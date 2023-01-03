Phoenixville Content Creator Started Sharing His Insights on Street Designs and Development on TikTok, and People Are Listening

Read full article on original website
New Pottery Studio in Kennett Square Ideal Place to Explore Joy of Creating
Debby Wyatt recently opened Centered Clay Studio in a beautiful space in Kennett Square where everybody can discover the joy of creating with clay, writes Tara Smith for The Daily Local News. “When you’re at the wheel, you breathe,” said Debby Wyatt. “There’s nothing like it, and it’s so exciting...
Chester County Library Introduces New Maker-in-Residence Program
Chester County Library has announced its new Maker-in-Residence program, and is calling for Makers to apply to the program at Chester County Library and Henrietta Hankin Branch. What is a Maker? A maker can be an artist, musician, songwriter, crafter, techno-wizard, dancer, and lots more. A maker is a creative...
Deadline Nears to Submit Nominations for VISTA Millennial Superstars
The deadline to submit nominations for the 2023 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars is rapidly approaching. Nominations must be submitted by midnight, Jan. 6. In 2019, VISTA Today launched VISTA Millennial Superstars to identify and honor Chester County’s most dynamic business and professional leaders, under the age of 40, who are shaping the county’s bright future.
‘Love of the Land’: Landenberg Property — Owned by Renowned Artist’s Descendants — Permanently Preserved
A 15-acre farm in Landenberg owned by the family of Sophie Rodney Pyle Homsey, a descendant of artist Howard Pyle, has been permanently preserved by Natural Lands, writes Michael Rellahan for the Daily Local News. In addition to preserving forests and meadows, the conservation easement also makes sure that more...
Café in Phoenixville Provides Safe Place for Adults with Disabilities to Learn Life Skills
Soltane Café in Phoenixville, a local initiative of the global nonprofit Camphill Soltane, gives adults with disabilities a safe place where they can learn life skills and engage in a work environment in their community, reports 6ABC.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Striking ‘Gaffney House’ and Accompanying Painting Studio in Romansville
Peter Bohlin’s “Gaffney House,” a gorgeous contemporary home with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, is available for sale in Romansville. This gorgeous 9.8-acre property is also home to Deborah Remington’s former Chester County Painting Studio Retreat & Gallery. . . The home has received numerous...
VISTA Today Launches Search for Fourth Class of VISTA Millennial Superstars; Submit Your Nominations Now
The 2022 class of VISTA Millennial Superstars.Photo byVISTA Today. In 2019, VISTA Today created VISTA Millennial Superstars to identify and honor Chester County’s most dynamic business and professional leaders, under the age of 40, who are shaping the county’s bright future.
West Chester’s IT Edge Places Focus on Aiding Accountant Firms In January
With all of the New Year celebrations and festivities come and gone, now is the time of year where people set various goals for themselves. With these resolutions being set, certain organizations see a large uptick in business over the first few weeks of the new year. Common resolutions usually...
West Chester-Born Painter Known As a Harlem Renaissance Icon
Although Horace Pippin spent most of his time in upstate New York, the West Chester-born painter has had quite a cultural impact in Chester County. One of his most notable admirers was Albert C. Barnes, the Barnes Collection founder, writes Stephan Nartey for Face2Face Africa. Pippin has 140 finished canvases...
Three New Restaurants Planning to Open in Chester County in 2023
There are more than sixty new restaurants planning to open in the Philadelphia area this year, and three of them are in Chester County, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Joey Chops is preparing to have its grand opening in Malvern for February. The new eatery will open at...
Be an Ice Sculpture Sponsor for Media’s First-Ever Ice on State
One of the ice sculptures designed by Ice Sculpture PhillyPhoto byIce Sculpture Philly. The Media Business Authority (MBA) is inviting companies, organizations, and individuals to sponsor an ice sculpture for its’ first-ever ICE ON STATE in Media Borough taking place Saturday, Jan. 14, and Sunday, Jan. 15.
S&T Bank Project Manager Brings Financial Literacy Learning to Center City School
Participants of the financial literacy conversation at Avery D. Harrington Elementary School. It is no secret that S&T Bank Project Manager Vee Walton is passionate about financial literacy. After undergoing her own financial literacy struggles in the past, she aims to teach others about responsibility with money no matter what background they come from.
Chester County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
Chester County Hospital Receives 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award
Chester County Hospital has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. The global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services recognized Chester County Hospital specifically for their Inpatient Patient Experience. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.
Exton Life Sciences Company Lands In Top Ten Biggest Venture Capital Deals of 2022
While 2022 was a challenging year for life sciences companies to raise money from venture capital firms, Exton’s Castle Creek Biosciences was one of ten companies in the region to secure a big venture capital deal, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. In May, Castle Creek raised...
Feel Like Ice Skating? Take Your Skates for a Spin at These Ice Rinks in Chester County
Ice skating is a favorite winter activity for many, and luckily, there are plenty of ice rinks in Chester County where you can take your skates for a spin, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. Ice Line Quad Rinks in West Chester is an outdoor rink that is ideal...
Habitat for Humanity’s Coatesville Revitalization Project Helps Homeowners Fall in Love with Their Homes Again
Habitat for Humanity of Chester County has received funding from the Lowes Neighborhood Revitalization Grant for Home Preservation. These allocated funds are dedicated to neighborhood revitalization projects in Coatesville. At Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, they recognize having a safe and comfortable place to live as a fundamental human...
Extension of Chester Valley Trail Starting in Exton Approved by Neighboring Montgomery County
Chester Valley Trail.Photo byMontgomery County. The Chester Valley Trail, which starts in Exton and runs into King of Prussia, has been approved by Montgomery County officials for extension, writes Emily Rizzo for WHYY.
West Chester University’s Incomparable Golden Rams Marching Band Selected to Perform in the 2024 Rose Parade
The West Chester University “Incomparable” Golden Rams Marching Band will again represent West Chester University and the greater Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on the international stage when they become the first marching band within the PASSHE system to march in the iconic 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. An annual tradition for more than 130 years, the Rose Parade has a television viewership of over 25 million people and a live attendance of about 700,000.
CCRES Helps Foundation in Annual Chester Toy Drive
CCRES in Downingtown recently donated toys and volunteered its’ time to help in the toy drive of the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation, a CCRES grant recipient. Sharon King and Chrisi Lockwood from the CCRES leadership team volunteered at the toy drive, helping the Hicks Foundation fill multiple truckloads of toys.
