Read full article on original website
Related
KITV.com
Hawaii County opening waiting list for Tenant-Based Rental Assistance Program
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii County is opening the waiting list for its Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) Program. The TBRA program provides rental assistance subsidies to individuals and families that live on the Big Island. The program can provide housing assistance for a maximum of 24 months, depending on available funding.
bigislandnow.com
‘Hang On’ were air ambulance pilot’s last words before crashing en route to Big Island
On Dec. 15, 2022, a Hawai’i Life Flight pilot was flying to Waimea on the Big Island to pick up a patient when something went wrong with the Raytheon twin-engine aircraft, tail number N13GZ. “Uhh, 13GZ is off navigation here… we’re gonna… we’re gonna give it a try,” the...
bigislandnow.com
Update: Missing 66-year-old woman located in good health
Update: Police say 66-year-old Mary Raye, who was previously reported as missing, was located Jan. 7 in good health in Pāhoa. Original story: Hawai‘i Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 66-year-old Mary Raye of Pāhoa, who was reported missing. She is considered endangered because she requires medication for a medical condition.
Big Island police investigate suspicious death of 5-month-old baby
Police are asking anyone with information on this case to come forward.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Liko Lehua Cafe
Liko Lehua Cafe is widely known for their fruit butters, but I went to try some lunch. I wanted the BLT, but sadly, they were out of bacon! I ended up with the Portobello Mushroom Sandwich. It wasn't seasoned / marinated enough, but it was a decent sandwich, as the...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island police seeking help locating missing 26-year-old woman
Hawai‘i Island police are asking the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Ashlee Pruett, of Hilo, who was reported missing. Pruett was last seen in the downtown Hilo area in November. She is described as local, 5 feet 1 inches tall, 135 pounds, with a shaved head. She has...
Charred human remains found in banyan tree fire in Hilo
The Hawai'i Police Department reported an unidentified body was discovered in a fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo across from the Reed’s Bay Beach Park.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police identify man who jumped off downtown Hilo bridge
Hawai‘i police have identified the man who jumped off the Pu‘uʻeo Bridge in downtown Hilo, on Wednesday, as 71-year-old David P. Crowley of Hilo. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo grand jury indicts two in June 2009 murder of 21-year-old Kaycee Smith
A Hilo grand jury today indicted two people in relation to the 2009 murder of 21-year-old Kaycee Smith, who was a horsewoman and nicknamed “Bug.”. Patricia Wong, 60 of Nāʻālehu, and Peter Fuerte, 55 of Ocean View, were indicted today, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen.
bigislandnow.com
Man reportedly jumps to his death off Pu‘u‘eo Bridge in Hilo
Big Island police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped to his death off a bridge in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the incident that took place the evening of Jan. 4. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
KITV.com
3 teens, 2 adults arrested after brawl in Hilo
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Three teenagers and two men were arrested in Hilo on Wednesday after a large brawl. Bystanders reported people were yelling, throwing rocks, and brandishing weapons near Kino'ole Street, in the parking lot of a residential building.
bigislandvideonews.com
Honokaʻa Man Dies After Vehicle Veers Off Road
HONOKAʻA, Hawaiʻi - A 77-year-old driver lost consciousness and veered off Kalaniai Road on Friday afternoon, before being pronounced dead at Hilo Medical Center. (BIVN) – A Honokaʻa man died after he reportedly lost consciousness while driving, and his vehicle veered off Kalaniai Road on Friday afternoon.
bigislandvideonews.com
Man Dies After Jump From Puʻueo Bridge
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Police say a male, believed to be in his early 70's, jumped to his death off the Puʻueo Bridge on Wednesday evening. (BIVN) – The body of a man was recovered from the Wailuku River on Wednesday, following a fatal jump from the Puʻueo Bridge in Hilo.
bigislandvideonews.com
Police Identify Man In Fatal Jump Off Puʻueo Bridge
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The 71-year-old Hilo man died from blunt force injures to the neck, and police determined the incident to be suicide. (BIVN) – The man involved in a fatal jump off a Hilo bridge has been identified by police. Detectives say 71-year-old David P. Crowley of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Southwest flight diverts to Hilo following suspected mechanical issue
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Southwest Airlines plane en route to Lihue was forced to divert to Hilo on Sunday after encountering a “potential mechanical issue,” the airline confirmed. Officials said Flight 981 took off from San Jose, California. The aircraft landed safety about 1 p.m. in Hilo and...
bigislandnow.com
O’ahu man charged with assault for New Year’s Day incident in Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police have arrested and charged K-One Howard, of Eva Beach, O’ahu, with assault following a New Year’s Day incident in Hilo. On Jan. 1, shortly after 2:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to the area of Lokahi Street in Hilo after receiving numerous reports of an unconscious male on the ground who had been assaulted.
bigislandvideonews.com
VIDEO: Body Found Inside Burning Banyan Tree
HILO, Hawaiʻi - A badly burned body was discovered inside a burning tree on Banyan Drive on Monday. (BIVN) – Police are investigating the discovery of a body that was badly burned in a tree fire on Banyan Drive in Hilo on Monday. From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:...
bigislandgazette.com
Special Electronics Recycling Events in January
The County of Hawai‘i Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division announces special electronics recycling collection events at Mr. K’s Recycle & Redemption (815 Kino‘ole St., Hilo) on Saturday, Jan. 14, and at the Kona Crossroads Shopping Center parking lot (75-1027 Henry St.) on Saturday, Jan. 21, both events are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. These free events are open to households, businesses, government agencies and non-profits.
bigislandnow.com
4.0 magnitude earthquake occurs near town of Volcano on the Big Island
Today at 3:31 a.m., a magnitude-4.0 earthquake occurred 4 miles northwest of the town of Volcano on the Big Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was at a depth of 12 miles below sea level; and it occurred in a region of stress interaction between Mauna Loa and Kīlauea volcanoes.
bigislandnow.com
Waimea man released on bail for one day back in jail for threatening a police officer
Only one day after being released on bail for fireworks and drug offenses, a 31-year-old Waimea man was arrested and charged for threatening a Hawai‘i Police Department officer. Following a month-long investigation, Hawai‘i Island police arrested Kendall Artuyo and his 31-year-old wife, Lexa Artuyo on Dec. 30, 2022, after...
Comments / 0