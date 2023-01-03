ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Comeback Town: A startling phone call from an Alabama Segregationist Governor

David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Michael D. Waters. Less than one month after Fob James was first inaugurated Governor of Alabama in January 1979, I answered my home telephone on a Saturday afternoon and a friendly voice on the other side said: “Hello, is this Mike Waters, the governor’s legal adviser?”
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Large Coyotes Roaming Alabama Neighborhoods Causing Havoc

The coyotes are out of control in Alabama! Here's what you need to know. Recently people have been spotting some giants roaming closer and closer to heavily populated residential areas. George Harsch posted in a facebook group in Brookwood. Be on the lookout a very large COYOTE roaming Chigger Ridge...
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Two people killed in Foley, BCSO investigating

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s office has released a statement regarding their investigation into a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night in Foley. “The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a husband and wife after a shooting incident that happened last night in Foley, Alabama.
FOLEY, AL
CBS 42

Man dies after apparent assault at prison in north Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A man at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed Wednesday in an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault, the state prison system confirmed. The Alabama Department of Corrections said Ariene Kimbrough, 35, was discovered deceased inside his cell at the north Alabama prison. The prison system did not say how Kimbrough died. The agency said […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama Legislature begins another 4-year term with 37 new lawmakers

Alabama lawmakers meet for the first time since being elected in November with an organizational session starting Tuesday. They will elect new leaders, appoint committees, and approve rules for the next four years. It will be a learning experience for 31 new members in the 105-seat House of Representatives and six new members in the 35-seat Senate.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama prison attacks kill at least 2, injure 4 in 1 week

A violent week at the Alabama Department of Corrections left at least two men dead and four men assaulted at two separate prisons. The week’s attacks come after at least 11 prisoners were killed by other inmates from January 2022 to September 2022. That number does not include deaths that are still under investigation, suicides, or staff-on-inmate homicides. No comprehensive information is available yet about violence at the prison system between October and December.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Prichard Police investigating first homicide of 2023

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard are investigating their first homicide of 2023 where a man was discovered dead in his vehicle. According to officials, George Lavon Bush, 45, was found dead in his vehicle from a gunshot wound. Officers were originally called to the 400 block of Prichard Avenue, between […]
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Murder conviction upheld for Alexander Bridges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals last month affirmed the conviction of a Mobile man in a 2018 murder, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced today. The court upheld the conviction of 24-year-old Alexander Bridges in the shooting death of Richard Smith. According to authorities, Smith...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Man killed in inmate-on-inmate assault, Alabama prison officials say

A man at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed Wednesday in an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault, the state prison system confirmed. The Alabama Department of Corrections said Ariene Kimbrough, 35, was discovered deceased inside his cell at the north Alabama prison. The prison system did not say how Kimbrough died. The agency said the death is under investigation.
ALABAMA STATE
WJTV 12

Rep. Stamps’ daughter found in Florida

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Rep. De’Keither Stamps announced his daughter was found safe in Florida and is back home in Enterprise, Alabama. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Representative De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his daughter was missing. Kristian Stamps, 17, was last seen in Enterprise, Alabama. She was driving a 2008 Honda Accord. […]
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy