The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is warning members to be on guard against scam calls. The callers claim a credit card number is needed to avoid disconnection. To protect yourself, do not provide any of your personal or account information. As always, if someone calls claiming to represent UDWI REMC, and it doesn’t sound right, call the utility’s office to verify.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO