Alabama State

AL.com

Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama Legislature begins another 4-year term with 37 new lawmakers

Alabama lawmakers meet for the first time since being elected in November with an organizational session starting Tuesday. They will elect new leaders, appoint committees, and approve rules for the next four years. It will be a learning experience for 31 new members in the 105-seat House of Representatives and six new members in the 35-seat Senate.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama inmate who escaped from job site recaptured in Georgia after 2 days on the run

An Alabama inmate who escaped from his job at a Montgomery auto shop has been recaptured in Georgia after two days on the lam, authorities said Thursday. Linwood Harris, a 53-year-old state inmate serving a 15-year sentence for burglary out of Russell County, left the site of Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to the the Alabama Department of Corrections.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms

At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms

ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather moving across Alabama has caused storm damage and power outages, though the extent remains to be seen. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WLOX

Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama

2:04 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch has been canceled for all of North Alabama. The National Weather Service has issued TORNADO WATCH until 5 p.m. Tuesday for five North Alabama counties. They are: DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. Also included is Cullman County in Alabama. Turn to WAAY 31...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage

Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
