Read full article on original website
Related
Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
Alabama sees spike in COVID hospitalizations as new XBB.1.5 variant pushes into state
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but a new COVID variant is here, and it’s the most transmissible one yet. The new omicron sub-variant, known as XBB.1.5, is tearing through the United States, and it’s taking hold in Alabama, making up nearly 20% of new cases here, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Alabama Legislature begins another 4-year term with 37 new lawmakers
Alabama lawmakers meet for the first time since being elected in November with an organizational session starting Tuesday. They will elect new leaders, appoint committees, and approve rules for the next four years. It will be a learning experience for 31 new members in the 105-seat House of Representatives and six new members in the 35-seat Senate.
Alabama inmate who escaped from job site recaptured in Georgia after 2 days on the run
An Alabama inmate who escaped from his job at a Montgomery auto shop has been recaptured in Georgia after two days on the lam, authorities said Thursday. Linwood Harris, a 53-year-old state inmate serving a 15-year sentence for burglary out of Russell County, left the site of Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to the the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms
At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
Surge Entertainment, co-owned by Drew Brees, ‘coming soon’ to south Alabama
An entertainment chain co-owned by former NFL quarterback Drew Brees has set its sights on south Alabama for its newest location. Surge Entertainment Center, which already has two locations in Alabama, will be “coming soon” to Mobile, according to the company’s website. Local outlets have reported that...
Alabama Whataburger opening rescheduled: 6 more locations coming in 2023
People in Marshall County will have to wait a little longer to sample Whataburger. But not to worry - the Texas-based chain is planning to open at least six new locations in Alabama this year. The restaurant had planned to open its newest location in Albertville, at 6950 U.S. 431,...
Alert issued for Mississippi man missing since early December
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a Mississippi man missing since early December. Officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office posted a missing person alert on social media. Deputies report that Derek Anthony Gray, 48, was last seen by his family on December 9. Gray...
Alabama has 2 of the nation’s hottest lake front real estate markets
Two of the hottest lake front real estate markets in the country can be found in Alabama. That’s according to Hoover-based Lake Homes Realty, the country’s largest lake real estate brokerage, which has released its 2023 “Hot Lakes” Top Ten list. Lake Martin was fifth, while...
Watch live: Storm chasers tracking severe weather threat across South
Millions across the South are under Tornado Watches on Tuesday as severe weather moves through Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and parts of Georgia.
Alabama woman wins biggest table game jackpot ever at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi
An Alabama woman started 2023 with a bang, winning the biggest table game jackpot ever paid at Harrah’s Gulf Coast in Biloxi. Keyla D. (no last name given) of Mobile, won a $842,622.75 progressive jackpot. The win came after she bet just $5 on the Ultimate Texas Hold’em table at the casino.
wtvy.com
Storms damage homes, sink boats, and flood streets
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Mother Nature left her New Year’s greeting card on the Wiregrass Wednesday, huffing and puffing but not blowing much of anything down, according to reports. The storm system, though, was not as benevolent toward other parts of Alabama. In Dothan, flash flooding was the main...
wdhn.com
Major damage throughout Alabama during severe storms
ALABAMA (WDHN)— Major damage has been reported all around Alabama after severe storms ripped through the state in the early morning hours. The National Weather Service is reporting straight-line wind damage from a possible tornado throughout the Montgomery County area. The NWS plans to send survey teams to Montgomery...
WSFA
Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather moving across Alabama has caused storm damage and power outages, though the extent remains to be seen. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.
WLOX
Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama
2:04 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch has been canceled for all of North Alabama. The National Weather Service has issued TORNADO WATCH until 5 p.m. Tuesday for five North Alabama counties. They are: DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. Also included is Cullman County in Alabama. Turn to WAAY 31...
Alabama schools delay opening, switch to virtual due to severe weather Wednesday, Jan. 4
Some Alabama schools delayed opening Wednesday due to severe weather overnight. Overnight storms, including a possible tornado, blew trees down and overturned vehicles in Montgomery. Tornado warnings were issued for multiple counties overnight and early Wednesday morning. There are reports of trees and power lines down across north and central...
6 Alabamians indicted in multi-million dollar betting ring tax evasion case
A federal grand jury has indicted 11 men - including six from Alabama - on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Lisa Fontanette,...
WHNT-TV
Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage
Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0