VISTA.Today

Deadline Nears to Submit Nominations for VISTA Millennial Superstars

The deadline to submit nominations for the 2023 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars is rapidly approaching. Nominations must be submitted by midnight, Jan. 6. In 2019, VISTA Today launched VISTA Millennial Superstars to identify and honor Chester County’s most dynamic business and professional leaders, under the age of 40, who are shaping the county’s bright future.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers: CCRES

You can make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

YMCA of Greater Brandywine President and CEO Denise Day Announces Retirement Date of June 2023

YMCA Greater Brandywine CEO Denise Day.Photo byYMCA Greater Brandywine. If you’ve had the pleasure of meeting Denise Day, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine, you’ve sensed the passion that she pours into all that she does. From leading a team of more than 2,000 staff to serving more than 50,000 members across eight locations, Day operates from the heart. Now, a nationwide search is underway to find Day’s successor as YGBW announces her retirement.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Habitat for Humanity’s Coatesville Revitalization Project Helps Homeowners Fall in Love with Their Homes Again

Habitat for Humanity of Chester County has received funding from the Lowes Neighborhood Revitalization Grant for Home Preservation. These allocated funds are dedicated to neighborhood revitalization projects in Coatesville. At Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, they recognize having a safe and comfortable place to live as a fundamental human...
COATESVILLE, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank

Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Hospital Receives 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award

Chester County Hospital has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. The global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services recognized Chester County Hospital specifically for their Inpatient Patient Experience. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Local Billionaire Michael Rubin Says ‘No’ to NFTs

Bryn Mawr billionaire Michael Rubin has decided that NFTs aren’t all that after all, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. Rubin purchased a 60 percent stake in an NFT company back In October 2021 when he was a co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers. Candy Digital had produced NFTs for...
BRYN MAWR, PA
VISTA.Today

Extension of Chester Valley Trail Starting in Exton Approved by Neighboring Montgomery County

The Chester Valley Trail, which starts in Exton and runs into King of Prussia, has been approved by Montgomery County officials for extension, writes Emily Rizzo for WHYY. The 3.9-mile Chester Valley Trail extension is expected to open this winter. It will connect the existing 14.5-mile trail with Upper Merion Township, Bridgeport Borough, and Norristown. From there, it will go on to connect with the Schuylkill River Trail. When completed, the trail will be 22 miles long.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

