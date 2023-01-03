ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

Villanova vs. Xavier: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch

Villanova Wildcats (8-7, 2-2) vs. #18 Xavier Musketeers (12-3, 4-0) Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details. Villanova looks to go above .500 in BIG EAST play as they host the 18th-ranked Xavier Musketeers on campus at the Finneran Pavilion. This is your game thread for discussion....
Villanova Basketball 2022-23 game preview: No. 18 Xavier Musketeers

The Villanova Wildcats will look to continue their momentum from Wednesday night into Saturday’s key matchup against the 18th-ranked Xavier Musketeers. Xavier is riding an eight-game winning streak after defeating then second-ranked UConn, 83-73, on New Year’s Eve. After a start that had Xavier falling to all tournament-worthy...
VILLANOVA, PA

