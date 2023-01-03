Read full article on original website
Evansville man dies in police custody, officers say
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police say a 59-year-old man from Evansville died after he was taken into custody during a traffic stop. On January 4 shortly before midnight, an ISP trooper pulled over a car driving with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242 in Wayne County. Officers arrested Evansville resident […]
ISP Arrest Vincennes Man on OWI Charge
Indiana State Police arrested a Vincennes man overnight following a traffic stop in Knox County. Troopers stopped the vehicle driven by 33 year-old Antonio King. During the stop, police found King driving with a blood alcohol level above the legal driving limit. A related search also turned up marijuana in his possession. King was booked into the Knox County Jail on $5,000 bond.
Anonymous tip leads to arrest of Mt. Carmel teen
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — Wabash County deputies believe they have found the person responsible for a crime committed last month, all thanks to an anonymous tip. Law enforcement officials took into custody Dayton M. Hall, 19, and charged him with leaving the scene of a property damage accident and criminal damage to property. Officials […]
Terre Haute woman faces drug charges after Sullivan County traffic stop
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Skipping through a stop sign landed a Terre Haute woman behind bars in Sullivan County on drug charges. It happened Thursday on State Road 58 and Alexander Street in Carlise. According to police, officers pulled over Lena Ashburn, 56, after she ran a stop sign.
Two Arrested Overnight For Burglary and Theft in Washington
Two people were lodged in the Daviess County Security Center last night on fraud charges for burglary and theft after an investigation. 25-year-old Cheyanne Carr was charged with theft and burglary and booked on a $100,000 bond. Scott Hampton, 18, was detained in the security center on a theft charge with a bond set at $1,000.
Bedford man arrested after report of suspicious activity
OOLITIC – A Bedford man was arrested Wednesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a report of a suspicious male walking on Lafayette Avenue and 5th Street at 9:30 p.m. The caller reported the male was impaired and looking inside vehicles. Officers arrived and began searching for...
Terre Haute woman charged with dealing meth
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute woman has been arrested after police say they found 60 grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. According to Indiana State Police, Lena F. Ashburn, 56, of Terre Haute, was stopped after an officer watched her drive past a stop sign at the intersection of SR 58 […]
Police arrest 4 people in connection with Lawrence County meth case
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested four people in connection with a lengthy investigation surrounding methamphetamine in Lawrence County. Indiana State Police said the ISP Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) had been investigating 53-year-old Denna Cooper after receiving multiple tips that the Bedford woman had been dealing large amounts of meth in the […]
Man arrested after side-swiping vehicle
BEDFORD – An Oolitic man faces charges after he side-swiped a vehicle on December 20, 2022, and left the scene. Police arrested 23-year-old Dillon Robertson on a charge of criminal mischief. According to a probable cause affidavit on that day, a woman reported she was at a home on...
Three Arrested in Washington on Meth Related Charges
Washington Police are providing details of a drug bust Wednesday in which three Washington residents were arrested. Washington Police and members of the DEA Task Force were conducting investigations related to the distribution of narcotics in the Washington area. Police say those investigations lead officers to Longfellow Park and Greenwood...
Indiana State Police Make Arrests After Drug Investigation
Lawrence County - On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded another lengthy investigation by making several arrests for possession and dealing of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Denna Cooper, a 53-year-old from...
Man tries to run vehicle off the road and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on December 29th after a woman reported that 43-year-old Joshua McBride was attempting to run her vehicle off the roadway on Mitchell Road. The female told police she was in a white truck and McBride was in a yellow tracker behind her...
ISP concludes drug investigation in Lawrence County with multiple arrests
LAWRENCE CO. – On Thursday, January 5, the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section) concluded another lengthy investigation by making several arrests for possession and dealing of methamphetamine. Over the past few months, Troopers received multiple tips and information that Denna Cooper, 53, of Bedford...
Bedford man detained after officer spots suspicious activity
BEDFORD – A Williamsville man was arrested Thursday on drug charges after a Bedford Police officer spotted suspicious activity at Revere’s Food & Fuel. The male he spotted was 30-year-old Timothy Witten, who was wanted on a warrant in Porter County. Witten told the officer “he believed that...
Man arrested after pushing and choking a woman during an argument
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after Bedford Police officers responded to a call of a domestic dispute n the 1000 block of 12th Stree Wednesday. Police arrested 28-year-old Gage Sanders, of Avoca, on charges of domestic battery and strangulation. According to a probable cause affidavit when police...
Scott County man arrested after fleeing the scene of an injury accident
JACKSON CO. – A Scott County man was arrested after he fled the scene of an injury accident on State Road 256 in Jackson County near the Scott County line Wednesday at 3:30 a.m. Police arrested Brain Davis Jr., 34, of Austin, on felony charges of operating a vehicle...
Two arrested after ISP trooper spots wanted felon
MITCHELL – Two men were arrested on Wednesday after an Indiana State Police trooper ran a license plate and found the vehicle was registered to a wanted felon. The officer stopped the Ford Mustang on Jefferson Street in Mitchell. The driver of the vehicle, Clinton Henry, 38, of Bedford,...
Daviess County Arrest Report
Mykayla Adams, 23, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Driving While Suspended Prior. Bond was set at $2,000 and bond was posted. Matthew Lewandowski, 43, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Invasion of Privacy. No bond was set. Tammy Calderon, 47, of Washington, was arrested for...
Scam Alert for UDWI Customers in Place
The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC is warning members to be on guard against scam calls. The callers claim a credit card number is needed to avoid disconnection. To protect yourself, do not provide any of your personal or account information. As always, if someone calls claiming to represent UDWI REMC, and it doesn’t sound right, call the utility’s office to verify.
Bloomington police arrest Hardee's worker for carrying a gun
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A former Hardee's employee in Bloomington is facing felony charges for displaying a gun at the restaurant. Police say Jesse Vanderburgh grabbed his girlfriend's gun and ran after a car as it left the restaurant parking lot on West Third Street, near Interstate 69, in Bloomington.
