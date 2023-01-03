Read full article on original website
Bitcoin miner Hut 8 registers sequential drop in Bitcoin production
Canadian Bitcoin mining firm, Hut 8 increased its Bitcoin holdings by 161 in December 2022 – a decline of 32.35% from November’s 238 Bitcoins. Further, Hut 8 mined Bitcoin at an average of 5.2 Bitcoin/day in December – a fall from the November average of 7.9 Bitcoin/day. The firm’s total Bitcoin count on December 31 stood at 9,086.
Poolin Bitcoin mining hash rate share falls by 94% from ATH
China-based Bitcoin mining pool, Poolin, registers a record decline in hash rate share to 1% from its all-time high of 18% – a 94% decline, according to data from Glassnode. Poolin contributed 4354 blocks in the Bitcoin mining pool with a hash rate share of 8.182% if we extend the timeline to a year. But, in 2022, Bitcoin mining suffered a significant blow due to increasing mining difficulty, declining Bitcoin prices, and miners closing their businesses due to declining profitability.
Bitcoin’s annualized 3-month futures basis show a calm before the storm
Out of all the crypto derivative products, perpetual futures have emerged as a preferred instrument for market speculation. Bitcoin traders use the instrument en masse for risk hedging and capturing funding rate premiums. Perpetual futures, or perpetual swaps as they’re sometimes referred to, are futures contracts with no expiration date....
BTC second-worst YTD since 2011, expected to remain flat through 2023
Bitcoin (BTC) saw its second-worst year to date (YTD) in 2022 since launch — predicted to remain flat through 2023, according to Arcane Research (AR). Down 65% by the end of 2022, BTC performed worse on only one other occasion — in 2018, down 73% on the YTD.
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Solana re-enters top 10 despite slight market sell-off
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net outflows of $6.93 billion over the past 24 hours and currently stands at $812.66 billion — down 0.86% from $819.59 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap decreased 0.59% to $322.33 billion from $323.94 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap fell 0.86% to $152.17 billion from $153.30 billion.
Sam Bankman-Fried wants to retain ownership of Robinhood shares worth $450M
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried wants to retain control of Robinhood shares worth $450 million on the basis that the bankrupt exchange has no “legal claims” over the assets, according to a Jan. 5 court filing. SBF said he and Gary Wang originally owned the shares. He added that...
How the GBTC premium trade ruined Barry Silbert, his DCG empire and took crypto lending platforms with them
Digital Currency Group was founded by Barry Silbert in 2015, who subsequently created the DCG empire by investing in hundreds of projects and companies. However, the most important company within DCG’s portfolio is Grayscale Investments, the largest holder of Bitcoin in the world, other than Satoshi Nakomoto. GBTC holds...
Huobi sees net outflows of over $60M in 24 hours
According to Nansen, the highest outflows were from stablecoins addresses (USDT and USDC) and Ethereum (ETH) wallets with high balances. Crypto exchange Huobi saw $94.2 million in net outflows over the last seven days –$60 million (63.8%) of the outflows were recorded in the previous 24 hours — according to Nansen data.
Gopax investors could face $471M loss if Binance acquisition fails
South Korean exchange Gopax needs to repay customers roughly $471 million in deposits locked up in Genesis Trading — which could be lost if Binance acquisition falls through. Binance reportedly completed due diligence for the acquisition of Gopax on Jan. 2, and purchased a stake in Gopax’s largest shareholder,...
Stagnant BTC reached 15 million BTC, unmoved in 6 months
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate revealed that the total amount of Bitcoin (BTC) that was last active six months ago reached just below 15 million. The chart below represents the total BTC supply that has stagnated for at least six months with the blue area. The data starts from 2010 and shows a steady increase except for short periods in 2018 and late 2021.
Research: Sentiment among Bitcoin and Ethereum options traders flips bullish
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate showed significantly greater open interest calls for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Calls and puts refer to the buying and selling, respectively, of options. These derivative products give holders the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the underlying asset at some future point for a predetermined price.
Miner US Limited – The top hash mining provider in the industry
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Instead of using in-house hardware to mine cryptocurrency, as would drive up electricity costs significantly, miners can turn to “cloud mining.”...
Shanghai upgrade to include Ethereum unstaking
Ethereum developers said the upcoming Shanghai upgrade, slated for March, would add functionality to withdraw staked ETH, according to Bloomberg News. The confirmation brings welcome relief for stakers and vested parties, who, following ongoing speculation over indefinite token lock-in, now see the light at the end of the tunnel. Since...
COTI CEO differentiates Djed as overcollateralized stablecoin
Shahaf Bar-Geffen, the CEO of COTI, said Djed is an overcollateralized stablecoin and not an algorithmic stablecoin. During COTI’s first update of 2023, Bar-Geffen took the opportunity to make clear that the soon-to-be-launched Djed stablecoin is to be referred to as an overcollateralized stablecoin, despite it operating on an algorithmic design.
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Silvergate and Genesis layoffs; Mango exploiter detained
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 5 saw two notable companies, Silvergate and Genesis, lay off a large portion of their staff. Meanwhile, authorities ordered the detention of Mango Markets hacker Avraham Eisenberg while the SEC took action against a scam called CoinDeal. Plus, new research about the behavior of Bitcoin whales.
Juno advises users to ‘self-custody’ or ‘sell’ their crypto assets
Crypto firm Juno advised its customers to self-custody or sell their crypto assets due to uncertainty with its crypto partner in a Jan. 4 Twitter thread. The crypto firm advised this because it does not take personal custody of its users’ assets but relies on its crypto partner. While it did not reveal the identity of this partner, many within the community have speculated that it is Wyre.
FTX debtors and Bahamas liquidators settle on asset recovery strategy
The two halves of FTX — its debtors in the U.S. and its liquidators in the Bahamas — have agreed on an asset recovery plan according to a Jan. 6 press release. John J. Ray III, FTX’s CEO and Chief Restructuring Officer, said that although discussions will continue, many issues have been settled. He stated:
Exploring the Issue of Censorship on the Ethereum Network: SlateCast #43
In this episode of the SlateCast, CryptoSlate’s Akiba spoke to Lachlan from Laybrys, the company behind the website mevwatch.info to discuss the issue of censorship on the Ethereum network, specifically in relation to Validators outsourcing their block production to MV boost relays, which have the ability to censor transactions. This has led to a situation where approximately 90% of transactions on the Ethereum network are being censored.
Algorand Foundation insights on the future and fundamentals of cryptocurrencies – SlateCast #45
The cryptocurrency industry has experienced a significant downturn in recent months, leading to concerns about the future of the industry. However, John Woods, the CTO of the Algorand foundation, remains optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies. According to Woods, the recent collapse of centralized exchanges has damaged consumer confidence and...
FTX attempting to recover millions donated to charities
Defunct crypto exchange FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) donated millions to charities. Now the firm’s new management is trying to recover the donations, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Jan. 8. John. J. Ray, currently heading FTX management, has said that it has been challenging to...
