
Bryn Mawr billionaire Michael Rubin has decided that NFTs aren’t all that after all, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. Rubin purchased a 60 percent stake in an NFT company back In October 2021 when he was a co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers. Candy Digital had produced NFTs for...
Extension of Chester Valley Trail Starting in Exton Approved by Neighboring Montgomery County
The Chester Valley Trail, which starts in Exton and runs into King of Prussia, has been approved by Montgomery County officials for extension, writes Emily Rizzo for WHYY. The 3.9-mile Chester Valley Trail extension is expected to open this winter. It will connect the existing 14.5-mile trail with Upper Merion Township, Bridgeport Borough, and Norristown. From there, it will go on to connect with the Schuylkill River Trail. When completed, the trail will be 22 miles long.
