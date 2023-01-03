Read full article on original website
Three New Restaurants Planning to Open in Chester County in 2023
White Dog Cafe in Wayne.Photo byWhite Dog Cafe Wayne. There are more than sixty new restaurants planning to open in the Philadelphia area this year, and three of them are in Chester County, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Deadline Nears to Submit Nominations for VISTA Millennial Superstars
The deadline to submit nominations for the 2023 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars is rapidly approaching. Nominations must be submitted by midnight, Jan. 6. In 2019, VISTA Today launched VISTA Millennial Superstars to identify and honor Chester County’s most dynamic business and professional leaders, under the age of 40, who are shaping the county’s bright future.
CCRES Helps Foundation in Annual Chester Toy Drive
CCRES in Downingtown recently donated toys and volunteered its’ time to help in the toy drive of the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation, a CCRES grant recipient. Sharon King and Chrisi Lockwood from the CCRES leadership team volunteered at the toy drive, helping the Hicks Foundation fill multiple truckloads of toys.
Chester County Library Introduces New Maker-in-Residence Program
Chester County Library has announced its new Maker-in-Residence program, and is calling for Makers to apply to the program at Chester County Library and Henrietta Hankin Branch. What is a Maker? A maker can be an artist, musician, songwriter, crafter, techno-wizard, dancer, and lots more. A maker is a creative...
Future of West Chester Metro Rail Service Seems Murky Amid Ongoing Battle
West Chester’s commuter “Metro” rail service might be making a comeback, but it’s not without a little back and forth, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News. The West Chester Borough Railroad Committee said residents who use the rail service could connect to SEPTA trains, which would bring them into Center City.
Extension of Chester Valley Trail Starting in Exton Approved by Neighboring Montgomery County
The Chester Valley Trail, which starts in Exton and runs into King of Prussia, has been approved by Montgomery County officials for extension, writes Emily Rizzo for WHYY. The 3.9-mile Chester Valley Trail extension is expected to open this winter. It will connect the existing 14.5-mile trail with Upper Merion Township, Bridgeport Borough, and Norristown. From there, it will go on to connect with the Schuylkill River Trail. When completed, the trail will be 22 miles long.
Habitat for Humanity’s Coatesville Revitalization Project Helps Homeowners Fall in Love with Their Homes Again
Teneka Williams on her porch.Photo byHabitat for Humanity of Chester County. Habitat for Humanity of Chester County has received funding from the Lowes Neighborhood Revitalization Grant for Home Preservation. These allocated funds are dedicated to neighborhood revitalization projects in Coatesville.
YMCA of Greater Brandywine President and CEO Denise Day Announces Retirement Date of June 2023
YMCA Greater Brandywine CEO Denise Day.Photo byYMCA Greater Brandywine. If you’ve had the pleasure of meeting Denise Day, President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Brandywine, you’ve sensed the passion that she pours into all that she does. From leading a team of more than 2,000 staff to serving more than 50,000 members across eight locations, Day operates from the heart. Now, a nationwide search is underway to find Day’s successor as YGBW announces her retirement.
Chester County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
Saint Anthony’s in the Park Rebrands, Set to Open Park Trail and More
As Saint Anthony’s in the Park begins phase one of its redevelopment project, there is also a rebranding effort underway. The park, which will re-emerge as New Garden Hills, will get new signage and renamed roads, writes Richard Gaw for the Chester County Press. The developers plan to incorporate...
Women accused of stealing $15,000 of merchandise in Chester County
Three Delaware women are facing felony shoplifting charges in Chester County, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing and fragrances.
New Pottery Studio in Kennett Square Ideal Place to Explore Joy of Creating
Debby Wyatt recently opened Centered Clay Studio in a beautiful space in Kennett Square where everybody can discover the joy of creating with clay, writes Tara Smith for The Daily Local News.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Striking ‘Gaffney House’ and Accompanying Painting Studio in Romansville
Peter Bohlin’s “Gaffney House,” a gorgeous contemporary home with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, is available for sale in Romansville. This gorgeous 9.8-acre property is also home to Deborah Remington’s former Chester County Painting Studio Retreat & Gallery. . . The home has received numerous...
Feel Like Ice Skating? Take Your Skates for a Spin at These Ice Rinks in Chester County
Ice skating is a favorite winter activity for many, and luckily, there are plenty of ice rinks in Chester County where you can take your skates for a spin, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. Ice Line Quad Rinks in West Chester is an outdoor rink that is ideal...
VISTA Today Launches Search for Fourth Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars; Submit Your Nominations Now
The 2022 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars.Photo byVISTA Today. In 2019, VISTA Today created VISTA Millennial Superstars to identify and honor Chester County’s most dynamic business and professional leaders, under the age of 40, who are shaping the county’s bright future.
Two Parks in Chester County Awarded $4.67 Million in Grants
Gov. Tom Wolf announced that two projects in Chester County that will provide scenic recreation parks have been awarded grants totaling $4.67 million, writes Holly Herman for Patch. Westtown Township will receive $4 million that will go toward the purchase of the Crebilly Farm, which will be turned into a...
If you call an ambulance in Chester County, you’ll have a longer ride and a longer wait at a crowded hospital
It was dark. It was cold. And the patient screamed in pain as the Keystone Valley Fire Department ambulance parted a sea of traffic. Riding on an ambulance felt more like being on a boat than in a car as the raised interior swayed back and forth with every veer and turn, but emergency medical technician Sophie Eberly remained upright as she calmed the hysterical patient in the back of the massive vehicle.
Café in Phoenixville Provides Safe Place for Adults with Disabilities to Learn Life Skills
Soltane Café in Phoenixville, a local initiative of the global nonprofit Camphill Soltane, gives adults with disabilities a safe place where they can learn life skills and engage in a work environment in their community, reports 6ABC. “Soltane Café is a heart-centered café here in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania,” said Krysta...
Help available for drivers who fear crossing Delaware Memorial Bridge
If you’ve ever white-knuckled your way across the Delaware Memorial Bridge, which rises up to 200 feet high, imagine what it’s like for those with fears of heights or crossing bridges. The Delaware River and Bay Authority offers an escort service.
‘Love of the Land’: Landenberg Property — Owned by Renowned Artist’s Descendants — Permanently Preserved
A 15-acre farm in Landenberg owned by the family of Sophie Rodney Pyle Homsey, a descendant of artist Howard Pyle, has been permanently preserved by Natural Lands, writes Michael Rellahan for the Daily Local News. In addition to preserving forests and meadows, the conservation easement also makes sure that more...
